Dominican Central Bank Backs 4.5% Growth

The Dominican flag flying against a clear sky. Photo: Phyrexian, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Banco Central de la República Dominicana (BCRD, the country’s central bank) confirmed on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that it still expects the Dominican economy to grow 4.5% this year. Governor Héctor Valdez Albizu gave the forecast to a visiting mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington lender whose yearly Article IV review checks each member economy.

For US readers the number matters because the island is a popular Caribbean holiday destination and a large recipient of remittances, the money Dominicans abroad send home. Both flows are among the drivers the central bank names for this year’s expansion.

Forecast The central bank holds its 2026 growth forecast at 4.5%.

The central bank holds its 2026 growth forecast at 4.5%. So far The economy grew 4.6% from January to September; September alone was 5.6% above a year earlier.

The economy grew 4.6% from January to September; September alone was 5.6% above a year earlier. Prices Consumer prices rose 0.58% in October, the central bank reported on 9 November.

Consumer prices rose 0.58% in October, the central bank reported on 9 November. Money in The bank projects about US$12.6 billion in remittances and US$12.2 billion in tourism income.

The bank projects about US$12.6 billion in remittances and US$12.2 billion in tourism income. Peso About 60.5 pesos buy US$1 on 12 November 2026.

What the Central Bank Told the IMF

The BCRD said on 11 November 2026 that growth reached 4.6% in the first nine months of the year. It added that the monthly economic activity index (IMAE) for September came in 5.6% above September 2025, a figure the governor first gave in October.

The BCRD links the outlook to tourism, steady remittances and foreign direct investment (money that foreign firms put into local businesses). It says the 4.5% pace would keep the country among the faster-growing economies of Latin America despite international risks.

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On money from abroad, the governor projected about US$12.6 billion in remittances for 2026 and about US$12.2 billion in tourism income. Remittances are money that Dominicans abroad send home.

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Prices and the Peso

The central bank reported on 9 November 2026 that consumer prices rose 0.58% in October from September. We cover that release in our October inflation report.

The peso traded near 60.5 to the US dollar on 12 November 2026 in market trading. At that rate US$100 buys roughly 6,050 pesos.

Why It Matters for US Readers

The BCRD names tourism as one of the engines of growth and projects about US$12.2 billion in tourism income this year. A steady economy supports the hotels, flights and services that American travellers use.

Investors should note that Fitch Ratings, a US credit rating firm, lifted the country’s sovereign rating from BB- to BB (still below investment grade), with a stable outlook, in early November. Our report on the September growth figure and our look at who runs the Dominican economy give more background.

What to Watch Next

The next checkpoint is the October reading of the central bank’s monthly activity index (IMAE), which will show whether growth held above 4.5%. The IMF mission’s own statement will show whether its view matches the bank’s.

Each release will show whether the 4.5% forecast still holds. Readers can follow the wider picture on our Dominican Republic news page.

What Is Not Known

The central bank’s public release does not give us a full-year figure for the current account balance or for the size of the economy in US dollars, and we do not state them. We also do not know whether the IMF mission agrees with the 4.5% forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What growth does the Dominican central bank expect in 2026?

The central bank expects the economy to grow 4.5% in 2026. It said so on 11 November 2026 to an IMF mission.

How fast has the economy grown so far this year?

Growth was 4.6% from January to September 2026. The September activity index was 5.6% above a year earlier.

How much do remittances and tourism bring in?

The central bank projects about US$12.6 billion in remittances and US$12.2 billion in tourism income for 2026. Remittances are money that Dominicans abroad send home.

Sources: Banco Central de la República Dominicana, news release of 11 November 2026 and consumer price release of 9 November 2026 (bancentral.gov.do); Fitch Ratings sovereign rating action, November 2026; International Monetary Fund Article IV mission, November 2026.

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