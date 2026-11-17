Chilean mobile operator WOM lost an important round against its larger rival Entel at Chile’s Supreme Court in January 2026, and it is now pushing two other fights, one in court against rival operator Claro and one in arbitration against rival operator Tigo. The two moves were described by the Chilean business site Pauta on 17 November 2026.

The cases matter because WOM is a challenger fighting bigger rivals for customers. The Entel ruling is final, while the Claro and Tigo disputes are still open.

For US readers who follow Latin American telecom, this is a legal fight between rivals. Entel is one of Chile’s major telecom groups.

Key Facts Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Court loss. In January 2026 Chile’s Supreme Court set aside WOM’s damages award against Entel.

Claro. WOM filed on 13 November to enforce a first-instance ruling against Claro, which has appealed.

Tigo. WOM asked on 9 September for an arbitrator in its roaming-contract dispute with Tigo.

As of 17 November 2026, 20:10 GMT

WOM lost its money claim against Entel but won the finding of unfair competition. It is now testing two other disputes, and neither is finally decided.

The Big Picture

The dispute with Entel began in early 2018, when Entel sales staff offered WOM customers a 50% discount on the fixed monthly charge for moving their numbers. Customers of other companies were offered only 10%, according to Diario Financiero’s account of the ruling on 13 January 2026.

The Supreme Court ruled, in a decision reported on 13 January 2026, that Entel had committed unfair competition under Law 20,169, Chile’s unfair-competition law. It said Entel spread false or incorrect information capable of misleading consumers.

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The court nevertheless set aside the CLP (Chilean peso) 2.2 billion (about US$2.2 million) award that an appeals court had granted WOM in 2023. It said the file held no suitable and sufficient proof of the impact on WOM; we convert at a market rate of about CLP 991 per US dollar on 17 November.

Entel said its arguments were partly accepted by the court. Entel did not have to pay the award.

WOM, according to Pauta on 17 November, came out of a US restructuring in March 2025 with new owners and US$650 million less financial debt. Pauta also reports that WOM changed its general manager in September and faces a possible sanction from Subtel, Chile’s telecom regulator, over gaps in its 5G rollout.

We found no public statement from WOM of a wider legal strategy, and WOM has not said what it would do if the Claro appeal succeeds.

The Bolsa de Comercio building in Santiago, home of Chile’s stock exchange, where Entel is listed.

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What WOM Is Doing Against Claro

The Santiago civil court known as the 24th Civil Court upheld WOM’s unfair-competition lawsuit against Claro Chile in first instance, according to CNN Chile. The court ordered Claro to stop the practices WOM described, which WOM alleged included impersonating it and using false information.

Claro rejected the ruling, saying it lacks rigorous legal analysis and a minimum standard of evidence. It announced an appeal.

On 13 November, WOM asked that same court to enforce the ruling before the appeal is decided, Pauta reported on 17 November. WOM also asked for compensation for lost profits and for moral damages, using the higher of two estimates from a report it commissioned from the consultancy Econsult.

Pauta says the appeals court has not ruled on the merits, and that in April it decided only a separate appeal about the effects of Claro’s appeal. That is why WOM can ask for enforcement while the main case stays open.

What WOM Is Doing Against Tigo

On 9 September 2026, the day its general manager Chris Bannister left the post, WOM asked for an arbitrator to settle a dispute with Tigo, Pauta reported. Tigo is the new name of Telefónica Móviles Chile, a rival mobile operator.

WOM says Tigo broke the national roaming contract by refusing to let WOM use a prepaid balance to pay for new services. National roaming lets one operator’s customers use another operator’s network where the first has no coverage.

The commission set up under the contract met once without agreement, according to Pauta. We found no statement from Tigo.

What It Means for You

For investors in Chilean telecom, the Entel ruling shows that proving unfair conduct is easier than proving what it cost. Entel avoided paying damages, while WOM kept the finding that Entel acted unfairly.

For Chilean mobile customers, the cases could change how operators advertise and win over subscribers. A court order against Claro, if it survives appeal, would limit how Claro sells to WOM’s customers.

For US readers, WOM is a company that left a US restructuring with new owners and less debt. Whether its legal route can protect its customer base is for Chilean courts to answer.

The strongest opposing view comes from Claro, which said in its response to the first-instance ruling that the decision lacks rigorous legal analysis. Entel’s view is that the Supreme Court partly accepted its arguments.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the Supreme Court’s ruling itself, so the exact date of the decision is not confirmed, only 13 January 2026 as the day it was reported. We also do not know the amount WOM seeks from Claro, because the estimate is not public.

Subtel has not, as far as we found, set a date for any decision on a sanction over WOM’s 5G rollout. No court date for the Claro appeal or the Tigo arbitration is confirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s Supreme Court decide about WOM and Entel?

In January 2026 it found that Entel committed unfair competition against WOM. It set aside the CLP 2.2 billion (about US$2.2 million) award because the file lacked suitable proof of damage.

What is WOM asking from Claro?

WOM asked a Santiago civil court on 13 November to enforce a first-instance ruling in its favour before Claro’s appeal is decided. It also seeks compensation for lost profits and moral damages.

What is the dispute between WOM and Tigo about?

WOM says Tigo broke their national roaming contract by refusing a prepaid balance for new services. WOM asked on 9 September for an arbitrator to settle it.

Is WOM’s case against Claro final?

No. Claro appealed, and the appeals court has not ruled on the merits, according to Pauta on 17 November.

Sources Poder Judicial de Chile, Supreme Court ruling, reported 13 January 2026, https://www.pjud.cl; Ley 20.169 on unfair competition, Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional, https://www.bcn.cl/leychile/navegar?idNorma=265251; Entel statement of 13 January 2026; 24th Civil Court of Santiago ruling and WOM filing of 13 November 2026; Subtel, https://www.subtel.gob.cl; USD/CLP market rate, 17 November 2026.