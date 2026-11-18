File photo, 2010. Coffee cherries near Chinchina, Colombia.

COLOMBIA · ECONOMY

Colombia’s government has proposed a 0% import tariff on 76 farm-input tariff lines, which are product codes in the customs schedule, including fertilisers, for 14 months. The draft decree from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism would replace a one-year zero-tariff measure that Decree 1183 of 8 November 2025 created.

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The ministry explains the draft in a memo dated 10 November 2026, which says input prices are still above normal levels. DIAN, the national tax and customs agency, estimates the lost tariff and sales-tax revenue at 164.1 billion Colombian pesos (COP), about US$49 million, in 2027.

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For US readers, the draft shows the trade-off Bogotá is weighing between cheaper farm inputs and lost customs revenue. It is a proposal, not law, and the final text can still change.

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Key Facts What Colombia proposes a 0% import tariff on 76 farm-input tariff lines for 14 months.

Imports Imports of these lines totalled US$931 million from 9 November 2025 to 31 July 2026.

Cost Lost tariff and sales-tax revenue is estimated at COP 164.1 billion (about US$49 million) in 2027.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 18 November 2026, 18:30 GMT (1:30 p.m. US Eastern).

A zero tariff on farm inputs ran for one year and has now lapsed, and the government wants a version that lasts 14 months, though the farm ministry asked for five years.

What the Draft Decree Would Do

The draft would set a 0% import duty on 76 tariff lines of farm inputs, such as fertilisers and other products for crops and livestock. It would apply for 14 months from the day the decree takes effect.

It would also suspend the Andean Price Band System for animal-feed preparations under customs code 2309.90.90.00. The Andean Community is the trade bloc of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia, and its price-band system can add variable duties to some farm goods.

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The draft appears on the ministry’s draft-decree page dated 13 November. The proposal follows a recommendation from the government’s Committee on Customs, Tariff and Foreign Trade Affairs, according to the ministry’s memo.

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Where the Zero Tariff Comes From

Colombia has used time-limited zero-tariff decrees for farm inputs since at least 2022, including Decree 809 of 25 May 2023. Decree 1183, published in the official gazette on 8 November 2025, set a zero rate for 76 tariff lines for one year.

That period has now ended, the memo notes. The memo says input prices have fallen only moderately and are still above normal, citing the Covid-19 health crisis and the war in Ukraine.

File photo. Shade-grown coffee plants on a farm near Cachipay, Colombia, 2021. Photo: Felipe Quijano, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What Imports Did Under the Earlier Zero Tariff

From 9 November 2025 to 31 July 2026, imports of the 76 lines reached 779.5 million kilograms worth US$931.0 million, measured as cost, insurance and freight. That was 13.2% more in volume and 5.0% more in value than in the previous comparable period, according to the memo.

The memo says imports are concentrated in mineral and chemical fertilisers, mainly ammonium sulphate and blends of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Domestic production is registered in only 14 of the 76 lines, based on information available on 14 September 2026.

Why It Matters: The Price Tag and the Limits

DIAN, in a letter of 10 November 2026 that the memo cites, estimated the cost of the zero rate at COP 29.2 billion (about US$8.7 million) for November and December 2026. It put the cost at COP 164.1 billion (about US$49 million) for 2027 and COP 174.9 billion (about US$52 million) for 2028.

We converted the pesos at about 3,350 per US dollar, the market rate on the evening of 18 November. DIAN used a ten-year projection, so the final cost for a 14-month measure must be recalculated, the memo says.

Farmers and feed makers would gain from cheaper inputs. The state would lose tariff and sales-tax revenue, which DIAN puts at COP 164.1 billion in 2027.

The memo itself sets out limits. It says the available data do not allow the earlier tariff cut alone to explain changes in prices or import volumes, and the Ministry of Agriculture warned that local production does not mean local supply is enough.

The Ministry of Agriculture asked to keep the zero rate for five years, according to the memo. The government’s trade committee recommended 14 months instead.

What Is Not Known

The date when the decree will be signed is not confirmed, and the draft proposes that it take effect the day after publication in the official gazette. Whether the list of 76 lines will change after comments is also open.

Until a new decree takes effect, the general tariff of the customs schedule applies to these goods again, the memo says. The final fiscal cost depends on the start date and the lines that remain.

What It Means for You

Importers, fertiliser traders and feed producers should watch the final decree text, which sets the lines and the start date. Lower costs arrive only if the decree takes effect.

The wider budget debate is covered in our reports on the IMF’s view of the rescue bill and the retreat on food taxes. More Colombian economic news is in our Colombia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Colombia proposing on farm inputs?

The government proposes a 0% import tariff on 76 farm-input product lines for 14 months. It would also suspend the Andean price-band system for one animal-feed line.

Is the zero tariff already in force?

No, the earlier measure, Decree 1183 of 2025, ran for one year and has ended. The new draft decree has been published for comment.

How much would it cost the state?

DIAN estimates COP 164.1 billion (about US$49 million) in lost tariff and sales-tax revenue for 2027. The final figure depends on the start date and the lines kept.

Sources: Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, explanatory memo and draft decree on agricultural inputs, 10 November 2026; DIAN legal compilation, Decree 1183 of 8 November 2025.

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