MEXICO · SECURITY

Terrance Cole, head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), marked the death of Mexican cartel co-founder Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo with a post on X, the social media platform, on Sunday 15 or early Monday 16 November 2026. He used it to honour DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was kidnapped and killed in Mexico in 1985.

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Félix Gallardo, 80, founded Mexico’s Guadalajara drug cartel and died on Sunday 15 November in Guadalajara, according to Mexican reports, as our earlier report describes. Cole’s words tie a 1985 murder to today’s US-Mexico security debate, which matters to US readers because security and trade talks now run in parallel.

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Key Facts Death: Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, 80, co-founder of Mexico’s Guadalajara cartel, died on Sunday 15 November.

Tribute: DEA Administrator Terrance Cole honoured agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in a post on X.

Camarena case: Kidnapped in Guadalajara on 7 February 1985; a long manhunt followed.

Sentence: A Mexican federal judge sentenced Félix Gallardo to 37 years for the killing in August 2017.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The death of an 80-year-old cartel co-founder has brought a 1985 murder back into the US-Mexico security debate, in the DEA chief’s own words.

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The Big Picture

The story starts on 7 February 1985, when Camarena, a US DEA agent, was kidnapped in Guadalajara and later killed. A long manhunt for his killers followed.

Félix Gallardo was arrested in Mexico on 8 April 1989 and later sentenced in Mexico for the killing. On 23 August 2017 a Mexican federal judge in Jalisco, the Mexican state around Guadalajara, sentenced him to 37 years for the killing.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Cole has tied that history to the present. On Monday 19 October 2026, at a fentanyl news conference in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he said corruption among Mexican authorities contributed to Camarena’s kidnapping, torture and murder.

He named no official and announced no new investigation at that event. That is the record we could confirm from that event.

Cole’s remarks frame the Camarena case as the reason the DEA treats cartel corruption seriously. The record we saw does not say how Mexico’s government sees that framing.

Sample badge and credentials of a retired DEA special agent, identifying details redacted. Photo: DEA, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Mexican reports say Félix Gallardo died on Sunday 15 November 2026 in Guadalajara, the city where the Camarena case began. Cole says he spent more than 37 years behind bars.

Cole posted on X on Sunday 15 or early Monday 16 November, and the pages we saw show 16 November. In the English text we saw, he wrote: “The cartel kingpin who built an empire of violence and orchestrated the brutal murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena has died in custody after more than 37 years behind bars.”

He added that Kiki’s sacrifice “will never be forgotten”, and that the criminals and corruption behind his death will not be either. Mexican reports of the full post say Cole wrote that Camarena’s courage lives on in every agent.

As of Monday 16 November, in the reports we reviewed, we found no reaction to the post from the Mexican government or from President Claudia Sheinbaum. She is travelling to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, a regional trade forum, on 18 and 19 November.

Why It Matters for US Readers

Cole’s language links a 1985 murder to current claims of corruption among Mexican authorities, while US-Mexico security and trade talks run in parallel. President Donald Trump has also threatened to double tariffs on Mexico over migrant caravans, as our tariff report explains.

No sourced figure yet measures what Cole’s post means for trade or security cooperation, and we do not offer one. Readers can find the earlier steps of the story in our report on his death.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is any reply from the Mexican government or Sheinbaum to Cole’s post. No date is confirmed for one.

The second is whether Cole names any official or announces an investigation, as he did not on 19 October. No date is confirmed for that either.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which officials Cole means by “corruption”, because he named none on 19 October. Mexican reports say Félix Gallardo was moved from prison to a private hospital in Guadalajara on Friday 13 November before he died.

The Jalisco state security secretariat, the state body for public safety, gave multiple organ failure as the cause of death. Other Mexican reports cite complications of several illnesses.

More: Read more Mexico news in English. See the Latin America Power Map for the wider picture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo?

He was a founder of Mexico’s Guadalajara drug cartel and died on Sunday 15 November 2026, aged 80. A Mexican federal judge sentenced him to 37 years in August 2017 for the killing of DEA agent Enrique Camarena.

Who was Enrique “Kiki” Camarena?

He was a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent, kidnapped in Guadalajara on 7 February 1985 and killed. A long manhunt for his killers followed.

What did the DEA chief say?

Terrance Cole wrote on X that the kingpin had died in custody and that Camarena’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. He added that the criminals and corruption behind the killing will not be forgotten either.

Sources: Report of DEA Administrator Terrance Cole’s post on X, 16 November 2026; Report on the post with an embedded English excerpt, 16 November 2026; Cole’s Wilkes-Barre news conference, Monday 19 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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