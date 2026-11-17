Rio Times Markets · Colombia

Colombia’s economy went backwards in the third quarter of 2026, when the consensus forecast in the RT economic calendar pointed to growth. Seasonally adjusted output fell 0.8% from the second quarter, according to DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency.

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Measured against the same quarter a year earlier, growth was only 0.5%. For investors and travellers watching Colombia, the question is whether this is a pause or the start of a slowdown.

Key Facts What. GDP (total output) grew 0.5% from a year earlier in the third quarter.

Quarter on quarter. Seasonally adjusted output fell 0.8% from the second quarter; the RT calendar consensus was growth of 1.6%.

Drivers. Mining grew 7.8% from a year earlier, while manufacturing fell 1.2%.

What ends it. A positive next quarter suggests a one-off dip; a second fall confirms contraction.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s GDP grew 0.5% in the third quarter of 2026 from a year earlier but shrank 0.8% from the second quarter, well below forecasts.

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What Changed

Colombia’s economy shrank 0.8% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the second quarter, after growing 1.3% in the previous quarter. The consensus forecast in the RT economic calendar was growth of 1.6%, so the result missed by 2.4 percentage points.

Against the third quarter of 2025, growth was 0.5%, according to DANE’s preliminary national accounts. The annual figure is based on the original, unadjusted series, while the quarterly fall uses the seasonally adjusted series.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why It Moved

Mining and quarrying was one of the best performers, growing 7.8% from a year earlier and adding about 0.3 percentage points to growth. Manufacturing went the other way, with output down 1.2%.

Colombian business press also points to agriculture as a drag. A broad slowdown would show up across several sectors, whereas a one-off disruption would hit one, so the full breakdown matters.

What It Means

A quarterly contraction of this size is a clear setback for Colombia’s recovery, and it falls hardest on firms and workers who depend on domestic demand. Exporters and foreign investors will watch whether the weakness stays in a few sectors or spreads.

For a reader abroad, the key point is that a forecast of growth was replaced by a contraction. One quarter does not make a recession, which is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of decline.

What Would Change It

The next quarterly reading is the test: a return to positive growth would suggest the fall was temporary, while a second negative quarter after the 0.8% contraction would confirm a broader downturn. Growth above the 0.5% annual rate now recorded would show recovery.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet known how much of the 0.8% fall will be revised when DANE publishes its full release. It is also not known whether the weakness is temporary or the start of a longer slowdown.

Sources: DANE national accounts, preliminary third-quarter 2026 release of 17 November 2026; consensus forecast and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, our own feed of released figures and forecasts. This is news, not investment advice.

Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Colombia’s economy grow in the third quarter of 2026?

DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency, reported growth of 0.5% from the same quarter of 2025. Against the second quarter, seasonally adjusted output fell 0.8%.

Was the result worse than expected?

Yes. The quarterly reading of −0.8% compares with a forecast of +1.6% in the RT economic calendar, a miss of 2.4 percentage points.

Is Colombia in recession?

Not on this reading alone. A recession is usually defined as two consecutive quarterly contractions, and the second quarter still grew 1.3% from the first.