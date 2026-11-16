Photo: Adam Moreira / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Avianca, one of Colombia’s biggest airlines, will invest US$3 billion in the country, Vice President José Manuel Restrepo announced on social media on 15 November 2026. He wrote it aboard a flight to New York for the government’s investment showcase, Milagro Week.

The vice president gave no breakdown, and Avianca had not confirmed the figure’s scope by 16 November. For travellers and investors in the United States, the number matters because Avianca flies between Colombia and US cities such as New York.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who: Avianca, a Colombian airline led by president Gabriel Oliva.

What: A US$3 billion investment in Colombia, announced by the vice president.

Where: Milagro Week, Colombia’s government investment showcase in New York, 16 to 19 November.

Not confirmed: Years, aircraft and projects behind the figure; Avianca has not confirmed them.

As of 16 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

Power Index: Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s vice president says Avianca will put US$3 billion into the country, but the airline has not yet published the details.

What Was Announced

Restrepo wrote on 15 November that, aboard the pre-event Avianca flight AV280 from Barranquilla to New York, he had met Avianca president Gabriel Oliva. He called the US$3 billion commitment the trip’s “first big announcement”.

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One Colombian business outlet reported that the money would buy new aircraft delivered between 2027 and 2029, but Avianca has not confirmed that detail. We found no Avianca press release or filing carrying the figure at the time of writing.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: Avianca and Viva Colombia aircraft parked at José María Córdova airport near Medellín.

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What Milagro Week Is

Milagro Week is the first edition of an investment showcase led by Restrepo for the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella. It runs from 16 to 19 November 2026 in New York and aims to connect Colombian projects with international funds, banks and companies.

The government says the event is part of its goal of lifting growth to about 6% a year. Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Mauricio Gómez Amín helped present the first project portfolio, which mixes public and private initiatives in infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, technology and tourism.

Why It Matters

An airline can turn an investment pledge into visible change faster than most companies. Fleet and route decisions feed into seat supply, ticket prices and tourism, including for Bogotá and the Caribbean coast.

Avianca is already a recurring name in US-Colombia travel stories. Recent examples include fee waivers when US flights halted and a health form for US trips, while its freight arm added weekly cargo flights to Quito.

What It Means for You

If you fly between the United States and Colombia, nothing changes today, because Avianca has named no route or fare. Watch for the airline’s own statement, which would show whether the money means more seats, newer planes or both.

If you follow Colombian investment stories, treat the US$3 billion as a headline pledge until a document sets out its scope. Government events often announce intentions, while signed contracts and delivery dates come later.

What Is Not Known

The US$3 billion figure comes from the vice president’s statement; we found no Avianca statement or company filing carrying it. Whether it includes spending already planned, and what it pays for, is unconfirmed.

Neither Avianca nor Abra Group, its parent company, had confirmed the figure’s scope or breakdown by 16 November. A date for any follow-up statement is not confirmed.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Avianca announce?

Colombia’s vice president said on 15 November 2026 that Avianca will invest US$3 billion in Colombia. Avianca had not published its own statement or a breakdown by 16 November.

What is Milagro Week?

It is a government investment event in New York from 16 to 19 November 2026. Colombia uses it to present projects to funds, banks and companies.

Does this mean new flights or aircraft?

Not yet confirmed by Avianca. One report points to new aircraft from 2027, but the airline has named no routes or fares.

Sources: Statements by Colombia’s Vice President José Manuel Restrepo on social media (15 November 2026); Colombian government Milagro Week programme, 16 to 19 November 2026 (Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error