Lithium Miners Rise 1.21% off Lows on Glut Fears | Lithium Wrap, Nov 6

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Key Facts Lithium shares bounced, but only just: the lithium-miners fund LIT closed at US$60.91, up 1.21% on Friday, November 6, 2026, a day after a one-year low.

the lithium-miners fund LIT closed at US$60.91, up 1.21% on Friday, November 6, 2026, a day after a one-year low. The fund is still deep underwater: it sits 33.5% below its 12-month high of 91.62, set on 2026-05-11, and 12.65% lower over 20 sessions.

it sits 33.5% below its 12-month high of 91.62, set on 2026-05-11, and 12.65% lower over 20 sessions. Albemarle (a US lithium producer) led a short rebound: its US shares closed at US$99.25, up 0.89%, which is 10.0% above Tuesday’s 12-month low of 90.19.

its US shares closed at US$99.25, up 0.89%, which is 10.0% above Tuesday’s 12-month low of 90.19. Chile’s SQM gained most: its shares rose 2.06% to US$57.52, yet remain 39.6% below their April 16 high of 95.31.

its shares rose 2.06% to US$57.52, yet remain 39.6% below their April 16 high of 95.31. The cause is a feared glut, not weak demand today: investors expect more lithium than batteries will need in 2027, and a worry that Rothschild & Co Redburn, a brokerage, flagged in April.

investors expect more lithium than batteries will need in 2027, and a worry that Rothschild & Co Redburn, a brokerage, flagged in April. History offers a mild comfort: after 31 earlier falls this large, LIT was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, though the worst outcome was a further 14.9% drop.

Today’s Focus Lithium shares had their best day in a week on Friday, November 6, 2026, but the rise looks small beside the damage. The LIT fund, which holds mining and battery-metal companies rather than the metal itself, closed at US$60.91, up 1.21%. The reason for the slump is simple to state. Miners have spent two years expanding output, and investors now fear that in 2027 the world will have more lithium than electric-vehicle batteries can absorb. Albemarle, the largest US producer, and SQM, its Chilean rival, have each lost roughly a fifth of their value in 60 sessions. Friday was a pause in that fall, not a turn. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Lithium equities are priced for a surplus, so any hard evidence of a glut or a shortage will move them more than a one-day bounce.

01 The session in one read

Lithium stocks rose on Friday, November 6, 2026, when most of the market was nervous. The LIT fund added 1.21%, Albemarle rose 0.89% and SQM jumped 2.06%.

The gain is real but modest. LIT has now risen for just one session in a row, after a month in which it lost 12.65% over 20 sessions.

Assessment — A relief bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM Friday looks like short-covering and bargain hunting after Albemarle touched a 12-month low on Tuesday, not the start of a recovery. The fund is 1.8% above its 30 October low of 59.81, so one bad session would set a fresh bottom; the variable to watch is whether lithium carbonate contract prices in China stop falling.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

SQM, whose Chilean brine operations are cheaper than most rivals’, rose the most, which suggests buyers favoured the lower-cost producer. Albemarle’s 5-session gain of 9.07% is bigger than its Friday move, so much of the rebound came earlier in the week.

LIT’s 5-session gain of 1.84% is far gentler, which tells you the smaller miners and battery makers in the fund have not joined the bounce.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$60.91 +1.21% Albemarle US$99.25 +0.89% SQM US$57.52 +2.06%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-06. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45 +1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% USD / MXN 18.60 -0.84% USD / CLP 975.74 +0.00% USD / COP 3,240 +0.03% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.00% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,393.57 +0.43% S&P IPSA Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.25 10,617 10,511 — IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -4.19% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,485.26 +0.03% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — EUR/BRL 6.13 +0.07% -0.35% 6.13 6.17 6.12 — USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% +0.04% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — USD/CLP 975.74 +0.00% +3.43% 975.74 975.74 975.74 — USD/COP 3,240 +0.03% -15.48% 3,238 3,240 3,240 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.15% +3.80% 3.45 3.46 3.42 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% +2.73% 38.95 40.31 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% -8.70% 5,875 6,358 6,358 — USD/BOB 11.81 +0.40% +75.39% 11.76 11.92 11.81 — USD/DOP 60.56 +0.43% -5.45% 60.30 60.59 59.79 — USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% -8.45% 439.97 449.63 448.27 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% +2.07% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 7, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, the surplus scare. Rothschild & Co Redburn, a brokerage, warned in April that lithium could slip back into oversupply in 2027, and it downgraded Albemarle to Neutral at that time. Our confidence that this is the main force is high.

