Mexico City Landslide Kills One at Dig Site
Accident: Mexico City
A landslide killed one man and buried a second at a building plot in Cuajimalpa, a hillside borough of western Mexico City, on the afternoon of Tuesday 17 November 2026. The second man survived and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Mexico City’s Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) said the two were cutting into a slope when the earth gave way. It is the second fatal slope failure in the borough in a month, after one that killed a nine-year-old boy on 17 October.
Key Facts
- Where. Colonia (neighbourhood) Xalpa, Cuajimalpa, western Mexico City, near the Mexico–Toluca federal highway.
- When. Afternoon of Tuesday 17 November 2026.
- Toll. One dead; one buried man survived and was treated at the scene.
- Cause. Not yet known; prosecutors are investigating, and it is unclear whether permits existed.
- As of 18 November 2026, 06:45 GMT
Two men were digging into a hillside when it collapsed on them. Officials have not yet said why.
What We Know
The secretariat said two people cutting a slope, known in Spanish as a talud, were buried at Prolongación Santa Lucía, at the corner of the Mexico–Toluca federal highway, in colonia Xalpa. One died, and the other received first aid from paramedics on site.
Mexico City’s prosecutor’s office (Fiscalía General de Justicia, FGJ) sent investigators, who processed the scene and removed the body that evening. Officials said the causes are still unknown.
The Bigger Picture: Second Fatal Slope Failure in a Month
Cuajimalpa de Morelos is one of Mexico City’s 16 boroughs, built on steep ground at the western edge of the capital. On 17 October 2026 a hillside collapsed in the Las Galicias area of the borough, and emergency crews confirmed the death of a nine-year-old boy at his home.
On 25 October 2026 a slope gave way in Santa Fe, a business district shared by the Cuajimalpa and Álvaro Obregón boroughs, and damaged shops, basements and vehicles. No deaths were reported in that case.
What Is Not Known
The cause of the collapse is not known, and neither is whether the owner held a construction or excavation permit. Reports differ on the two men’s ages and roles, so we do not give them.
The authorities have not said whether the plot will be closed or whether anyone faces charges.
Why It Matters
Two fatal slope failures in one borough within a month show how exposed the capital’s western hills are. The causes of the two cases are separate, and in this one the cause is still unknown.
The reports name no foreign victims. Readers who live or work in western Mexico City can follow the secretariat’s public alerts for the area.
What to Watch
No hearing, inspection date or official report has been announced, and a date for the prosecutors’ findings is not confirmed. Any decision by the borough or the city on the plot would be the next public step.
More: Mexico news in English and our report on the Mexico City gas blast that killed one.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Cuajimalpa on 17 November 2026?
A landslide buried two men cutting a slope in colonia Xalpa. One died and the other survived, according to Mexico City’s civil-protection secretariat.
Why did the slope collapse?
The cause is not yet known. Prosecutors are investigating, and officials have not said whether the work had permits.
Where is Cuajimalpa?
Cuajimalpa de Morelos is a hillside borough at the western edge of Mexico City. It includes part of the Santa Fe business district.
Sources: Mexico City civil-protection secretariat (SGIRPC) statement of 17 November 2026; Mexico City prosecutor’s office (FGJ-CDMX) investigators’ attendance on 17 November 2026.
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