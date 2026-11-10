Chile Senator Targets State Oil Firm Profits

File photo. A Copec fuel pump at a service station in Santiago, Chile, 31 December 2021. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

CHILE · ENERGY

Rojo Edwards, an independent Chilean senator, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that he hopes ENAP, Chile’s state oil company, will pass its profits to the state treasury. He spoke on T13, a Chilean television channel, amid anger over fuel prices.

ENAP’s own results for January to September show US$1.112 billion in profit, up 119% on a year earlier. Edwards says part of the fuel price rise comes from a state company, not only from world markets.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Rojo Edwards, an independent senator, speaking on Chilean television on 10 November 2026.

Demand He hopes ENAP profits are transferred to the state treasury.

ENAP result US$1.112 billion profit for January to September 2026, against US$506 million in 2025.

Not known T13 carried no reply from ENAP; the size of any price rise is not confirmed.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Edwards Said

Edwards told T13 that part of the price increase is international and beyond Chile’s control, but that another part is national and comes from a state company. He said he understands the truckers’ anger but does not agree with blocking roads.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

He put ENAP’s profit at about US$500 million for January to September last year and about US$1.1 billion now. He also said ENAP is not a company known for being very transparent, which is his opinion.

Edwards backed the plan of Chile’s President José Antonio Kast to pass price increases on more slowly. T13 said the government has announced a bill to limit future increases.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Chile’s National Congress building in Valparaíso, 3 September 2023. Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What ENAP Reported

ENAP published its September financial statements on Thursday 29 October 2026 with Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF. They show US$1.112 billion in profit against US$506 million a year earlier.

ENAP attributes the rise to the international refining price environment and higher sales of its own output. It also said it has kept to the payment schedule for dividends, equal to 70% of its 2025 profit, that its shareholder, the Chilean state, requested.

What Is Not Known

T13 carried no reply from ENAP to Edwards’s remarks. The size of any further fuel price rise is not confirmed here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Senator Edwards say about ENAP?

He said part of the fuel price rise comes from a state company and hopes ENAP’s profits will go to the state treasury. He made the remarks on T13 on 10 November 2026.

How much profit did ENAP make?

ENAP reported US$1.112 billion for January to September 2026, 119% more than the US$506 million of a year earlier. It published the figures with the CMF on 29 October 2026.

Who owns ENAP?

The Chilean state is ENAP’s shareholder. It takes dividends from the company’s profits.

Sources: ENAP results statement, nine months to 30 September 2026; T13, 10 November 2026.

Related: ENAP nine-month profit, ENAP refinery charges and Chile coverage.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error