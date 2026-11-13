Two Ecuadorians Die in Brooklyn Collapse

LATIN AMERICA · ECUADOR · NEW YORK

Two young Ecuadorian men are among the eight people who died when a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Ecuador’s Consulate General in New York, the country’s diplomatic office there, has confirmed the deaths of José Luis Caguana Cosquillo and Gabriel Ariolfo Sigüencia Yupa, whom police list as 26 and 22.

The building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue fell into an open construction site next door, and rescuers ended their search on Thursday evening. The cause is still unknown, and city and criminal investigators are examining it.

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Key Facts Who José Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26, and Gabriel Ariolfo Sigüencia Yupa, 22, both Ecuadorian.

What A three-storey building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue collapsed into a construction site on 11 November.

Toll Eight people died and about 18 were hurt; the search ended on Thursday 12 November.

Cause No official cause yet; Brooklyn’s district attorney, the local chief prosecutor, and city agencies are investigating.

As of Friday 13 November 2026, 18:30 GMT (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Who the Two Men Were

New York police released the names of all eight victims, and ABC7 New York, a local television news station, published the list on 13 November. It gives José Luis Caguana Cosquillo as 26 and Gabriel Sigüencia as 22, and ABC7 reported that Caguana Cosquillo was a construction worker.

Ecuador’s consulate said in a statement on Thursday that Sigüencia Yupa was the second Ecuadorian victim, El Universo, a daily newspaper from Guayaquil, reported on 12 November. It added that Caguana Cosquillo’s death had been confirmed earlier, that it is in direct contact with their relatives to give consular help, and that its 24-hour emergency line is +1 (718) 517-1571.

File photo, 2024. Flatbush Avenue at 7th Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn; the collapse site is on another stretch of the same avenue. Photo: CityLimitsJunction, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened on Flatbush Avenue

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said the three-storey building collapsed just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday into an open construction site at 2625 Bedford Avenue, ABC7 reported. City officials said six people died at the scene and two later in hospital.

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Crews finished the search on Thursday evening, and the FDNY handed the site to the Department of Buildings (DOB), the city agency that issues construction permits, and the police. About 18 people were injured and at least four were in critical condition, ABC7 reported on 13 November.

What Investigators Are Checking

The DOB said the developer of the neighbouring site held an active permit for excavation and foundation work. It has issued a full stop-work order while investigators look for the cause, according to ABC7’s live updates.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said on the night of the collapse that his office is working with the DOB and law enforcement “to determine whether any criminal conduct contributed to this tragedy”, BK Reader, a news site covering Brooklyn, reported on 13 November. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a press conference on 12 November that if anyone bears responsibility, “we will hold them fully accountable”, according to BK Reader.

In Plain English FDNY New York City’s fire department.

DOB The city agency that issues building permits and orders work to stop.

Consulate General The diplomatic office that helps its citizens abroad.

Stop-work order A legal order that halts construction at a site.

What This Means for Readers in the US

Investigators are focusing on the construction site next door, ABC7 reported, but no cause has been given. Anyone who wants to help affected families can donate through the mayor’s fund at nyc.gov/site/fund, according to ABC7’s live updates.

What Is Not Known

The cause of the collapse; no official has named one.

Whether any building rule was broken, and by whom.

The final number of injured; reports range from 17 to 19.

The district attorney’s inquiry runs alongside the DOB’s, BK Reader reported on 13 November. The city’s Department of Investigation is also involved, according to BK Reader.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the two Ecuadorians killed in the Brooklyn collapse?

Ecuador’s consulate confirmed the deaths of José Luis Caguana Cosquillo and Gabriel Ariolfo Sigüencia Yupa. The police list gives their ages as 26 and 22, and Caguana Cosquillo worked in construction.

What caused the Brooklyn building collapse?

No official cause has been given. The Department of Buildings, the Brooklyn district attorney and the city’s Department of Investigation, a city watchdog agency, are examining it, including the neighbouring construction site.

Where can Ecuadorian families get help in New York?

Ecuador’s consulate runs a 24-hour emergency line at +1 (718) 517-1571. It said it is in direct contact with relatives of both men.

Sources: New York City Department of Buildings (nyc.gov/buildings) and Mayor’s Fund (nyc.gov/site/fund); Ecuador’s Consulate General in New York, statements of 12 November 2026 as carried by El Universo; ABC7 New York, 13 November 2026; BK Reader, 13 November 2026. Related: our report on the collapse and the Colombian victims, Ecuador news.