Chile’s President Refuses to Fire Minister

CHILE · POLITICS

Key Facts Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening President José Antonio Kast said on Tuesday, 3 November, that Justice Minister Fernando Rabat keeps his trust and dared opposition lawmakers to file their impeachment case.

Why it matters Kast is keeping a minister who signed sentence-reduction decrees, mostly for people convicted of sexual crimes against minors, so the political crisis stays open.

The numbers The opposition announced its accusation on 28 October and had not filed it by 3 November. The dispute centres on 56 sentence-reduction decrees.

Who is who Kast is Chile’s conservative president since March; Rabat is his justice minister; the opposition is the centre-left and left bloc in Congress.

What to watch Whether the opposition files the accusation, how many governing-bloc deputies back it, and whether Rabat stays in office through the vote.

What it means for you No direct effect on US travel or trade, but cabinet stability in the world’s top copper producer matters to investors in Chilean shares and bonds.

Chile’s president says he, not Congress, decides who serves in his cabinet. He told opposition lawmakers to file their impeachment case against the justice minister and put it to a vote.

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Chilean President José Antonio Kast said on Tuesday, 3 November, that Justice Minister Fernando Rabat keeps his trust. He spoke during an official visit to Italy and challenged opposition lawmakers to file their impeachment case.

The standoff matters beyond Chile because it tests the cabinet of a conservative US partner and the world’s largest copper producer. It has no direct effect on US travel, trade or tariffs.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

IN PLAIN ENGLISH Constitutional accusation is Chile’s impeachment procedure for senior officials. The Chamber of Deputies votes first, and the Senate then decides whether to remove the official.

is Chile’s impeachment procedure for senior officials. The Chamber of Deputies votes first, and the Senate then decides whether to remove the official. Rabat is Fernando Rabat, Kast’s justice minister. His ministry signs the decrees that formalise sentence reductions.

is Fernando Rabat, Kast’s justice minister. His ministry signs the decrees that formalise sentence reductions. Sentence reduction is a cut in prison time for inmates with good conduct. A commission rates conduct, and the Justice Ministry signs the decree.

is a cut in prison time for inmates with good conduct. A commission rates conduct, and the Justice Ministry signs the decree. The opposition means the centre-left and left parties in Congress, which oppose Kast’s conservative government.

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What Kast Said in Italy

Kast spoke on Tuesday during an official visit to Italy. He said Rabat “cuenta con mi confianza”, meaning the minister has his trust.

Kast said he had taken political responsibility himself, because the president appoints and removes ministers and lawmakers do not. He rejected any role for deputies or senators in that choice.

He said the opposition had had a week to file its accusation and had not done it. He told lawmakers to file it and put it to a vote.

Kast said more people recognise each day that no law or constitutional rule was broken. Opposition lawmakers say the decrees were unlawful, and no court has ruled on that.

He also criticised opposition lawmakers who have threatened to reject an item in the national budget as a protest. He asked who would be harmed and said it would be the victims the opposition claims to defend.

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Why the Opposition Wants Rabat Out

Opposition deputies announced on Wednesday, 28 October, that they would file a constitutional accusation against Rabat. They count 56 sentence-reduction decrees, most for people convicted of sexual crimes against minors, and say more may exist.

The government’s spokesman, Gonzalo Arenas, said on Thursday, 29 October, that keeping Rabat was not a decision set in stone. Kast’s own statement on Tuesday came five days later.

How Impeachment Works in Chile

A constitutional accusation is filed in the Chamber of Deputies against a minister in office or within three months after he leaves. The Chamber votes first, and the Senate then acts as a jury that decides whether the minister is removed.

That is why the opposition could keep the process alive even if Rabat resigned first. Kast’s refusal to seek his resignation leaves a constitutional accusation as the route to remove him against the president’s wishes.

What It Means for You

The dispute has no direct effect on US travel, trade or tariffs. It tests whether Kast can keep his cabinet and coalition together while Congress debates the national budget.

Investors in Chilean shares and bonds should watch for a cabinet change or delays to bills. No change in economic policy has been announced.

Earlier Rio Times coverage is in the report on the opposition’s push to impeach Rabat even if he resigns. More is on the Chile hub, who holds power in Chile, Chile explained and the Santiago page.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed whether the opposition has filed the accusation since Kast spoke. No filing date or signature count has been announced, and the number of governing-bloc deputies who would vote for it is unknown.

No statement reviewed names the budget item the opposition threatens to reject. Claims that the decrees broke the law are the opposition’s, and no court has ruled on them.

The presidency’s transcript of the remarks could not be opened, so Kast’s words come from his public statements in Italy. Responses from opposition leaders on the day were not independently confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Fernando Rabat?

He is Chile’s justice minister in the cabinet of conservative President José Antonio Kast. The opposition wants him out over sentence-reduction decrees signed by his ministry.

Has the opposition filed the impeachment case?

Not by 3 November, when Kast said it had had a week to do so. Opposition deputies announced the accusation on 28 October.

Can Kast be forced to fire Rabat?

Not directly, but Congress can try to remove him. The Constitution lets the president appoint and remove ministers, and a constitutional accusation is Congress’s route to remove one.

What are the sentence-reduction decrees?

They formalise cuts in prison time for inmates with good conduct. The dispute covers 56 decrees, mostly for people convicted of sexual crimes against minors.

Does this affect US travellers or investors?

There is no direct effect on travel, trade or tariffs. Investors may watch for cabinet changes in the world’s largest copper producer.

Sources: Constitution of Chile, articles 32, 52 and 53 (appointment of ministers; constitutional accusations); Library of the National Congress of Chile.