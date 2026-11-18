Copper Fund Hits 6-Month Low as Yields Climb | Copper Wrap, Nov 17
Key Facts
- Copper fund: The CPER fund, which tracks copper futures, fell 0.11% to US$35.99, a six-month low.
- Miners: Southern Copper rose 1.01% and Freeport-McMoRan 0.20%, but both sit 28% to 31% below August highs.
- Cause: 10-year US yields near 5.1% and a firmer dollar weigh on metals.
- US data: October industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected (RT economic calendar).
- Latin America: Chile and Peru, major copper producers, feel every leg down in budgets and currencies.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 93.5% (US$37.3 million traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).
Today’s Focus
The copper-tracking fund CPER settled at US$35.99 on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, down 0.11% on the day. It was the fund’s sixth straight decline and its lowest close in at least six months. The fund holds copper futures, meaning contracts to buy the metal at a set future date, so it follows the traded price rather than the metal in a warehouse.
The main cause is money, not mines. US ten-year borrowing costs stand at about 5.1%, up from about 4.8% in early November, and the dollar index has gained 1.34% over the same days. A stronger dollar makes copper dearer for buyers paid in yuan, euros or pesos, while high yields make holding metal that pays no interest less attractive.
The producers have suffered far more than the metal itself. Southern Copper, the Peru- and Mexico-focused miner, is 22.37% lower over 20 sessions, against a 9.46% fall for the fund, because shares magnify the swing in the price of what they dig up.
What matters today. Copper is falling with the whole risk-sensitive market rather than on its own bad news, so the exit depends on US yields and the dollar more than on any mine.
01 The session in one read
Copper barely moved on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, yet it settled at a six-month low. That is the nature of a grinding decline: the fund’s 0.11% is small, but it extends a run of six straight down sessions.
Over five sessions the fund is 4.64% lower, and over 60 sessions it is 10.2% lower. The market is not panicking; it is leaking.
The best-supported reading is that copper is being dragged down by the same forces hitting gold, shares and other risk assets: higher yields, a firmer dollar and a rising fear gauge. Metal-specific weakness, above all softer Chinese demand and fuller warehouses, adds a second layer, but we rate that link lower in confidence. The variable to watch is the US ten-year yield, because a retreat from about 5.1% would ease the pressure on every name here.
02 The board
The miners tell a more hopeful story for one day. Southern Copper rose +1.01% and Freeport-McMoRan +0.20%, each ending a run of losses.
These are shares, not the metal. They bounced from deeply oversold levels while the futures fund kept sliding.
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|Copper (CPER tracker)
|US$35.99
|-0.11%
|Southern Copper
|US$155.42
|+1.01%
|Freeport-McMoRan
|US$55.30
|+0.20%
Source: RT close, 2026-11-17. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.
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Latin America — Cross-Market Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,816.64
|+0.31%
|+8.17%
|169,295.41
|—
|—
|—
|IPSA
|10,477.22
|-0.46%
|—
|10,525.26
|10,576
|10,414
|—
|IPC MEX
|71,365.93
|+0.23%
|+13.56%
|71,204.98
|—
|—
|—
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,452.46
|-0.02%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.77
|-0.24%
|+8.18%
|5.78
|5.78
|5.77
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.34
|-0.19%
|+2.73%
|6.35
|6.35
|6.34
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.44
|+0.14%
|+0.08%
|18.42
|18.46
|18.40
|—
|USD/CLP
|992.33
|-0.72%
|+7.47%
|999.55
|999.28
|990.53
|—
|USD/COP
|3,304
|-0.42%
|-11.99%
|3,318
|3,304
|3,304
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.41
|+0.05%
|+1.52%
|3.41
|3.45
|3.41
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,552
|+0.14%
|+11.90%
|1,550
|1,552
|1,552
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.61
|+3.40%
|+3.45%
|39.27
|40.61
|40.26
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,212
|+3.22%
|-10.33%
|6,018
|6,212
|6,031
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.64
|+3.07%
|+72.14%
|11.29
|12.00
|11.64
|—
|USD/DOP
|60.27
|-0.05%
|-5.09%
|60.30
|60.42
|60.14
|—
|USD/CRC
|441.73
|+2.50%
|-9.63%
|430.94
|450.45
|441.73
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.64
|+3.17%
|+1.99%
|7.41
|7.64
|7.64
|—
03 Why it moved
Cause one, and the heaviest, is the cost of money. The 10-year Treasury yield stands at about 5.1% after rising from about 4.8% in early November, and Polymarket traders price a Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 93.5%. Higher rates lift the dollar, which is up 1.34% over five sessions on the dollar index, and that squeezes commodities priced in dollars. Confidence: medium to high.
