3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins

File photo, 2021. Returnable half-litre glass cola bottles in a Mexico City shop. (Photo: Ehécatl Cabrera, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Mexico

Key Facts Who. Coca-Cola FEMSA and Arca Continental, two Mexican Coca-Cola bottlers, reported third-quarter 2026 results.

What. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s Mexican volume rose 4.2%, helped by the 3-litre bottle, but margins came under pressure.

Why. Its finance chief, Gerardo Cruz, said the 3-litre surge was not budgeted and strained margins.

US angle. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s American depositary receipt (ADR), a US-traded share certificate, trades in New York as KOF.

A 3-litre bottle of Coca-Cola is lifting sales in Mexico while putting pressure on margins.

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A big Coca-Cola bottle is changing the arithmetic of Mexico’s soft-drink business. Coca-Cola FEMSA, a Mexican Coca-Cola bottler, says the big bottle lifted its sales volume but put pressure on its margins.

Arca Continental, another Mexican Coca-Cola bottler, also reported third-quarter results in late October. Our Coca-Cola FEMSA results story and our Arca Continental story carry the headline numbers.

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For readers in the United States, the story is a window into the Mexican household budget. It also matters to holders of Coca-Cola FEMSA’s ADR, a certificate traded on the New York Stock Exchange that represents shares in a foreign company, under the ticker KOF.

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Why the Big Bottle Helps Volume and Hurts Margins

Ian Craig, chief executive of Coca-Cola FEMSA, said Mexican volumes rose 4.2% year on year in the third quarter, from a low base a year earlier. Gerardo Cruz, the company’s chief financial officer, said the rise came from multi-serve packs (larger bottles meant to be shared), specifically the three-litre Coca-Cola bottle.

Cruz said the company had not included this surge in its budget. He said it has put a lot of pressure on profitability and margins.

In Coca-Cola FEMSA’s wider Mexico and Central America division, revenue grew 8.3% to about 46 billion Mexican pesos (about US$2.5 billion at the market exchange rate of 6 November 2026, 18.60 pesos per US$1). Operating income in that division fell 3.1% to about 6.6 billion pesos (about US$350 million).

A Tight Consumer and the Sugar Tax

Craig said the first half of 2026 was challenging because the excise tax on sugary drinks, known in Mexico as IEPS, was passed on to consumers in prices. He said things began to look up gradually in July.

Craig described a tight consumption environment in Mexico. Cruz said 2027 should be a fairly normal operating year.

Live Company Intelligence Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV ADR — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What Arca Continental Reported

Arca Continental reported Mexico net sales of 31.28 billion pesos (about US$1.68 billion) for the third quarter, up 3.7% year on year. That is a modest rise next to Coca-Cola FEMSA’s volume gain.

Comparing the two is hard, because one figure counts sales in pesos and the other counts volume. Each company reports its own measures.

What It Means for You

Holders of Coca-Cola FEMSA’s ADR are exposed to this trade-off directly: more bottles sold, but more pressure on margins. Our earlier story covers how the shares have moved.

For anyone watching Mexican consumers, the pull of the 3-litre bottle suggests families are choosing larger packs. Coca-Cola FEMSA expects a fairly normal 2027, and the next quarterly results will show whether margins recover.

What Is Not Known

Coca-Cola FEMSA has not stated what share of Mexican volume the 3-litre bottle now represents. The size of the margin hit from the 3-litre mix has not been quantified.

How long consumers keep choosing larger packs remains open. The effect on Arca Continental’s own margins is also unknown.

Sources: Coca-Cola FEMSA, third-quarter 2026 results and earnings call (https://ir.coca-colafemsa.com); Arca Continental, third-quarter 2026 results (https://www.arcacontal.com). Exchange rate: market rate of 6 November 2026, 18.60 pesos per US$1.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the 3-litre bottle straining Coca-Cola FEMSA’s margins?

Finance chief Gerardo Cruz said the surge in three-litre sales was not in the budget and has put a lot of pressure on profitability and margins. The company has not quantified the effect.

How did Coca-Cola FEMSA’s Mexican volume change?

Chief executive Ian Craig said Mexican volume rose 4.2% year on year in the third quarter, from a low base. The volume gain came as the company faced a tight consumer.

Can US investors hold Coca-Cola FEMSA?

Coca-Cola FEMSA has an ADR, a US-traded certificate representing its shares, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KOF. This article is not investment advice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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