Second, a lagging earnings squeeze. Albemarle reported third-quarter results on Wednesday, November 4, and had warned of lower sales, profit and margins than in the second quarter, because contract prices follow spot prices with a delay of about four months. I could not confirm the detail of what it reported, so treat this cause as medium confidence.

Third, the macro backdrop sent mixed signals. The dollar index rose 0.72% to 102.28 and the US 10-year yield added 3 basis points to 4.87%, which normally hurts commodity shares, yet lithium rose anyway. After Friday’s strong US jobs data, banks including Goldman Sachs were already more cautious on the Fed, so the bounce looks like sector-specific bargain hunting, with low-to-medium confidence.

The S&P 500 closed up 0.31% at 7,377, but it is down 2.68% over 5 sessions and the VIX fear gauge, at 25.64, is 32.03% higher over that span. Nervous markets have punished high-growth, high-risk sectors like lithium.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Albemarle is 54.0% below its 16 April high of 215.62 and has lost 23.9% over 60 sessions, while SQM is 20.3% lower over the same stretch.

LIT peaked at 91.62 on 2026-05-11 and is now 33.5% below that level. The fund’s 60-session fall of 18.4% shows a slow grind, not a single panic.

Our own history gives one cautious data point. After 31 earlier falls of this size, LIT was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, or 77%, with a median gain of 4.3% but a worst case of a further 14.9% loss. For SQM, which fell 10.00% over 20 sessions, the record is closer to a coin toss: higher in 45 of 78 cases, or 58%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the most exposed. SQM is its flagship lithium company, and its shares are 39.6% below their April peak, which weakens the case for the state’s royalty and partnership income from the Atacama salt flat.

Argentina has bet the most on growth: foreign miners are building new brine projects there, and a long price slump could delay them. Bolivia holds vast untapped reserves but has yet to produce at scale, so lower prices reduce the urgency of foreign deals; I found no fresh Bolivian news this week.

For a Latin American saver, the lesson is that commodity-linked shares can fall by half while the underlying industry keeps growing. Electric-vehicle demand has not collapsed; supply has simply been added faster.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the one to watch because it is the sector’s bellwether and sits 10.0% above a fresh low. A close below 90.19 would signal that the rebound has failed.

SQM is the cleaner way to read Chile: it has the lowest costs and a 24.3% cushion above its 12-month low of 46.27, set a year ago. For LIT, the 59.81 low of 30 October is the line that matters.

07 What would end it

Two things would end the slide. One is evidence that producers are cutting output, and the other is stronger battery demand, with China’s monthly battery and vehicle data the clearest test.

On the chart, support sits at 59.81 for LIT and 90.19 for Albemarle, while the nearest resistance is the round 100 level for Albemarle and the 12-month high of 91.62 for LIT, which is far away. Honestly, the slide does not stop on one good day; it stops when surplus fears fade, and I see no sign of that yet.

08 What to watch

China lithium carbonate prices: The contract price paid by Chinese battery makers sets the earnings of every miner, with a delay of about four months.

The contract price paid by Chinese battery makers sets the earnings of every miner, with a delay of about four months. Albemarle’s earnings call detail: Look for any change to production plans or spending, because cuts would be the first sign of supply discipline.

Look for any change to production plans or spending, because cuts would be the first sign of supply discipline. US dollar and Treasury yields: A dollar index above 102 and a 10-year yield near 4.87% make commodity shares costlier to hold.

A dollar index above 102 and a 10-year yield near 4.87% make commodity shares costlier to hold. Chile and Argentina project news: New brine projects or delays would reshape the 2027 surplus argument.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is LIT the price of lithium?

No. LIT is an exchange-traded fund holding shares of lithium miners and battery companies, so it reflects company profits and investor mood as well as the metal.

Why are lithium shares so far below their highs?

Investors fear oversupply in 2027, and producers such as Albemarle have warned of lower prices, sales and margins.

What is the Lithium Triangle?

It is the area where Argentina, Chile and Bolivia meet, and where much of the world’s lithium is found in underground brine beneath salt flats.

Does Friday’s rise mean the bottom is in?

Not necessarily. The rise was small, and LIT is only 1.8% above its 12-month low of 59.81.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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