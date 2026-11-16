MEXICO · SECURITY AND SOCIETY

A gas explosion tore through a house in Miguel Hidalgo, a borough of Mexico City, on the morning of Monday 16 November 2026, killing one person and injuring four. Officials attributed the blast to a gas buildup, a preliminary cause that is still under investigation, and borough mayor Mauricio Tabe went to the scene.

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Miguel Hidalgo includes Polanco, a district known to many visitors, and our Mexico City guide explains the city for newcomers. We found no report of a foreign victim.

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Key Facts Blast: A gas explosion hit a house in Miguel Hidalgo borough, Mexico City, on 16 November.

Toll: One person died and four were injured, three women and a girl.

Cause: Officials attributed the blast to a gas buildup, a preliminary cause under investigation.

Response: About 40 people were evacuated and 14 gas cylinders were removed.

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A house blast in Mexico City left one person dead and four injured. Officials are still working to confirm the exact cause.

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Why Gas Blasts Keep Happening

Gas explosions have struck Mexico City before, including two in recent years involving liquefied petroleum gas, known as LP gas. On 13 November 2021, a gas blast in Pensil Norte, also in Miguel Hidalgo, collapsed a house, killed at least one person and injured 12, according to reports from that day.

A far larger disaster followed on 10 September 2025, when a gas tanker truck overturned and exploded on the Concordia bridge in Iztapalapa borough. More than two dozen people died in the following days, and in the first days Mexico City’s prosecutor’s office said the tank hull ruptured after hitting a solid object.

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Monday’s blast involved gas in a home, not a tanker on a road, so it belongs to the household side of the problem. We draw no trend from these events, because the cause of Monday’s blast is not yet established.

Archive photo, 29 July 1939: fire engines and firefighters at Mexico City’s central fire station. Photo: Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, Museo Archivo de la Fotografía, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

The blast hit a house on Lago Peypus street in the Anáhuac Lago Norte area of Miguel Hidalgo. Reports differ on the exact neighbourhood name, so we give the street.

Mexico City’s fire department said four injured people were rescued, three women and a girl, and two of them went to hospitals. The city’s civil protection agency, known as SGIRPC, led the evacuation.

The city’s fire department said crews were still searching for people, and its chief reported the rescues on X. Dogs searched to rule out more people trapped. One person died.

The blast damaged the ground and first floor, and a neighbouring structure collapsed. Tabe said four homes were affected and one nearly collapsed.

Civil protection evacuated about 40 people and removed 14 gas cylinders from the area. Tabe said the borough is working with the Mexico City government of Clara Brugada, the city’s head of government, to support affected families.

He said they would be offered food and shelter.

In Plain English

LP gas is liquefied petroleum gas sold in cylinders and tanks, used for cooking and heating. Gas accumulation means a leak builds up in a closed space, where a spark can set it off.

An alcaldía, or borough, is a local government district inside Mexico City. Miguel Hidalgo is one of them.

Why It Matters for US Readers

There is no consequence number for US readers in the record so far, because we found no report of a foreign victim. The people most exposed are residents and visitors in Mexico, including those in Polanco, who may live in homes that use bottled gas.

Mexico City’s civil protection agency published guidance with its report on 16 November. It says to replace the valve of stationary gas tanks every five years and never fill a tank above 80% of capacity.

It adds that tanks 10 years old or more need a current safety certificate, called a dictamen. The agency’s phone line is 55 5000 6000.

What to Watch Next

No checkpoint has a confirmed date, because the investigation has no announced end. The investigation into the cause is continuing.

What Is Not Known

The name and age of the person who died are not confirmed, and neither is the exact address number. The full extent of the damage to neighbouring homes is also open.

Investigation results are pending, and the cause remains preliminary. We will report any official finding when it is published.

More: Read more Mexico news in English. See where Mexico stands in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Mexico City?

A gas explosion hit a house in Miguel Hidalgo borough on the morning of Monday 16 November 2026. One person died and four were injured, according to local authorities.

What caused the explosion?

Officials point to a gas buildup. The cause is preliminary and under investigation.

How can households reduce gas risks?

Civil protection says to replace the valve of stationary gas tanks every five years and never fill a tank above 80% of capacity. Tanks 10 years old or more need a current safety certificate.

Sources: Report of Mexico City fire service and civil protection statements, 16 November 2026; Report of Miguel Hidalgo mayor Mauricio Tabe’s visit to the scene, 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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