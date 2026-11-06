Dangote Wins Kenya Case Over US$16B Refinery

KENYA · DANGOTE REFINERY

Key Facts The country Kenya imports its refined fuel; Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s group plans a refinery in Lamu County.

The background A consumer group, COFEK, sued to force disclosure of the government’s commitments to the refinery.

What happened On Friday 30 October 2026, a state committee dismissed it, finding no proof of a partnership.

The numbers The refinery is reported at US$16 billion and 700,000 barrels of crude a day.

What it means for you For US readers: a legal step, not a confirmed state stake.

Still open Two cases remain: a High Court disclosure petition and a land claim by 133 residents.

Billionaire Aliko Dangote’s group won a legal round in Kenya when a state panel threw out a consumer group’s demand to see the government’s commitments to his planned refinery in Lamu County, reported at US$16 billion. The Public Private Partnerships Petition Committee dismissed the petition on Friday 30 October 2026, ruling that the refinery had not been proved to be a public-private partnership, meaning a project in which a private firm delivers a public service for a state body.

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For US readers, the case is about who finances and controls a refinery reported at 700,000 barrels of crude a day on the Indian Ocean coast, a scale that could shift regional fuel supply and trade. The ruling clears one obstacle for the Dangote group but does not settle whether Kenyan public money is at stake.

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What the Committee Decided

The Consumers Federation of Kenya, known as COFEK, a consumer-rights lobby led by Secretary General Stephen Mutoro, filed Petition E002 of 2026 under Section 75 of the Public Private Partnerships Act of 2021 against the Ministry of Energy, the National Land Commission and three other respondents. It filed within days of the groundbreaking on Wednesday 30 September, which President William Ruto and Aliko Dangote led.

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COFEK asked the committee to decide whether the project falls under the partnership law and to compel release of approvals, feasibility studies and agreements on Kenya’s proposed equity. The committee, chaired by Stephen Odhiambo Anditi, found that COFEK carried the burden of proving the project is a partnership and had not done so.

What the Government and Dangote Told the Panel

The ruling record states that the refinery is developed, financed, owned and operated by Dangote’s company, “with no concession term, no handback, no reversion of the Project to the State”. Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi is reported to have told the committee that talks on any government participation are ongoing.

Accounts of his testimony say he called the refinery a private commercial investment with no plan for transfer to the state. He described government help as support available to any qualifying private investor.

Peter Lazarus, who gave a sworn statement for Dangote’s refinery company, told the committee that the project is not a public-private partnership. The company’s written submissions make the same point.

COFEK had pointed to an alleged seed allocation of KES 21.5 billion (about US$165 million) from the National Infrastructure Fund, a state investment vehicle, and to a proposed 10% Kenyan stake it valued at US$500 million (about KES 65 billion). The fund is reported to have told the committee that it had made no decision on the refinery and that any investment would follow its own law and policy.

Sailing dhows off Lamu, Kenya, 16 November 2012. Photo: Ali Ahmed, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Project and What Remains Open

The refinery is planned as an integrated complex reported at US$16 billion, with a 1,000-megawatt power plant and facilities for fertilisers and chemicals. Construction is expected to take 40 months, with Dangote saying the plant should be ready by 2030.

Accounts of the filings say the ruling ends only one of three challenges. In a High Court petition, activist Francis Awino seeks disclosure of public money, land, tax incentives and guarantees, with a mention reported for Thursday 12 November.

The third is a land claim by 133 Chandavai residents in the Environment and Land Court in Malindi, who say the site sits on ancestral land. After the court lifted an interim freeze on Wednesday 14 October because the petitioners had cited the wrong parcel, an amended petition is due for hearing on Tuesday 24 November.

What It Means for US Readers

US energy traders, shipping firms and investors with East African exposure should read the ruling as a legal step, not a financing milestone, because no government equity has been confirmed. A refinery of this size, if built, would change where East Africa buys its fuel.

The decision also shows how Kenyan panels are separating private projects from state-backed ones, a distinction that governs disclosure, procurement and risk. Companies bidding for contracts tied to the project will watch the two remaining cases.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Kenya will take the proposed 10% stake or on what terms. The Treasury can answer when it concludes the talks Mbadi described as ongoing.

The outcome of the High Court and land-court cases is not known. The judges hearing them can answer at the hearings reported for 12 and 24 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Kenyan committee rule?

The Public Private Partnerships Petition Committee dismissed COFEK’s petition on Friday 30 October 2026. It found that COFEK had not proved the refinery is a public-private partnership.

How big is the Dangote refinery in Lamu?

It is planned as a complex reported at US$16 billion and designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude a day. It includes a 1,000-megawatt power plant and facilities for fertilisers and chemicals.

Will the Kenyan government own part of it?

That is undecided. The Treasury is reported to say that talks on possible participation are ongoing, and a proposed 10% stake has been valued at US$500 million.

Who is COFEK?

The Consumers Federation of Kenya is a consumer-rights lobby led by Secretary General Stephen Mutoro. It filed the petition under Section 75 of the Public Private Partnerships Act of 2021.

When will the refinery be ready?

Construction is expected to take 40 months, with Dangote saying the plant should be ready by 2030. Two pending court cases could affect that timetable.

Connected Coverage: Dangote Refinery First Cargo Docks at Kenya’s Lamu Port · Kenya Eyes Oil Pipeline for Dangote Refinery

Sources: Public Private Partnership Petition Committee of Kenya, Consumers Federation of Kenya v Ministry of Energy & another, Petition E002 of 2026, [2026] KEPPPPCT 3 (KLR), 30 October 2026, as published by Kenya Law; Public Private Partnerships Act of 2021, section 75. KES conversions at the Central Bank of Kenya mean rate of KES 129.91 per US$1 on 6 November 2026.