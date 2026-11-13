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since 2009
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Brazil Brazil Fintech News

Brazil Clears Nubank to Buy a Bank License

By · · 4 min read
What is Nubank: founder David Vélez speaking on stage at Web Summit Rio 2023
David Vélez, Nubank’s founder and chief executive, at Web Summit Rio 2023 (Photo: Sam Barnes/Web Summit Rio via Sportsfile, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL BANKING · FINTECH

Published Friday, 13 November 2026, 6:38 p.m. ET · Source: Nubank statement, Banco Central do Brasil

Nubank, the Brazilian digital lender that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NU, is about to become a bank in the legal sense. Brazil’s central bank approved its purchase of a small lender, Banco Porto Real de Investimentos, Nubank said in a statement on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The deal gives Nubank a banking license without starting an application from scratch. It also lets the company put the word “bank” in its name, under a joint rule of the central bank and Brazil’s National Monetary Council, the country’s top financial rule-making body.

Key Facts

  • The decision Nubank says Brazil’s central bank approved its purchase of Banco Porto Real on 13 November 2026.
  • The prize A full banking license, Nubank’s fourth, which lets it use “bank” in its name.
  • The cost Nubank says the license adds no capital or liquidity requirements for its Brazilian group.
  • What is next Nubank says the purchase will close “in the coming days”; no price was disclosed.

Nubank bought a licensed bank instead of applying for a new license, and the central bank has now signed off.

What Did the Central Bank Approve?

Nubank announced in July 2026 that it would buy Banco Porto Real de Investimentos. The sale could not close without the approval of Brazil’s central bank, Banco Central do Brasil, which Nubank says it has now received.

“With the approval, the operation will be completed in the coming days,” Nubank said in its statement. The company did not disclose a price when it announced the deal in July.

Banco Porto Real is tiny. Founded in 1992 in the town of Porto Real, in Rio de Janeiro state, it serves wholesale clients, meaning companies rather than individuals, and held R$32.1 million (reais; about US$5.7 million) in assets in March, according to the data it reports to the central bank.

The conversion uses R$5.67 per US dollar, the market rate for Friday, 13 November. The price Nubank paid is unknown, so the size of the bank says little about the value of the license.

Why Does a Digital Bank Need a Bank License?

Until now Nubank worked under three licenses in Brazil. They cover a payment institution, a credit, financing and investment company, and a securities broker.

The new license joins them inside Nu Pagamentos, the regulated group that holds Nubank’s Brazilian business. Nubank said adding it imposes no extra capital or liquidity requirements, meaning no new money has to be set aside.

The reason is a joint rule of the central bank and the National Monetary Council that governs who may use the words “banco” or “bank” in a company name. Nubank chose to buy a licensed bank rather than apply for a new license, which avoided starting the central bank’s process from zero.

In March this year Nubank joined Febraban, the Brazilian Federation of Banks, the industry’s trade group.

Live Company IntelligenceNu Holdings Ltd — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What Does It Mean for US Readers?

Nubank’s parent, Nu Holdings, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as NU. The shares closed at US$13.22 on Friday, up 11.8% from US$11.83 on Thursday, according to Rio Times market data.

That left NU 9.9% above its close of US$12.03 on Friday, 6 November, a week earlier. That jump came the day after Nubank reported third-quarter net income of US$1.1 billion.

Reports of the license approval appeared after the New York close, so Friday’s price does not yet reflect them. Two things would confirm the story: the closing notice Nubank promised for the coming days, and Monday 16 November, the first NU session after the news.

Nubank says the license comes without new capital demands. For the full earnings picture, see our report on Nubank’s record quarterly profit, and for the company’s background our explainer on what Nubank is.

For account holders, including expats using Nubank in Brazil, Nubank said in July that the purchase would not change its app, products or services. For the wider picture, see our guide to Brazil’s economy.

What Is Not Known

Nubank has not disclosed the price of Banco Porto Real. It has not said on which day the purchase will close, only that it expects to do so in the coming days.

The company has also not said whether it will add “bank” to its brand name, only that the license now allows it. The first trading day after the announcement is Monday, 16 November, when NU shares will show how investors read the news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Brazil’s central bank approved Nubank’s bank license?

Yes. Nubank said on 13 November 2026 that the central bank approved its purchase of Banco Porto Real, which carries a banking license. Nubank expects the deal to close in the coming days.

Will the Nubank app or my account change?

Nubank said in July that the purchase would not change its app, products or services. It says the new license adds no capital or liquidity requirements.

Sources: Nu Holdings, statement on the Banco Porto Real approval, 13 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, institution data on Banco Porto Real (March 2026); Rio Times market data (13 November 2026).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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