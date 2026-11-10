Chile Senator Targets State Oil Firm Profits
CHILE · ENERGY
Rojo Edwards, an independent Chilean senator, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that he hopes ENAP, Chile’s state oil company, will pass its profits to the state treasury. He spoke on T13, a Chilean television channel, amid anger over fuel prices.
ENAP’s own results for January to September show US$1.112 billion in profit, up 119% on a year earlier. Edwards says part of the fuel price rise comes from a state company, not only from world markets.
Key Facts
- Who Rojo Edwards, an independent senator, speaking on Chilean television on 10 November 2026.
- Demand He hopes ENAP profits are transferred to the state treasury.
- ENAP result US$1.112 billion profit for January to September 2026, against US$506 million in 2025.
- Not known T13 carried no reply from ENAP; the size of any price rise is not confirmed.
- Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
What Edwards Said
Edwards told T13 that part of the price increase is international and beyond Chile’s control, but that another part is national and comes from a state company. He said he understands the truckers’ anger but does not agree with blocking roads.
He put ENAP’s profit at about US$500 million for January to September last year and about US$1.1 billion now. He also said ENAP is not a company known for being very transparent, which is his opinion.
Edwards backed the plan of Chile’s President José Antonio Kast to pass price increases on more slowly. T13 said the government has announced a bill to limit future increases.
What ENAP Reported
ENAP published its September financial statements on Thursday 29 October 2026 with Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF. They show US$1.112 billion in profit against US$506 million a year earlier.
ENAP attributes the rise to the international refining price environment and higher sales of its own output. It also said it has kept to the payment schedule for dividends, equal to 70% of its 2025 profit, that its shareholder, the Chilean state, requested.
What Is Not Known
T13 carried no reply from ENAP to Edwards’s remarks. The size of any further fuel price rise is not confirmed here.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Senator Edwards say about ENAP?
He said part of the fuel price rise comes from a state company and hopes ENAP’s profits will go to the state treasury. He made the remarks on T13 on 10 November 2026.
How much profit did ENAP make?
ENAP reported US$1.112 billion for January to September 2026, 119% more than the US$506 million of a year earlier. It published the figures with the CMF on 29 October 2026.
Who owns ENAP?
The Chilean state is ENAP’s shareholder. It takes dividends from the company’s profits.
Sources: ENAP results statement, nine months to 30 September 2026; T13, 10 November 2026.
Related: ENAP nine-month profit, ENAP refinery charges and Chile coverage.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error