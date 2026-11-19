Unions say the bill would gut public employment, while the government says doing nothing risks default. Today’s strike tests how much of the plan survives in Congress.

File photo. Plaza de Bolívar in front of the Capitolio, Bogotá, 2024. Photo: José Luiz, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · LABOUR AND TAX

Colombia’s biggest unions strike today, Thursday 19 November 2026, against a bill that would cut spending on the state workforce. Marches are due in Bogotá and other cities later today.

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The Economic Rescue Law, Bill 477 of 2026, would halve spending on fixed-term service contracts next year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday 4 November. The government has since dropped several of its tax proposals to calm the protest.

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Organisers announced meeting points in Bogotá, and travellers should expect disruption to roads and public transport. Colombia is a close US security and trade partner, so the outcome matters beyond its borders.

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Key Facts Who. The CUT, Colombia’s largest union federation, and Fecode (the teachers’ federation) strike today.

What. Bill 477, the Economic Rescue Law, would halve spending on state service contracts in 2027.

Savings. The government targets COP 44.6 trillion (Colombian pesos, about US$13.5 billion) in 2027 savings.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

Unions say the bill would gut public employment, while the government says doing nothing risks default. Today’s strike tests how much of the plan survives in Congress.

The Big Picture

The Finance Ministry filed the Economic Rescue Law in Congress on Thursday 29 October 2026. Fabio Arias, president of the CUT (Central Unitaria de Trabajadores, Colombia’s largest union federation), announced the strike on Saturday 31 October, two days after the bill arrived.

Fecode, the Colombian Federation of Education Workers, joined within days, as did Indigenous, student and women’s groups (see our report on the teachers joining). The opposition Pacto Histórico, the leftist party of former president Gustavo Petro, backed the strike by Thursday 12 November.

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The Finance Ministry estimated on 4 November savings of COP 44.6 trillion (about US$13.5 billion) in 2027 and COP 76.1 trillion (about US$23.0 billion) by 2030. The cuts would come from a 15% fall in total public spending and controls on hiring and running costs (dollars at about COP 3,310 per US$, official rate, 19 November).

Vice President José Manuel Restrepo defended the plan on 4 November in blunt terms. He said that “standing still means Colombia enters default in 2027” and described Colombia in 2027 without the plan as “an unviable country.”

Congress’s ordinary session is scheduled to end on 16 December 2026, so lawmakers have about four weeks left to pass or change the bill (more in our Colombia coverage and our strike explainer). Whether the committees finish before that date is not known.

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What the Bill Does to Public Jobs

Under the bill, as described by the Finance Ministry on 4 November, spending on OPS contracts would fall 50% in 2027 against 2026. OPS means órdenes de prestación de servicios, fixed-term service contracts for individual workers, and after 2027 their spending could not grow faster than inflation.

Payroll spending of budget entities would fall 20% in 2028, the Finance Ministry said, which is about COP 9.6 trillion (US$2.9 billion). The security forces are excluded from that cut.

OPS spending rose 33.9% between 2022 and 2026, from COP 5.33 trillion (US$1.6 billion) to COP 7.13 trillion (US$2.2 billion), the ministry’s figures show. Executive-branch posts rose 25.9% between 2023 and 2027, from 85,755 to 107,927.

The spending cut contemplated in the bill totals COP 23.7 trillion (US$7.2 billion), Finance Minister Miguel Gómez said on Wednesday 18 November. It includes a review of 189 transfers, which are state payments to other bodies.

The Capitolio Nacional on Bogotá’s Plaza de Bolívar, where Colombia’s Congress sits and where the Economic Rescue Law is being debated. Archive photo.

What the Government Has Already Conceded

Finance Minister Miguel Gómez told the congressional economic committees, which vote on tax and budget bills, on Wednesday 18 November that the 19% VAT, a sales tax, will not apply to health insurance, the basic food basket or farm inputs. The government had already withdrawn VAT on some foods and farm inputs.

President Abelardo de la Espriella promised on Sunday 15 November that the family basket of basic foods will carry no VAT. Gómez said on 18 November that the government will bring alternative revenue options to Congress “in the coming weeks.”

The government has also dropped its planned cut to the corporate tax rate, so companies would keep paying 35%. Still in the bill are VAT on low-value imports bought online and fewer tax exemptions for individuals.

None of the concessions announced by 18 November changes the contract or payroll cuts. The ministry has kept both measures in the bill.

Why It Matters

Public workers and contractors lose most if the cuts pass as written, while the Treasury gains the savings. The mechanism is direct, because halving OPS spending in 2027 removes contracts whose cost grew by about a third in four years.

The scale is clear in the Finance Ministry’s own figures, which put OPS spending at COP 7.13 trillion (US$2.2 billion) in 2026, the baseline that would be halved. Taxpayers and bondholders gain if the plan holds the budget together, which is the government’s argument.

For a US reader the link is indirect. Colombia is a close US security and trade partner and a US-dollar bond issuer, so a fiscal plan that fails or is diluted changes its deficit path.

The Government and Union Arguments

Arias said around the strike call that the bill’s extraordinary powers could put up to 700,000 public jobs at risk. That is his estimate, not an official figure; the Finance Ministry has not published a headcount.

Against it stands Restrepo’s warning of 4 November, quoted above. The government also points to its own data showing OPS spending rose by about a third in four years.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the economic committees’ debate and vote, expected in early December, a date not confirmed at Congress. The second is 16 December 2026, the scheduled end of Congress’s ordinary session, by which lawmakers must settle the bill.

Gómez also promised alternative revenue options “in the coming weeks.” No date is confirmed for them.

What Is Not Known

How the day unfolds, how many people march and whether roads are blocked are not known as this is written, about 01:30 in Bogotá. The Finance Ministry has not published how many people would lose contracts or posts.

No date is confirmed for the government’s alternative revenue options. The unions have not yet said whether the concessions change their demands.

What It Means for You

If you are a US citizen in Colombia, expect gatherings in Bogotá today (Colombia time, UTC-5); start times are not confirmed. Organisers announced Calle 26 (a main avenue), La Sevillana (a district), Parque Nacional and one point in the north of Bogotá as meeting places.

Travellers should follow guidance from their own embassy. Holders of Colombian dollar bonds, meaning debt the state issues in US currency, have an indirect stake, because a diluted plan changes the deficit path.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Economic Rescue Law?

It is Bill 477 of 2026, filed by the Finance Ministry on Thursday 29 October. It aims to save COP 44.6 trillion (about US$13.5 billion) in 2027 through spending cuts and tax changes.

Who is striking today?

The CUT, Colombia’s largest union federation, and Fecode, the teachers’ federation, called the strike. Indigenous, student and women’s groups join, and the Pacto Histórico, a leftist party, backs it.

Will the strike disrupt travel today?

Expect disruption to roads and public transport in Bogotá, where organisers announced several meeting points. How the day unfolds is not yet known.

What has the government conceded?

On Wednesday 18 November Finance Minister Miguel Gómez said VAT will not apply to health insurance. The planned corporate tax cut was dropped, but VAT on low-value online imports stays.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error