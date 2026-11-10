Chile Builder Besalco Wins Credit Upgrade

CHILE · BUSINESS

Key Facts What is happening Chilean credit-rating agency Humphreys raised builder Besalco’s bonds from A to A+ on Tuesday 3 November.

Why it matters Mining-linked machinery services now supply about 72% of Besalco’s core earnings, up from about 50%.

The numbers Nine-month sales fell 13.5% to US$696 million, while net profit edged up 0.9% to US$38.2 million.

Housing fight Opponents of Chile’s new building-rules decree went to the Constitutional Court on 26 October.

What to watch Mining contract awards, the court’s next step and Chile’s third-quarter GDP, due 18 November.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives 54% odds that Chile’s central bank holds rates in December (10 November, 12:51 p.m. ET).

Chilean builder Besalco won a credit upgrade because mining work now drives its earnings. Its housing arm is recovering while a court fight over building rules continues.

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Chilean construction group Besalco won a credit upgrade on Tuesday 3 November, as mining work rather than housing now drives its earnings. Humphreys, a Chilean credit-rating agency, raised the group’s bonds from A to A+ and moved its outlook from favourable to stable.

For US investors, Besalco is a Chilean small cap whose fortunes follow copper-mining investment. Its shares trade in Santiago under the ticker BESALCO, and Humphreys kept them at “First Class Level 2”, a top-tier liquidity rating for shares, with a stable outlook.

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Pesos are converted here at the Central Bank of Chile’s observed dollar rate of 969.80 pesos per US dollar for 10 November. Besalco, founded in 1944, builds infrastructure and homes and rents out machinery.

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Why Mining Lifted the Rating

Humphreys said machinery services supplied 71.8% of the group’s core earnings in the 12 months to September, up from about 50% on average in 2021 to 2024. Those earnings, measured as EBITDA (profit before interest, tax and depreciation), reached 159.3 billion Chilean pesos, written CLP (US$164 million).

Besalco’s own September report shows contracted work worth 40.26 million UF, about US$1.7 billion, and mining makes up 57% of it. The UF is Chile’s inflation-indexed unit of account, worth 41,302 pesos (about US$42.6) on 10 November.

Projects in tender or pre-tender stand at about 196 million UF (US$8.3 billion), up 31% on a year earlier, and 80% of them are mining-linked. Financial debt of CLP 522.3 billion (US$539 million) compares with equity of CLP 419.8 billion (US$433 million).

Office towers in Santiago, Chile.

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Sales Fell in 2026 as Miners Waited

Besalco’s nine-month sales fell 13.5% to CLP 674.9 billion (US$696 million), and the drop sits in civil works. The company links it to slower new investment by mining firms.

Net profit still edged up 0.9% to CLP 37.1 billion (US$38.2 million). Operating profit before depreciation slipped 1.8% to CLP 125.4 billion (US$129 million) on the company’s own measure.

Besalco has also said, in comments we could not match to a filing, that it expects mining contract awards mainly in the second half of 2027. We treat that as management’s view, not a forecast we can verify.

Housing Recovers, Slowly

Besalco’s property arm raised revenue 54.1% to CLP 113.4 billion (US$117 million) in nine months. Its profit reached CLP 6.2 billion (US$6.4 million), up from CLP 1.3 billion (US$1.4 million) a year earlier.

Chilean sales rose thanks to a state mortgage-rate subsidy for new homes, though weak credit access still hurts buyers. Projects under DS19, a state programme for social housing, have done well, and Peru remains strong.

The Building-Rules Fight

Decree 68 of the Housing Ministry amends the OGUC, Chile’s national ordinance on zoning, density, parking and construction. President José Antonio Kast and Housing Minister Iván Poduje signed it on Friday 24 July, and the official gazette published it on Friday 2 October.

The decree cuts the assumed population per home from 4 to 2.8 people, and to 1.4 near metro, train or cable-car stations and major roads. In effect that allows more homes on the same plot, and developers may cut required parking by up to half there.

The state audit office, the Contraloría, cleared the decree with caveats on Thursday 1 October. A group of deputies, mayors and other officials then asked the Constitutional Court, which reviews whether decrees fit the constitution, on Monday 26 October to strike down parts of it, arguing that it exceeds the government’s rule-making powers and those of municipalities.

The government cites a shortfall of over 500,000 homes. Besalco has said, in comments we could not match to a filing, that the dispute has not touched its own projects.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, shows 54% for no change in Chile’s central bank rate in December and about 46% for a quarter-point rise, with small odds on larger moves, on US$24,856 traded (10 November, 12:51 pm ET). Rates matter because mortgage costs hold back buyers.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Besalco’s earnings now track Chile’s mining investment cycle more than its housing market. The upgrade eases borrowing risk, but 2026 sales are down and the rebound is only a management expectation.

The case could change how much housing developers can build, but we have no evidence on how rivals fare. Our earlier report on the density decree gives the background.

More is on the Chile hub, with guides to who runs the economy and who holds power. Expats can read the Santiago city page.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the Constitutional Court’s case file, so its case number, admissibility and timetable were not checked. It is not known whether the decree stays in force while the court decides.

Besalco’s remarks on the decree and on 2027 mining awards are not in a filing we could find. The timing and size of any award are unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Humphreys upgrade Besalco?

It cited a stronger business mix, with mining-linked machinery services supplying 71.8% of core earnings. It also pointed to historically high contracted work and controlled debt.

What is the OGUC dispute about?

Decree 68 changes density, parking and other rules in Chile’s national building ordinance. Opponents asked the Constitutional Court on 26 October to strike down parts of it.

Can US investors buy Besalco shares?

Its shares trade on the Santiago exchange under the ticker BESALCO. Access from the United States depends on your broker’s reach into Chile.

Sources: Humphreys, Chilean rating agency, rating notice on Besalco of 3 November 2026; Besalco S.A., management analysis of results to 30 September 2026; Diario Oficial (official gazette), Decree 68 of 2026, published 2 October 2026, with the Comptroller letter of 1 October 2026; Central Bank of Chile, observed dollar (969.80 pesos, 10 November 2026) and UF; Polymarket, Chile central bank December market.