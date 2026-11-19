Peru's economy leans on copper, so a sell-off linked to AI stocks and bets on higher US interest rates can reach export earnings, public revenue and mining regions.

A company freight train winds along a desert hillside on the Ilo to Toquepala line in southern Peru. The photo is undated and does not show the new projects. Photo: Kabelleger / David Gubler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Markets: Peru

Copper, Peru’s top export product, fell about 5% on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to near US$5.66 a pound, its lowest since early April, as AI stocks also fell. The slide came about a week after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigned, and alongside bets on higher US interest rates; no single cause is confirmed.

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Data centres use large amounts of copper in wiring and power systems, so doubts about AI spending can reach a Peruvian mine and the dollars Peru earns. For US investors in copper miners and copper funds, the sell-off shows how closely the metal now trades with technology stocks.

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Key Facts What. Copper fell about 5% on 18 November to near US$5.66 a pound, a seven-month low.

Fund. The CPER copper fund fell 5.25% to US$34.10, its seventh straight daily loss.

Miners. Southern Copper, which runs large Peruvian mines, fell 5.93% to US$146.21 on 18 November.

Nvidia. Its shares closed 37% below their 6 October closing high; CEO Jensen Huang resigned on 11 November.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s economy leans on copper, so a sell-off linked to AI stocks and bets on higher US interest rates can reach export earnings, public revenue and mining regions.

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Why Copper Fell on Wednesday

Copper futures in New York dropped about 5% on Wednesday 18 November, taking the metal to roughly US$5.66 a pound. The US-listed CPER fund, which tracks copper futures, lost 5.25% to US$34.10 and recorded its seventh straight decline.

Miners fell harder: Southern Copper lost 5.93% to US$146.21 and Freeport-McMoRan, a large US copper producer, lost 6.96% to US$51.45. Southern Copper is now about 33% below its 25 August closing high of about US$217.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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How Nvidia Fits In

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive of Nvidia, the chip maker at the centre of the AI boom, on Wednesday 11 November, according to the company’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which was made public on 12 November. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim chief executive, and Nvidia shares closed at US$150.96 on 18 November, about 37% below their 6 October closing high of US$239.24.

Data centres use large amounts of copper in wiring and power systems, so doubts about AI investment can weigh on the demand outlook for the metal. A stronger US dollar, which makes copper dearer for buyers using other currencies, may also have weighed, but we did not verify a dollar move.

A large copper mine in Peru. (File photo)

Rate Hike Bets Add Pressure

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s 27 to 28 October meeting, released on 18 November, show that almost all officials judged further rate rises would likely be appropriate. Higher rates make it dearer to finance data centres and can slow global growth.

Both effects can weaken the demand outlook for industrial metals. Copper peaked near US$6.80 a pound in September 2026, so the current price is roughly 17% below that peak.

What a Weaker Copper Price Means for Peru

Copper is Peru’s top export product, according to the exporters’ association ADEX, which put copper concentrate shipments at US$19.2 billion in January to July 2026. Mining companies pay income tax, part of which the state shares with mining regions as the canon minero, while royalties are a separate payment.

A lower price cuts export earnings and those payments, although the effect builds slowly and depends on how long prices stay low. For now Peru’s mines keep producing, and the sell-off is a market move rather than a change in output.

What It Means for You

For US investors in copper miners and copper funds, Wednesday’s losses show how closely they now trade with technology stocks. For Peruvian households the effect is indirect, through the exchange rate, public revenue and mining jobs, and it will not show up in shop prices soon.

In Plain English

CPER: a US-listed exchange-traded fund that tracks copper futures prices.

a US-listed exchange-traded fund that tracks copper futures prices. Canon minero: the share of mining income tax that Peru’s government passes to the regions where mines operate.

the share of mining income tax that Peru’s government passes to the regions where mines operate. Interim chief executive: a temporary leader while a company searches for a permanent one.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long investors will keep selling, which of the drivers matters most, or who will lead Nvidia permanently. We do not report claims about the reasons for Huang’s resignation because we could not confirm them from a primary source.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper fall on 18 November?

Copper fell as AI stocks also dropped, and bets on a US rate hike added to the pressure. No single cause is confirmed, and futures fell about 5% to near US$5.66 a pound.

Why does AI matter for copper?

Data centres built for AI use much copper in wiring and power systems. Doubts about AI spending can therefore weaken the demand outlook for the metal.

How does the copper price affect Peru?

Copper is Peru’s top export, and mining firms pay taxes and royalties, part of which are shared with regions. A lower price reduces those flows, though the effect builds slowly.

How far has copper fallen from its peak?

Copper peaked near US$6.80 a pound in September 2026, so US$5.66 is roughly 17% lower. Southern Copper shares are about 33% below their 25 August closing high.

Sources ADEX, Peru’s exporters’ association, export statistics · Nvidia filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission of 12 November 2026 · Federal Reserve minutes (18 November 2026) · closing prices for CPER, Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and Nvidia on 18 November 2026 and COMEX copper futures.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error