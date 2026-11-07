Mexico Cites US$222M Hit as Puebla Lab Shut

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexico Cites US$222M Hit as Puebla Lab Shut

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
Snow-capped Pico de Orizaba volcano rising above farmland
Pico de Orizaba, the volcano on the border of the Mexican states of Puebla and Veracruz, seen across farmland in December 2015. Photo: Lynx Burgos, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico · Security

Published Saturday, 7 November, 6:15 a.m. ET · Source: Mexico’s Security Cabinet daily report for 5 November 2026

Mexican federal forces say they shut down a large drug laboratory in the state of Puebla, part of a day of raids across four states.

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Mexico’s Security Cabinet, the federal group that coordinates the fight against organised crime, reported that forces found and put out of action a drug laboratory with 11 zones in Tlachichuca, in the state of Puebla. In its report on Thursday’s operations, 5 November 2026, it put the economic impact on organised crime at 4,132 million pesos (about US$222 million at 18.61 pesos per dollar).

Tlachichuca lies in the state of Puebla, which hosts a large Volkswagen plant. The operation is one of the daily results the government publishes under its national security strategy.

Key Facts

  • Raid. Forces found and disabled a drug laboratory with 11 zones in Tlachichuca, in Puebla state.
  • Impact. The Cabinet put the economic impact on crime at 4,132 million pesos (about US$222 million).
  • Seized. Agents secured 587 sacks of chemical precursors and 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.
  • Also. In Tlaola, also in Puebla, agents searched a hidden cryptocurrency-mining site and detained one person.
  • Other states. Operations in Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Veracruz brought weapons seizures, and arrests in two of the states.
  • Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What Forces Found in Tlachichuca

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the federal Security Ministry (SSPC), the Army and the National Guard took part. They found and disabled a laboratory divided into 11 zones and secured 587 sacks of precursors, the raw chemicals used to make synthetic drugs, along with 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.

The Cabinet’s report gives 4,132 million pesos as the economic impact on organised crime and lists it alongside the Tlachichuca operation. It reports no arrests at the laboratory and does not say which group ran it.

In Plain English

The Security Cabinet brings together federal ministries and agencies. It publishes a daily list of notable operations.

A narcolab is a clandestine laboratory used to produce illegal drugs. “Economic impact” is the government’s own estimate of what the seized drugs, chemicals and equipment are worth.

A Second Find and Raids Elsewhere

In a separate operation in Tlaola, also in Puebla, agents from the Security Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office and the Navy searched a hidden cryptocurrency-mining installation and detained one person. They seized 50 mining units, a three-phase power transformer and a bag of marijuana.

In Guadalupe y Calvo, in the state of Chihuahua, the Army seized 36 firearms and 1,456 cartridges. In Sinaloa, forces detained two people in Culiacán and seized weapons. In the state of Veracruz, federal and state forces searched 11 homes in Coscomatepec and detained seven people.

National Guard patrol cars and a pickup truck outside an airport terminal in Guadalajara
Mexican National Guard vehicles at the entrance of Guadalajara International Airport, 4 March 2022; the National Guard is one of the forces named in the operation. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

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BMV · Mexico City
Nov 7, 2026 · 14:01

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark
71,393.57
+0.43%
L 70,635day rangeH 71,469

+13.16% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
47% advancing

7 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / MXN
18.60
-0.84%

Brent crude
98.32
+0.03%

Gold
4,075
-0.94%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Other
+2.43%
AMX ADR

Consumer Staples
+0.89%
WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Telecom
+0.58%
TELEVISA, AMX

Materials
-0.20%
CEMEX

Industrials
-0.35%
GAP, ASUR, OMA

Mining
-0.86%
GMEXICO

Financials
-0.97%
GFNORTE

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378
USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% +0.04% 18.76 18.81 18.57
WALMEX 54.20 +1.18% -12.80% 53.57 55.04 52.81 15,444,873
GMEXICO 217.12 -0.86% +38.23% 219.01 220.80 215.96 6,225,269
FEMSA 241.99 +0.16% +39.35% 241.60 242.40 237.05 1,167,481
CEMEX 20.15 -0.20% +6.60% 20.19 20.29 19.93 13,558,971
GFNORTE 209.00 -0.97% +17.77% 211.04 213.69 206.78 5,997,948
BIMBO 70.99 +2.04% +9.26% 69.57 71.27 68.09 3,196,042
TELEVISA 8.84 -0.11% -14.92% 8.85 8.88 8.52 5,460,712
AMX 23.93 +1.27% +13.98% 23.63 24.03 23.40 22,853,320
GAP 438.94 -0.74% +9.69% 442.23 446.49 435.00 716,186
ASUR 263.81 -0.23% -14.47% 264.42 266.36 259.76 48,123
OMA 255.55 -0.09% +4.68% 255.79 258.41 251.31 752,957
KOF 213.21 -0.94% +29.11% 215.23 219.99 209.68 1,087,870
GRUMA 262.18 +2.45% -18.38% 255.91 262.98 255.29 379,484
KIMBER 39.66 +0.46% +12.91% 39.48 40.02 39.30 3,438,027
AMX ADR 25.72 +2.43% +10.53% 25.11 25.77 24.90 2,491,825

Largest moves today
GRUMA
262.18
+2.45%
AMX ADR
25.72
+2.43%
BIMBO
70.99
+2.04%
AMX
23.93
+1.27%
WALMEX
54.20
+1.18%
GFNORTE
209.00
-0.97%
KOF
213.21
-0.94%
GMEXICO
217.12
-0.86%

The session read
The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.43%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Other led, while Financials lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Why It Matters Beyond Puebla

Puebla is a car-making state and home to a large Volkswagen plant. The government publishes such results daily as evidence for its security strategy.

The 4,132 million pesos figure is the government’s own estimate. Outside observers cannot check it without a breakdown of how it was calculated.

What It Means for You

The report names no incident in Puebla city or its colonial centre. Check official travel advisories before visiting, as advice varies by state and changes quickly.

Our reading: daily seizure figures are government claims of progress, not proof of a lasting drop in drug production. Official homicide and extortion statistics are the better test.

What Is Not Known

The Cabinet has not said who operated the Tlachichuca laboratory or what drug it produced. The method behind the 4,132 million peso figure, and whether it covers the laboratory alone, has not been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was found in Tlachichuca, Puebla?

Federal forces found and disabled a drug laboratory with 11 zones, according to the Security Cabinet’s report on 5 November 2026. They secured 587 sacks of precursor chemicals and 179 items used to make synthetic drugs.

How much damage did the raid cause to organised crime?

The Security Cabinet put the economic impact on organised crime at 4,132 million pesos, about US$222 million, and listed it with the Tlachichuca operation. That is the government’s own estimate.

Is Puebla safe for visitors?

The operations reported were in Tlachichuca and Tlaola, not in Puebla city. Check official travel advisories before you go.

Sources: Government of Mexico, Security Cabinet: report of relevant actions for 5 November 2026, gob.mx/sspc; market exchange-rate data (USD/MXN, 6 November 2026, 18.607). Background: Puebla city guide; Mexico gets 10 days to answer US labour case in Puebla; Mexico news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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cryptocurrency mining FGR Guardia Nacional Mexico narcolab organised crime Puebla Security Cabinet Tlachichuca Tlaola

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