A government official says he gave prosecutors new material. A former president says the claims are false, and no court has examined them.

File photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia's presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Colombia

Carlos Ríos, who runs the administrative office of Colombia’s presidency (known as Dapre), spent more than three hours with prosecutors of the Fiscalía, Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, in Bogotá on Wednesday 18 November 2026 and said he handed over new material about alleged sex-for-contracts hiring under former president Gustavo Petro. The allegations, made by Ríos and by a former contractor who says she dealt with Petro, are denied by Petro.

Ríos maintains that 48 women entered the presidency under those terms, a figure President Abelardo De La Espriella repeated the same day as “about 48”. No court has examined the claim, and the documents handed over have not been made public.

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Key Facts Claim. Presidency chief Carlos Ríos says 48 women were hired for sexual favours; ex-president Petro denies it.

Status. Prosecutors opened an inquiry in October; no charges reported, no evidence made public.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (crypto platform): Petro US charge by 31 December, 4.5% (19 Nov, ET).

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

A government official says he gave prosecutors new material. A former president says the claims are false, and no court has examined them.

The Bigger Picture

Petro governed Colombia until 7 August 2026, and the allegations became public in October, after De La Espriella took office. On 21 October Ríos told a debate in a Senate committee that he would file a complaint about 48 women he said the then president kept in the presidency through service contracts (órdenes de prestación de servicios, or OPS); on 25 October Petro published a statement saying he never traded contracts for sex.

Colombia’s prosecution service, the Fiscalía, then opened an investigation, and Gilberto Guerrero, then acting Attorney General, said Deicy Jiménez, a former contractor who made the allegations in a media interview, should be heard. On 18 November De La Espriella said that “all findings of corruption, from the smallest to the largest, will be reported”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Timeline, October to November 2026 21 October: Ríos announces a complaint about 48 women.

Ríos announces a complaint about 48 women. 25 October: Petro publishes a statement denying the allegations.

Petro publishes a statement denying the allegations. 28 October: The Fiscalía is reported to have opened an investigation.

The Fiscalía is reported to have opened an investigation. 18 November: Ríos spends more than three hours with prosecutors.

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What Ríos Told Prosecutors

After the hearing Ríos said he had explained “everything that has unfortunately happened in the Presidency” and had given prosecutors new items of evidence. He did not describe them, and he asked the Fiscalía to look at other state bodies, because he says the practice was not limited to the presidency.

Ríos also said the claims contradict the Petro government’s public stance on women’s rights. President De La Espriella, speaking from the Fiscalía building the same day, said “the whole dossier is coming”, in remarks published by the Presidency on 18 November.

Offices of Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, the Fiscalía. File photo, 2018. (Photo: MinTIC Colombia, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46

— Market breadth · 9 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,415 +3.27% Brent crude 89.53 -2.63% WTI crude 82.55 -0.85% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials -0.97% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Other -1.93% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Industrials -2.35% TECNOGLASS Mining -2.41% BUENAVENTURA Energy -3.05% ECOPETROL Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,302.02

-0.74%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,154.17

-1.75%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,415 +3.27% -8.18% 3,307 3,467 3,341 — BRENT 89.53 -2.63% +40.97% 91.95 90.70 88.51 20,712 WTI 82.55 -0.85% +38.88% 83.26 83.91 81.66 203,726 ECOPETROL 13.64 -3.05% +30.35% 14.07 14.28 13.64 1,444,438 BANCOLOMBIA 83.68 -1.91% +33.61% 85.31 86.73 83.51 227,003 GRUPO AVAL 3.62 -0.82% -12.47% 3.65 3.73 3.58 103,878 TECNOGLASS 45.28 -2.35% -1.37% 46.37 46.59 45.28 211,539 CREDICORP 345.93 -0.17% +35.61% 346.51 353.84 344.42 279,686 BUENAVENTURA 21.50 -2.41% -10.23% 22.03 22.39 21.43 1,106,662 SOUTHERN COPPER 142.82 -2.32% +18.64% 146.21 148.88 141.57 721,775 Largest moves today USD/COP

3,415

+3.27% ECOPETROL

13.64

-3.05% BRENT

89.53

-2.63% BUENAVENTURA

21.50

-2.41% TECNOGLASS

45.28

-2.35% SOUTHERN COPPER

142.82

-2.32% BANCOLOMBIA

83.68

-1.91% WTI

82.55

-0.85% The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 0 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 Terpel Plans US$18M Solar Farm in Colombia Read →

What Petro Says

In a written statement on 25 October Petro said he has never handed over a contract in exchange for sexual relations. He described the claims as an attempt to intrude on his private life, and he attributed accusations of corruption and drug trafficking to De La Espriella and to US President Donald Trump.

Petro said no evidence had been presented to support the accusations against him. Jiménez, for her part, has said in a media interview that she received state contracts in exchange for sexual relations with Petro, which he denies.

Why It Matters

Ríos says the women were hired through OPS (service-provision orders), a contract type he says was used to keep them close to the then president. If prosecutors confirm that people were paid from public funds without doing state work, the case becomes one of misuse of public contracts, and if they do not, it stays an allegation about private conduct.

The number to hold on to is 48, and it is so far the claim of Ríos and the president, not a prosecutors’ finding. For US readers, Petro is also a recurring name in Washington’s Colombia debate, which is why traders bet on whether he is ever charged in the US.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based trading platform, prices a charge against Petro in the US by 31 December at 4.5%, with about US$14,000 traded on that contract and about US$104,000 across all contracts of the event (19 November, 1:33 a.m. ET). That market is about a US charge, not about the Colombian sex-contracts inquiry, and a low price on one date says little about how a prosecution could unfold.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In Plain English Dapre: the Administrative Department of the Presidency, the office that runs the presidency’s staff and budget.

the Administrative Department of the Presidency, the office that runs the presidency’s staff and budget. Fiscalía: Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, which investigates crimes and brings charges.

Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, which investigates crimes and brings charges. Sexocontratos: a Colombian nickname for the alleged practice of giving contracts in exchange for sexual favours.

a Colombian nickname for the alleged practice of giving contracts in exchange for sexual favours. OPS contracts: órdenes de prestación de servicios, short service-provision contracts the state uses to hire people.

What Is Not Known

The identities of the 48 women, the documents Ríos handed over and the contracts they relate to have not been published. It is also unclear whether any contract broke the law, which is for prosecutors and courts to decide.

A hearing for Jiménez had been set for Friday 20 November, and press reports say her lawyers asked to move it to December. No new date has been announced.

What It Means for You

For readers abroad, this is a story about how the new government and the previous one now contest each other through prosecutors, not only in Congress or at the ballot box. Watch for a confirmed date for Jiménez’s statement and for any Fiscalía announcement, since those are the first points at which claims could become evidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colombia’s presidency chief tell prosecutors?

Carlos Ríos, director of the presidency’s administrative department, spent over three hours with the Fiscalía on 18 November. He said he gave new material on alleged sex-for-contracts hiring and repeated that 48 women were involved.

Does Gustavo Petro deny the claims?

Yes. In a statement on 25 October he said he never gave a contract in exchange for sexual relations, and no court has ruled on the claims.

Has anyone been charged?

No charges have been reported. The Fiscalía has an open inquiry, and the key witness, Deicy Jiménez, was due to testify on 20 November, with her lawyers seeking a delay to December.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error