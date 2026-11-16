The Hospital Regional de Veraguas Dr. Luis "Chicho" Fábrega in Santiago, the capital of Veraguas province, in 2015. Photo: Eliseo Carpintero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Chile’s central bank said on Monday, 16 November 2026, that it will keep its plan to double a safety cushion that banks must hold against future losses. It also warned that households and companies show “some deterioration” in their ability to repay debts.

For US investors in Chilean banks and bonds, the message is mixed. The cushion is not being loosened, yet the central bank judges lenders strong enough to carry it.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Decision. Banco Central de Chile, the national central bank, unanimously kept its May cushion decision on Monday.

Level. The countercyclical capital requirement (extra capital built in good times) stays on course for 1% of risk-weighted assets.

Deadline. The higher level must apply within 24 months of 18 May 2026, so by about May 2028.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET

Chile’s banks must hold more capital by 2028, and the central bank says they can afford it. The open question is whether weaker jobs and sales strain borrowers first.

Big Picture

Chile activated the requirement, known as the RCC (Requerimiento de Capital Contracíclico), in 2023, and it stood at 0.5% of risk-weighted assets before May 2026. Risk-weighted assets are a bank’s loans and investments, counted more heavily when they are riskier.

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File photo: Nevados de Chillán volcanic complex seen from the Chillán plain, Ñuble Region, Chile.

On 18 May 2026 the bank’s board decided to let the RCC rise to a neutral level of 1% of risk-weighted assets. The vote was unanimous, and banks were given 24 months to comply.

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Monday’s communiqué from the bank’s Financial Policy Meeting confirmed that course. The board kept the May decision unchanged.

Banks’ profits are above historical averages, which is when such cushions are usually built. The 24-month window is longer than the minimum of 12 months in the bank’s 2024 policy framework.

The decision rules out any loosening, and the bank found no evidence that bank capital is restricting credit. The next scheduled review comes in May 2027.

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What We Know

Global financial risks “remain elevated”, the central bank said on 16 November 2026. It named high prices for risky assets, rising debt tied to artificial intelligence (AI) companies, geopolitical tensions and high public debt.

A shock, or several at once, could cut investors’ appetite for risk and tighten financing abruptly. The bank calls this the main threat to local financial stability, and it also flagged growing cybersecurity exposure.

Chile’s financial markets have followed their foreign peers and show tighter financial conditions. Households and firms show some deterioration in their capacity to pay, consistent with weaker employment and sales.

In a sharp downturn, debt at risk would be somewhat higher than in the bank’s previous stress exercise. Consumer, housing and commercial lending have grown only slowly, in line with the economy.

The bank’s lending survey shows that the fall in demand for credit from large firms has stopped. The bank found no evidence that bank capital is restricting credit.

Banks could withstand a severe stress scenario, the bank said, with stable funding and above-average profits. It concluded they hold enough capital to finish the RCC rise while still lending as the economy requires.

What Is Not Known

Monday’s communiqué gives no count of late-paying borrowers, so the size of the deterioration is unclear. The full Financial Stability Report, due Tuesday, 17 November 2026, should carry the stress-test detail.

It is also unknown whether weak jobs and sales will worsen or recover. The bank gave no forecast for loan losses.

What It Means for You

Anyone holding Chilean bank shares or bonds, including US-traded ADRs (certificates that represent foreign shares), faces an unchanged plan. Banks must keep building capital through about May 2028.

The bank says they hold enough room to do it. Borrowers in Chile hear that capital rules are not squeezing credit.

The pressure point the bank names is weaker repayment ability, not bank solvency.

What to Watch

The central bank will release its full Financial Stability Report on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. It will publish the minutes of this meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 1 December 2026.

The next Financial Policy Meeting is set for 17 and 18 May 2027. Its communiqué is due from 6 p.m. on 18 May.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s central bank decide on 16 November 2026?

It unanimously kept its May decision to let the countercyclical capital requirement rise to 1% of risk-weighted assets. Nothing was raised or lowered on Monday.

What is the countercyclical capital requirement?

It is extra capital that banks must set aside in good times so they can absorb losses in bad times. Chile first activated it at 0.5% in May 2023.

When must banks reach the 1% level?

The higher requirement must apply within 24 months of the meeting on 18 May 2026. That points to about May 2028.

Why does the central bank mention deterioration?

It says households and firms show some deterioration in their ability to pay, consistent with weaker employment and sales. It still sees banks as strong enough to absorb a severe stress scenario.

More from this country: Chile news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources. Banco Central de Chile, Reunión de Política Financiera, segundo semestre 2026 (communiqué of 16 November 2026): https://www.bcentral.cl/contenido/-/detalle/prensa/comunicados-rpf/reunion-de-politica-financiera-segundo-semestre-2026 . Banco Central de Chile, Reunión de Política Financiera, primer semestre 2026: https://www.bcentral.cl/contenido/-/detalle/prensa/comunicados-rpf/reunion-de-politica-financiera-primer-semestre-2026 .

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error