Cause two is a flight from risk. The S&P 500 fell 1.03% on Tuesday and is 2.40% lower over five sessions, while the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% on the day to 25.46. Copper is a growth-sensitive metal, so it tends to be sold when investors turn defensive. Gold’s fund is 4.57% lower over five sessions too, which shows this is a broad sell-off, not a copper story.
A market note on 13 November said copper stocks in London Metal Exchange warehouses hit their highest in more than four months, a sign that buyers, above all in China, are not pulling metal out. Confidence: medium to low, since we have no fresh Chinese demand data for the session.
US data were mixed on Tuesday: October industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected, although it rose 2.15% on the year, while capacity utilisation (the share of factory capacity in use) slipped to 76.4% from 76.8% (RT economic calendar).
The signals do conflict on Tuesday: yields was little changed and the dollar barely moved, yet copper still slipped. Our reading is that the damage from earlier days is still working through positions, as funds that bought the September rally cut exposure.
04 The trend behind it
The peak came on 22 September at 41.43, and the fund has lost 13.1% since. It remains 17.0% above its 12-month low of 30.77, set on 20 November last year, so this is a retreat inside a longer recovery, not yet a collapse.
The miners fell much further. Southern Copper is 28.5% below its 25 August high yet 34.9% above its 12-month low of 115.21, and Freeport-McMoRan is 30.8% below its high yet 41.8% above its low of 39.00.
This looks like a continuation of a downtrend that began in September and accelerated in the past month. It is not a new phase.
05 What it means for Latin America
Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, and Peru ranks among the top three, so both feel every leg down. Lower prices cut the royalties and taxes that fund their budgets and weigh on their currencies, as dollar earnings shrink. Chile’s state miner Codelco and the private giants working Escondida, the world’s largest single mine, earn less on each tonne.
Peru’s stake runs through Southern Copper, whose Peruvian mines make it a proxy for the country’s mining wealth. Mexico, where that company also operates, shares the exposure. For a visitor or investor, a weaker peso or sol in the weeks ahead is a plausible side effect, though a bounce in the metal would reverse it.
06 The names to watch
Southern Copper is the purest bet on Peruvian and Mexican copper, and its shares have fallen most sharply from the August peak. Freeport-McMoRan, one of the largest listed producers, sits at 55.30 less than a third of the way down from its high, so it is the larger-cap barometer of whether the rout is ending.
Our own history adds a sober note. After 22 earlier falls as large as the fund’s 20-session drop since 2011, it was higher 20 sessions later in 14 cases, with a median gain of 1.6% and a worst loss of 11.6%. For Southern Copper, 11 of 15 comparable falls were followed by gains, with a median of 14.9% and a worst loss of 47.4%; for Freeport-McMoRan the split was 18 of 36, a coin toss. History is not a forecast.
07 What would end it
Support sits at the round US$35 mark for the fund, then far below at 30.77, the November 2025 low. Resistance starts at the round US$40 mark and then at the 41.43 peak from 22 September.
The one thing that would change the picture is a retreat in US yields from about 5.1%, which would relax the dollar. The next dated test is the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, where a rate rise is widely expected, and any fresh Chinese demand figures. Does the slide stop? Probably pauses first, since six straight falls tend to invite buyers, but a durable recovery needs the macro pressure to ease.
08 What to watch
- US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at about 5.1% is the master dial; a sustained fall would help copper and miners together.
- The dollar: The dollar index is up 1.34% in five sessions; a reversal would make copper cheaper for foreign buyers.
- The Fed in December: A rate rise is widely expected; the tone of the statement matters more than the decision itself.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$37.3 million traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 93.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.9%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on Chile’s and Peru’s currencies, as well as copper.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is copper falling?
Mainly higher US yields and a stronger dollar, plus a broad flight from risky assets.
Is the fund the same as the copper price?
No. CPER holds futures contracts, so it tracks the traded price, not the metal in a warehouse.
Who loses most in Latin America?
Chile and Peru, whose budgets, currencies and mining shares depend on copper earnings.
Will copper bounce?
History since 2011 says a rebound was more likely than not after similar falls, but it is no guarantee.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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