Chile: Justice

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, a lawyer for a 23-year-old woman said prosecutors will charge six more Chilean Navy staff on Wednesday 18 November with obstructing the investigation into her reported rape. The hearing is expected at the court on Rapa Nui (Easter Island), a remote Chilean territory in the Pacific known for its giant moai statues.

The woman reported that she was attacked inside the Navy’s maritime garrison on the island after a celebration in the first days of October. Four Navy members are already in pretrial detention as the alleged authors, and all four are presumed innocent unless a court rules otherwise.

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The charge date comes from the complainant’s lawyer, Ciro Colombara, and is not yet confirmed at the court. For readers abroad, the case tests how a civilian court and a military justice code handle accusations against sailors on a remote island; more is in our Chile news section.

Key Facts Charge. Six more Navy staff face obstruction charges on Wednesday 18 November, the family’s lawyer says.

Case. Four Navy members are in pretrial detention over the reported rape of a 23-year-old woman.

Dispute. The complainant’s lawyer wants them held in an ordinary prison, not a naval facility.

Unknown. The six staff members’ roles and ranks are not confirmed, and no prosecution statement was found.

As of 17 November 2026, 06:25 GMT

A woman’s rape report on Rapa Nui has produced four detained Navy members and now, her lawyer says, six more staff facing obstruction charges. Where the accused serve detention is also being challenged.

The Big Picture

The case combines military suspects, detention in a Navy facility under the Code of Military Justice, and an island community watching the case closely. Rapa Nui is a special territory of Chile about 3,700 km off the coast, home to the Polynesian Rapa Nui people and to the moai, which are UNESCO World Heritage (listed by the UN culture agency).

For more on the island, see our earlier Rapa Nui story. It covers the return of ancestral remains taken from the island in 1882.

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Talcahuano, the port city in Chile’s Bío Bío region where the first two sergeants serve pretrial detention at a navy facility. File photo.

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What the Court Has Already Decided

On Sunday 4 October 2026, two sergeants were formalised, meaning formally charged, at the Rapa Nui court (the Juzgado de Letras y Garantía de Isla de Pascua). Two more Navy members were formalised on Friday 9 October, and all four are in pretrial detention, meaning held in custody until trial.

Judge Alex Guzmán imposed detention, saying their freedom endangered the victim and society. He ordered them held at a naval facility under the Code of Military Justice, the first two in Talcahuano in the Bío Bío region.

The judge rejected the victim’s lawyer’s request for a Gendarmería facility, the civilian prison service. The chief local prosecutor said in early October that more participants were not ruled out.

The Navy has dismissed all four men from the service. It also opened an internal administrative inquiry, which the Navy says is independent of criminal responsibility.

The New Obstruction Charges

Colombara says the Ministerio Público, Chile’s public prosecution service, will charge six more Navy staff on Wednesday 18 November 2026 for obstruction of the investigation. He says the hearing will be at the same Rapa Nui court, though the date is not confirmed at the court.

The prosecution had not published a statement we could read at the time of writing. We could not confirm the roles of the six staff.

Colombara told Chilean media, in our translation: “from the start we said that besides the authors of the main crime, other Navy officials had criminal responsibility for obstruction of justice and for failing to report.” The family, he says, expects a full investigation without undue privileges.

The Fight Over Where They Are Held

Colombara is also filing a petition to Chile’s Constitutional Court, known as inaplicabilidad por inconstitucionalidad. It argues that articles of the Code of Military Justice, which decide where military personnel serve detention, conflict with the Constitution.

If the petition succeeds, he argues, the men would be held in an ordinary prison. The Navy, for its part, points to its own inquiry as independent of the criminal case.

What It Means for You

No direct consequence for US readers is evident from the facts we have. Those affected are the woman and her family, the Rapa Nui community, and the Navy staff now under investigation.

Anyone following Chile can watch how civilian and military rules work side by side. We will report only what the court confirms.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the roles or ranks of the six staff, the exact charge text beyond “obstruction,” or whether any of them is in detention. Trial dates and the outcome of the Constitutional Court petition are also unknown.

The woman’s identity has not been published, and we do not name or describe her beyond her age. Accounts differ on whether the alleged attack happened on 2 or 3 October.

What to Watch

The one dated checkpoint is Wednesday 18 November 2026, the expected hearing at the Rapa Nui court on the obstruction charges, a date given by the complainant’s lawyer and not confirmed at the court. No second dated event is known, and more Chile coverage will follow the hearing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is due to be charged on 18 November?

According to the complainant’s lawyer, prosecutors will charge six Navy staff with obstruction of the investigation. Their roles and ranks are not confirmed.

Why are the four suspects held in a naval facility?

Judge Alex Guzmán applied the Code of Military Justice and ordered detention at a naval facility, the first two in Talcahuano. He rejected a request for a civilian Gendarmería prison and noted the island’s cultural component.

What is Rapa Nui?

Rapa Nui, also called Easter Island, is a special territory of Chile in the Pacific, about 3,700 km off the coast. It is home to the Polynesian Rapa Nui people and the moai statues, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Sources Rapa Nui court hearings of 4 and 9 October 2026 as described in public reports; statements by the complainant’s lawyer; Chilean Navy statements.

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