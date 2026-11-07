Mexico Cites US$222M Hit as Puebla Lab Shut
Mexico · Security
Published Saturday, 7 November, 6:15 a.m. ET · Source: Mexico’s Security Cabinet daily report for 5 November 2026
Mexican federal forces say they shut down a large drug laboratory in the state of Puebla, part of a day of raids across four states.
Mexico’s Security Cabinet, the federal group that coordinates the fight against organised crime, reported that forces found and put out of action a drug laboratory with 11 zones in Tlachichuca, in the state of Puebla. In its report on Thursday’s operations, 5 November 2026, it put the economic impact on organised crime at 4,132 million pesos (about US$222 million at 18.61 pesos per dollar).
Tlachichuca lies in the state of Puebla, which hosts a large Volkswagen plant. The operation is one of the daily results the government publishes under its national security strategy.
Key Facts
- Raid. Forces found and disabled a drug laboratory with 11 zones in Tlachichuca, in Puebla state.
- Impact. The Cabinet put the economic impact on crime at 4,132 million pesos (about US$222 million).
- Seized. Agents secured 587 sacks of chemical precursors and 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.
- Also. In Tlaola, also in Puebla, agents searched a hidden cryptocurrency-mining site and detained one person.
- Other states. Operations in Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Veracruz brought weapons seizures, and arrests in two of the states.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
What Forces Found in Tlachichuca
The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the federal Security Ministry (SSPC), the Army and the National Guard took part. They found and disabled a laboratory divided into 11 zones and secured 587 sacks of precursors, the raw chemicals used to make synthetic drugs, along with 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.
The Cabinet’s report gives 4,132 million pesos as the economic impact on organised crime and lists it alongside the Tlachichuca operation. It reports no arrests at the laboratory and does not say which group ran it.
In Plain English
The Security Cabinet brings together federal ministries and agencies. It publishes a daily list of notable operations.
A narcolab is a clandestine laboratory used to produce illegal drugs. “Economic impact” is the government’s own estimate of what the seized drugs, chemicals and equipment are worth.
A Second Find and Raids Elsewhere
In a separate operation in Tlaola, also in Puebla, agents from the Security Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office and the Navy searched a hidden cryptocurrency-mining installation and detained one person. They seized 50 mining units, a three-phase power transformer and a bag of marijuana.
In Guadalupe y Calvo, in the state of Chihuahua, the Army seized 36 firearms and 1,456 cartridges. In Sinaloa, forces detained two people in Culiacán and seized weapons. In the state of Veracruz, federal and state forces searched 11 homes in Coscomatepec and detained seven people.
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Why It Matters Beyond Puebla
Puebla is a car-making state and home to a large Volkswagen plant. The government publishes such results daily as evidence for its security strategy.
The 4,132 million pesos figure is the government’s own estimate. Outside observers cannot check it without a breakdown of how it was calculated.
What It Means for You
The report names no incident in Puebla city or its colonial centre. Check official travel advisories before visiting, as advice varies by state and changes quickly.
Our reading: daily seizure figures are government claims of progress, not proof of a lasting drop in drug production. Official homicide and extortion statistics are the better test.
What Is Not Known
The Cabinet has not said who operated the Tlachichuca laboratory or what drug it produced. The method behind the 4,132 million peso figure, and whether it covers the laboratory alone, has not been published.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was found in Tlachichuca, Puebla?
Federal forces found and disabled a drug laboratory with 11 zones, according to the Security Cabinet’s report on 5 November 2026. They secured 587 sacks of precursor chemicals and 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.
How much damage did the raid cause to organised crime?
The Security Cabinet put the economic impact on organised crime at 4,132 million pesos, about US$222 million, and listed it with the Tlachichuca operation. That is the government’s own estimate.
Is Puebla safe for visitors?
The operations reported were in Tlachichuca and Tlaola, not in Puebla city. Check official travel advisories before you go.
Sources: Government of Mexico, Security Cabinet: report of relevant actions for 5 November 2026, gob.mx/sspc; market exchange-rate data (USD/MXN, 6 November 2026, 18.607). Background: Puebla city guide; Mexico gets 10 days to answer US labour case in Puebla; Mexico news.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief