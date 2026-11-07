Mexico Cites US$222M Hit as Puebla Lab Shut

Pico de Orizaba, the volcano on the border of the Mexican states of Puebla and Veracruz, seen across farmland in December 2015. Photo: Lynx Burgos, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico · Security

Published Saturday, 7 November, 6:15 a.m. ET · Source: Mexico’s Security Cabinet daily report for 5 November 2026

Mexican federal forces say they shut down a large drug laboratory in the state of Puebla, part of a day of raids across four states.

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Mexico’s Security Cabinet, the federal group that coordinates the fight against organised crime, reported that forces found and put out of action a drug laboratory with 11 zones in Tlachichuca, in the state of Puebla. In its report on Thursday’s operations, 5 November 2026, it put the economic impact on organised crime at 4,132 million pesos (about US$222 million at 18.61 pesos per dollar).

Tlachichuca lies in the state of Puebla, which hosts a large Volkswagen plant. The operation is one of the daily results the government publishes under its national security strategy.

Key Facts Raid. Forces found and disabled a drug laboratory with 11 zones in Tlachichuca, in Puebla state.

Impact. The Cabinet put the economic impact on crime at 4,132 million pesos (about US$222 million).

Seized. Agents secured 587 sacks of chemical precursors and 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.

Also. In Tlaola, also in Puebla, agents searched a hidden cryptocurrency-mining site and detained one person.

Other states. Operations in Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Veracruz brought weapons seizures, and arrests in two of the states.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What Forces Found in Tlachichuca

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the federal Security Ministry (SSPC), the Army and the National Guard took part. They found and disabled a laboratory divided into 11 zones and secured 587 sacks of precursors, the raw chemicals used to make synthetic drugs, along with 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.

The Cabinet’s report gives 4,132 million pesos as the economic impact on organised crime and lists it alongside the Tlachichuca operation. It reports no arrests at the laboratory and does not say which group ran it.

In Plain English The Security Cabinet brings together federal ministries and agencies. It publishes a daily list of notable operations. A narcolab is a clandestine laboratory used to produce illegal drugs. “Economic impact” is the government’s own estimate of what the seized drugs, chemicals and equipment are worth.

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A Second Find and Raids Elsewhere

In a separate operation in Tlaola, also in Puebla, agents from the Security Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office and the Navy searched a hidden cryptocurrency-mining installation and detained one person. They seized 50 mining units, a three-phase power transformer and a bag of marijuana.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Guadalupe y Calvo, in the state of Chihuahua, the Army seized 36 firearms and 1,456 cartridges. In Sinaloa, forces detained two people in Culiacán and seized weapons. In the state of Veracruz, federal and state forces searched 11 homes in Coscomatepec and detained seven people.

Mexican National Guard vehicles at the entrance of Guadalajara International Airport, 4 March 2022; the National Guard is one of the forces named in the operation. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 71,393.57

+0.43% L 70,635 day range H 71,469 +13.16% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.60 -0.84% Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Gold 4,075 -0.94% Sector heatmap · average move today Other +2.43% AMX ADR Consumer Staples +0.89% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Telecom +0.58% TELEVISA, AMX Materials -0.20% CEMEX Industrials -0.35% GAP, ASUR, OMA Mining -0.86% GMEXICO Financials -0.97% GFNORTE Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378 USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% +0.04% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — WALMEX 54.20 +1.18% -12.80% 53.57 55.04 52.81 15,444,873 GMEXICO 217.12 -0.86% +38.23% 219.01 220.80 215.96 6,225,269 FEMSA 241.99 +0.16% +39.35% 241.60 242.40 237.05 1,167,481 CEMEX 20.15 -0.20% +6.60% 20.19 20.29 19.93 13,558,971 GFNORTE 209.00 -0.97% +17.77% 211.04 213.69 206.78 5,997,948 BIMBO 70.99 +2.04% +9.26% 69.57 71.27 68.09 3,196,042 TELEVISA 8.84 -0.11% -14.92% 8.85 8.88 8.52 5,460,712 AMX 23.93 +1.27% +13.98% 23.63 24.03 23.40 22,853,320 GAP 438.94 -0.74% +9.69% 442.23 446.49 435.00 716,186 ASUR 263.81 -0.23% -14.47% 264.42 266.36 259.76 48,123 OMA 255.55 -0.09% +4.68% 255.79 258.41 251.31 752,957 KOF 213.21 -0.94% +29.11% 215.23 219.99 209.68 1,087,870 GRUMA 262.18 +2.45% -18.38% 255.91 262.98 255.29 379,484 KIMBER 39.66 +0.46% +12.91% 39.48 40.02 39.30 3,438,027 AMX ADR 25.72 +2.43% +10.53% 25.11 25.77 24.90 2,491,825 Largest moves today GRUMA

262.18

+2.45% AMX ADR

25.72

+2.43% BIMBO

70.99

+2.04% AMX

23.93

+1.27% WALMEX

54.20

+1.18% GFNORTE

209.00

-0.97% KOF

213.21

-0.94% GMEXICO

217.12

-0.86% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.43%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Other led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins Read →

Why It Matters Beyond Puebla

Puebla is a car-making state and home to a large Volkswagen plant. The government publishes such results daily as evidence for its security strategy.

The 4,132 million pesos figure is the government’s own estimate. Outside observers cannot check it without a breakdown of how it was calculated.

What It Means for You

The report names no incident in Puebla city or its colonial centre. Check official travel advisories before visiting, as advice varies by state and changes quickly.

Our reading: daily seizure figures are government claims of progress, not proof of a lasting drop in drug production. Official homicide and extortion statistics are the better test.

What Is Not Known

The Cabinet has not said who operated the Tlachichuca laboratory or what drug it produced. The method behind the 4,132 million peso figure, and whether it covers the laboratory alone, has not been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was found in Tlachichuca, Puebla?

Federal forces found and disabled a drug laboratory with 11 zones, according to the Security Cabinet’s report on 5 November 2026. They secured 587 sacks of precursor chemicals and 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.

How much damage did the raid cause to organised crime?

The Security Cabinet put the economic impact on organised crime at 4,132 million pesos, about US$222 million, and listed it with the Tlachichuca operation. That is the government’s own estimate.

Is Puebla safe for visitors?

The operations reported were in Tlachichuca and Tlaola, not in Puebla city. Check official travel advisories before you go.

Sources: Government of Mexico, Security Cabinet: report of relevant actions for 5 November 2026, gob.mx/sspc; market exchange-rate data (USD/MXN, 6 November 2026, 18.607). Background: Puebla city guide; Mexico gets 10 days to answer US labour case in Puebla; Mexico news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief