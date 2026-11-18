Cielo, a major Brazilian card-payments processor, says software helpers now do the slow groundwork that used to hold up its new products. The company said on 18 November 2026 that AI agents cut its average feature build time by 76%, from 50.5 days to 12.3 days.

The figures are Cielo’s own, they cover one product-management unit, and we could not verify them independently. For US readers who follow Brazilian payments, they offer a first look at how a major company uses AI in everyday product work.

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What. Cielo says AI agents cut average feature build time from 50.5 to 12.3 days.

Scope. Results cover one product unit and more than 20 initiatives since July 2026.

Caution. These are Cielo’s own figures; we could not verify them independently.

As of 18 November 2026, 16:00 GMT (UTC)

Cielo says AI agents now prepare new features before engineers start work. The result, in its own figures, is a build time cut by three quarters, with product managers still choosing priorities.

Where This Comes From

Cielo began the programme in July 2026, in one product-management unit, according to its statement of 18 November 2026. The unit uses AI agents, software programs that carry out set tasks on their own, to prepare features before developers write any code.

The agents collect customer complaints and feedback from satisfaction surveys, support contacts and product usage. They then propose solutions and check that each project has evidence, business rules, a prototype and success criteria.

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An agent called Assistente de Discovery coordinates the others and presents the results to the product team. Cielo said the human product team still decides the priorities.

Carlos Alves, Cielo’s vice-president of technology and business, gave the company’s view in the statement. In our translation from Portuguese, he said: “Technology only changes the result when it changes the way of working.”

Alves added that the gain did not come from creating agents, but from redesigning how a product decision is prepared. In his words, the aim is that it reaches the customer “with more evidence and less waiting time.”

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What Happened

Cielo said the average time to develop a new feature fell from 50.5 days to 12.3 days, a drop of 76%. The median, the middle value that ignores extreme cases, fell from 39 days to 12 days across more than 20 initiatives.

Before the change, Cielo said, 51.2% of requests spent more than 30 days in the pre-development phase. Cielo said 23.3% spent more than 45 days there.

After the change, none of the tracked initiatives exceeded 30 days, Cielo said. About 15% finished in under five days.

Cielo gave two examples in its statement. The first is a Pix refund in its Cielo Gestão merchant app, ready in under a week.

Pix is Brazil’s instant-payment system, created and managed by the central bank, Banco Central do Brasil. A refund lets a merchant return a customer’s payment.

The second example is a change to the flow of Assistente Cielo, the company’s virtual assistant that answers merchants’ questions about statements, products and services, which doubled the volume of receivables advances through that channel. A receivables advance gives merchants their sales money early.

Why It Matters

The boldest claim is not the average but the long wait at the back of the queue. Before the change, 51.2% of requests waited more than 30 days before development, and Cielo said none of the tracked initiatives now exceeds that mark.

Shorter waits mean features such as Pix refunds can reach merchants sooner, if the figures hold. The result also has a limit, because it covers one unit and more than 20 initiatives.

What to Watch

Cielo has published no dated next step that we could find, such as a wider rollout or a new progress report. We therefore list no checkpoints.

What It Means for You

This is a company’s account of its own results, not an audited finding. Readers who follow Brazilian payments can treat it as one data point on AI in product work, not a verdict on Cielo’s business.

Merchants who use Cielo’s apps may see features such as Pix refunds arrive faster, if the unit’s pace holds. For wider coverage of the country, see our Brazil news.

What Is Not Known

Cielo did not publish the dates of its historical baseline, nor the exact start and end points of the measurement behind the 76% figure. The results cover only the one unit that uses the system.

Every number in this article is Cielo’s own, and we could not verify any of them independently. We could not confirm a current Pix volume figure at the central bank’s site, so we give none.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Cielo announce?

Cielo said on 18 November 2026 that AI agents cut its average feature build time from 50.5 to 12.3 days. The figures are the company’s own and cover one product unit.

Do the AI agents replace the product team?

No, according to Cielo. The product team still decides priorities, while the agents prepare evidence, prototypes and success criteria.

Which products were affected?

Cielo named a Pix refund in its Cielo Gestão merchant app, ready in under a week. It also said changes to the Assistente Cielo flow doubled receivables advances through that channel.

Can the 76% figure be verified?

Not independently. Cielo did not publish the dates of its historical baseline or the exact start and end points of the measurement.

Sources Cielo statement of 18 November 2026, including remarks by Carlos Alves, vice-president of technology and business.