Chile Senator Targets State Oil Firm Profits

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.43% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,292▲ 5.53% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.05% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.75% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.44% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,292 ▲ 5.53% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.76% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Chile Energy

Chile Senator Targets State Oil Firm Profits

By · · 3 min read
A Copec fuel pump at a service station in Santiago, Chile
File photo. A Copec fuel pump at a service station in Santiago, Chile, 31 December 2021. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

CHILE · ENERGY

Rojo Edwards, an independent Chilean senator, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that he hopes ENAP, Chile’s state oil company, will pass its profits to the state treasury. He spoke on T13, a Chilean television channel, amid anger over fuel prices.

ENAP’s own results for January to September show US$1.112 billion in profit, up 119% on a year earlier. Edwards says part of the fuel price rise comes from a state company, not only from world markets.

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Key Facts

  • Who Rojo Edwards, an independent senator, speaking on Chilean television on 10 November 2026.
  • Demand He hopes ENAP profits are transferred to the state treasury.
  • ENAP result US$1.112 billion profit for January to September 2026, against US$506 million in 2025.
  • Not known T13 carried no reply from ENAP; the size of any price rise is not confirmed.
  • Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Edwards Said

Edwards told T13 that part of the price increase is international and beyond Chile’s control, but that another part is national and comes from a state company. He said he understands the truckers’ anger but does not agree with blocking roads.

He put ENAP’s profit at about US$500 million for January to September last year and about US$1.1 billion now. He also said ENAP is not a company known for being very transparent, which is his opinion.

Edwards backed the plan of Chile’s President José Antonio Kast to pass price increases on more slowly. T13 said the government has announced a bill to limit future increases.

The National Congress building in Valparaíso, Chile
Chile’s National Congress building in Valparaíso, 3 September 2023. Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What ENAP Reported

ENAP published its September financial statements on Thursday 29 October 2026 with Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF. They show US$1.112 billion in profit against US$506 million a year earlier.

ENAP attributes the rise to the international refining price environment and higher sales of its own output. It also said it has kept to the payment schedule for dividends, equal to 70% of its 2025 profit, that its shareholder, the Chilean state, requested.

What Is Not Known

T13 carried no reply from ENAP to Edwards’s remarks. The size of any further fuel price rise is not confirmed here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Senator Edwards say about ENAP?

He said part of the fuel price rise comes from a state company and hopes ENAP’s profits will go to the state treasury. He made the remarks on T13 on 10 November 2026.

How much profit did ENAP make?

ENAP reported US$1.112 billion for January to September 2026, 119% more than the US$506 million of a year earlier. It published the figures with the CMF on 29 October 2026.

Who owns ENAP?

The Chilean state is ENAP’s shareholder. It takes dividends from the company’s profits.

Sources: ENAP results statement, nine months to 30 September 2026; T13, 10 November 2026.

Related: ENAP nine-month profit, ENAP refinery charges and Chile coverage.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Chile energy chile fuel prices Chile Senate ENAP fuel prices Kast rojo edwards state oil company

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