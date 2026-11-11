Chile Deputies Seek Probe of State Oil Firm

Chile's National Congress building in Valparaíso, pictured on 3 September 2023. The Chamber of Deputies, which would vote first on an impeachment case, meets there. The photo does not show the 2026 dispute. Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · ENERGY

Deputies in Chile’s lower house are pushing for a special inquiry into ENAP (Empresa Nacional del Petróleo), the state oil company that runs the Concón refinery on the Valparaíso coast. The push follows Chile’s environmental regulator, the SMA, which charged the company over allegedly false pollution reporting.

Jaime Mulet and Hotuiti Teao have backed the request, which needs 62 of the chamber’s 155 deputies to become a commission. The number of signatures is not known beyond the position of 27 October.

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Key Facts Who Deputies in Chile’s lower house push for an inquiry into ENAP, the state oil company.

Charges Chile’s environmental regulator brought four charges on Monday 26 October 2026, two of the gravest grade.

Threshold Chile needs 62 of 155 deputies to create an investigative commission.

Maximum fine 22,000 UTA (an inflation-linked tax unit), about US$19 million; ENAP can contest.

Unknown Signature count, formal filing, ENAP’s reply to the request and any fine are unconfirmed.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Deputies in Chile’s lower house want an official inquiry into whether the state oil company misreported sulfur pollution, after the environmental regulator brought two of its gravest charges.

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Why It Matters

A commission can summon ministers, officials and staff of state-owned companies, and under Chile’s Constitution they must appear and hand over information. That puts public pressure on a company the state owns.

No macro figure bears directly on this story. ENAP’s earlier results are covered in our ENAP profit report.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English ENAP is Chile’s state-owned oil company, and ENAP Refinerías is the unit that runs the Concón refinery. The SMA is the regulator that checks whether companies obey environmental rules. A special investigative commission is a group of deputies that questions officials and writes a report. Sulfur dioxide is a polluting gas, and the SMA says ENAP’s reports on it were false or incomplete.

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What the Deputies Want

Mulet, of the Federación Regionalista Verde Social, a regional and green party, called the charges “extremely serious” on Tuesday 27 October 2026. He asked colleagues, especially from the Valparaíso Region, to sign the request.

At that point only Teao, a deputy from the Valparaíso Region, had signed. The commission would look at criminal, internal and political responsibilities.

File photo, January 2021. A flare stack burning gas at the ENAP plant in Concón, Valparaíso Region; the photo predates the charges and does not show the conduct alleged. (Photo: Mediabanco Agencia, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

What the Regulator Charged

On Monday 26 October 2026 the Superintendencia del Medio Ambiente (SMA), Chile’s environmental regulator, brought four charges against ENAP Refinerías. That is the unit that runs the Aconcagua refinery in Concón, a coastal town in the Valparaíso Region, and two are preliminarily classed “gravísimos”, the most serious grade.

The charges concern allegedly false or incomplete information on sulfur recovery and sulfur dioxide emissions. The SMA recalculated recovery efficiency at 94.1% in 2023, 90.5% in 2024 and 90.2% in 2025, against a required minimum of 98%.

The SMA says flaring was left out of reports, so emissions were 1,277 tonnes in 2023 and 1,168 tonnes in 2024. The annual limit is 1,145 tonnes.

The maximum fine is 22,000 UTA (Unidad Tributaria Anual, an inflation-linked Chilean tax unit), about US$19 million. A charge is an accusation ENAP can contest, not a finding of guilt.

How ENAP and the Government Replied

ENAP says it found the inconsistencies itself and activated internal controls in January 2026. It says it has “zero tolerance” for the conduct.

The company also says air-quality monitors near the refinery have shown no breach of the sulfur dioxide or fine-particle standards since 2019. It has 15 business days to file a compliance plan and 22 business days for its defence.

Both deadlines were extended by the regulator on its own initiative, and we could not find their start date. The Energy and Finance ministries called the facts “unacceptable”.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is whether the request reaches 62 of 155 deputies and is formally filed. The second is the SMA’s next step, which follows once ENAP files its compliance plan and defence.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many signatures the request has gathered since 27 October, or whether it has been formally filed. ENAP’s reply to the request was not found, and it is not known whether the SMA has set a fine.

What It Means for You

ENAP is owned by the Chilean state, so the people most affected are Chilean taxpayers and residents near Concón. For a US reader the direct exposure is limited, because ENAP is a state company rather than a listed stock.

Anyone following Chile’s energy sector should watch the commission request and the SMA’s decision. More coverage is on our Chile news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ENAP investigative commission?

It is a request by deputies for a special commission on ENAP, Chile’s state oil company. It would look at criminal, internal and political responsibilities.

How many deputies are needed to create it?

Article 52 of Chile’s Constitution requires at least two-fifths of deputies in office. With 155 deputies, that is 62.

Has ENAP been fined?

We have not confirmed any fine, because the SMA has so far brought charges only. The maximum fine is 22,000 UTA, about US$19 million.

Sources: Superintendencia del Medio Ambiente, charges of 26 October 2026; Constitution of Chile, article 52, Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional; ENAP.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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