US Extends Puerto Rico Grid Emergency

PUERTO RICO · ENERGY

Key Facts What The US Energy Department renewed two emergency orders for Puerto Rico’s power grid on 6 November 2026.

When The orders run from Sunday, 8 November 2026, through Friday, 5 February 2027.

Why The department says the grid faces an energy crisis, with unstable reserves and widespread blackouts.

Gap LUMA Energy, the grid operator, says the island faces a generation shortfall of several hundred megawatts.

As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, 08:00 UTC.

The US Department of Energy has renewed two emergency orders that keep Puerto Rico’s ageing power system running into February.

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The US Department of Energy has extended its emergency orders for Puerto Rico’s electricity system by another 90 days. The orders were issued on Friday, 6 November 2026, and take effect on Sunday, 8 November.

Puerto Rico is a US territory whose residents are US citizens, and its grid has struggled with outages for years. The renewal shows that Washington still treats the island’s power supply as an emergency.

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What the Orders Require

Order 202-25-1F lets the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, known as PREPA, the state-owned utility, and its agents run a list of named generating units. The list includes temporary generators supplied by FEMA, the US disaster agency, at San Juan and Palo Seco, and the order sets operating limits meant to respect environmental rules.

A companion order, 202-25-2F, covers the power lines. It requires vegetation management and asset management so that listed transmission facilities stay available.

The department says 2,186 miles of transmission and distribution lines had been cleared of vegetation by 22 October 2026. It estimates that clearing the main 115 kV and 230 kV high-voltage routes could cut adverse events by more than 80%, avoiding 1.76 million customer interruptions.

Archive photo: the Palo Seco power plant across the bay from San Juan, photographed in February 1973. Palo Seco is among the sites named in the order. Photo: John Vachon / Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

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Why Washington Says the Emergency Continues

The department blames decades of deferred maintenance, the bankruptcy of the system’s owner and operator, and damage from hurricanes and earthquakes. It says repairs now take years rather than months.

Since the previous order, the island has had several load-shedding events, which are rolling cuts that balance supply and demand, and at least 50,000 customers lost power in them. LUMA Energy, the private company that runs the grid, told the island’s energy regulator that Puerto Rico still faces a long-term generation shortfall of several hundred megawatts.

Plant repairs are slowed by funding approvals, contract disputes and supply-chain problems, the order says. The first order was issued on 16 May 2025, and each renewal since has run for 90 days.

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What It Means for You

Visitors and companies in Puerto Rico should keep planning for outages, because the order itself describes severely inadequate reserves. Backup power and surge protection remain sensible precautions.

Related reading: the calls for Puerto Rico’s energy czar to step down and the governor’s request for power bill relief. Our San Juan guide for November covers practical tips for visitors.

What Is Not Known

The department does not say when it expects the emergency to end. It says it will keep assessing the grid and renew the orders until emergency conditions are no longer present.

The orders do not state what they cost. They also do not say how many outages they are expected to prevent.

More: Puerto Rico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US Energy Department order for Puerto Rico’s grid?

It renewed two emergency orders under section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act. One covers the operation of named generating units, and the other covers vegetation and asset management on transmission lines.

How long do the new Puerto Rico grid orders last?

They take effect on Sunday, 8 November 2026, and run through Friday, 5 February 2027. That is 90 days, the same length as each earlier renewal.

Why does Washington issue emergency orders for Puerto Rico’s power?

The Energy Secretary can order emergency measures under federal law, and the department says an emergency continues on the island. It cites unstable reserves, widespread blackouts and years-long repair times.

Sources: US Department of Energy, Orders No. 202-25-1F and No. 202-25-2F on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, issued 6 November 2026, read 8 November 2026: energy.gov/ceser/federal-power-act-section-202c-puerto-rico-electric-power-authority-prepa.