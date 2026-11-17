Rio Times Markets · United States

American industry slipped in October 2026, but the factories themselves did not. US industrial production, the monthly measure of output from factories, mines and power utilities, fell 0.4%, while manufacturing rose 0.3%.

Analysts had expected a 0.1% gain, so the headline was a clear miss. The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, which compiles the figures, reports that the biggest single fall was in utilities, down 4.3%.

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Key Facts What. US industrial production fell 0.4% in October 2026; manufacturing rose 0.3%.

Versus forecast. Output missed the 0.1% consensus (analyst forecast); manufacturing beat 0.2%.

Trend. September rose 0.7%; capacity use eased to 76.4% from 76.8%.

Why. Utilities fell 4.3% after a 4.4% jump; mining fell 0.8%.

What ends it. Rebounding utilities would end the drop; a second fall confirms it.

US industrial production fell 0.4% in October 2026 from September, against a forecast rise of 0.1%, while manufacturing output rose 0.3%.

Archive photo: the Federal Reserve building in Washington, where the industrial production data are compiled.

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What Changed

The Federal Reserve reported on 17 November 2026 that industrial production fell 0.4% in October from September, after a 0.7% gain that month. Over 12 months output was 2.1% higher.

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Manufacturing output rose 0.3%, the same pace as in September and above the 0.2% forecast. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, which rose 4.4%, manufacturing edged down 0.1%.

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Capacity utilization, the share of industrial capacity in use, dropped to 76.4% from 76.8% in September. That is 3.0 percentage points below its long-run average since 1972.

Why It Moved

The Federal Reserve says utilities fell 4.3% in October after rising 4.4% in September, with both electric and natural gas utilities lower. Mining output fell 0.8%.

Utility output rose 4.4% in September and fell 4.3% in October, so the two months largely offset each other. The release gives no cause for either move, so none is offered here.

What It Means for You

The core of American industry, the factory sector, is still growing, so the headline fall is not a broad factory slump. Much of the October weakness came from power output, which can reverse quickly.

The mix still matters: excluding the 4.4% surge in vehicle output, factories were slightly lower. On these numbers the month reads as a mixed signal, not a turning point.

What Would Change It

A November rebound in utilities and mining would show October was a one-off, while a second fall in manufacturing excluding vehicles would point to genuine weakness. Capacity utilization back at 76.8% or higher would support the one-off view.

The Federal Reserve plans to issue its annual revision of the index on 24 November 2026, moving the base year to 2022. That revision can change earlier readings, including September’s 0.7% gain.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known what drove the utility swing, because the release gives no cause. This first estimate is preliminary and is revised in later months.

Sources: Federal Reserve Board, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization (G.17), 17 November 2026; consensus forecasts from the Rio Times economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did US industrial production fall in October 2026?

It fell 0.4% from September, after a 0.7% gain. Analysts had expected a rise of 0.1%.

Why did industrial production fall while manufacturing rose?

Industrial production also counts utilities and mining, and utilities fell 4.3% and mining 0.8%. Manufacturing rose 0.3%.

What would show that the drop is temporary?

A November rebound in utilities and mining, with capacity utilization back at 76.8% or higher, would suggest so. A second fall in manufacturing would point the other way.