Chile’s Lower House Backs 2027 Budget Plan

Chile: Budget

Chile’s lower house let the 2027 budget move forward on Monday after a bruising debate. The harder votes on each spending line start today.

Chile’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of its Congress, approved the 2027 budget bill in principle on Monday 9 November 2026, with 80 votes in favour, 63 against and one abstention. This first vote, called approval “in general”, lets the bill move to a line-by-line debate that resumes on Tuesday 10 November.

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For US readers, the budget sets how much the government of Chile, the world’s top copper producer, will spend and borrow next year. That matters to anyone who holds Chilean bonds or shares.

Key Facts Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The vote. Deputies approved the 2027 budget bill in general on Monday, 80 to 63, with one abstention.

Next. Line-by-line votes resume Tuesday, then the Senate takes the bill.

Tension. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz clashed with deputies, and the session was briefly suspended amid shouting.

Open. The opposition is expected to keep the head of the state budget office off the floor during the detailed vote.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a US prediction-market platform, gives 54% to no change in Chile’s central bank rate in December, on about US$25,000 traded (10 November, 6:09 a.m. ET).

In Plain English Approval “in general” means deputies accepted the idea of the bill before voting on its details. The budget director is the head of the state budget office, which writes the spending plan.

What Deputies Decided

Several provisions of the bill are “qualified quorum” norms, which need a higher minimum of votes than ordinary provisions. They passed with 81 votes in favour and 63 against.

The joint budget committee of deputies and senators had sent the bill to the floor on Friday 6 November, after rejecting the Education and Science lines. Quiroz said on Monday that the government reinstated the Education line as it first proposed it, so that lawmakers can bring proposals.

The Palacio de La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago and seat of the government that drafted the budget, pictured in January 2013. Photo: Miguel hernandez, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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A Heated Floor Debate

Quiroz told deputies that some of them debate for social media, and the presiding officer reprimanded him and asked him to stick to the bill. At one point the session was suspended amid shouting and insults.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Quiroz also invited deputies to a more collaborative debate. He said the finance ministry had received about 6,000 amendments in total, counting those filed in the joint committee.

What the Budget Aims to Do

Quiroz called the 2027 plan a budget of “moderate adjustment” with moderate growth in spending. He said it puts the emphasis on security, children, economic recovery, jobs and public works (our translation).

The finance ministry also says it agreed the funding of Chile’s regional governments with governors and senators. The joint committee backed that proposal unanimously.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US prediction-market platform, gives a 54% chance that Chile’s central bank leaves its rate unchanged at its December meeting and a 45.5% chance of a quarter-point rise (10 November, 6:09 a.m. ET). About US$25,000 has been traded on the question.

This is a bet on interest rates, not on the budget, and trading is thin. We show it because fiscal policy and interest rates both drive the outlook for Chilean assets.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For investors, the vote shows the government can gather a working majority for its spending plan. The heavier test comes in the line-by-line votes, where the Education line, which the joint committee had rejected, is one to watch.

Travellers and residents will see no direct change from this vote. Chile’s trucker protests over fuel costs, covered in our report on the truckers’ strike, are a separate matter.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the opposition will let the budget director into the chamber during the detailed vote, or how many of the 2,242 amendments filed in the chamber will change the text. How the Senate will treat the Education line is also open.

The joint committee’s earlier step is set out in our report on the budget committee. More coverage is on our Chile page, and the Latin America Power Map shows how Chile compares with its neighbours.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s Chamber of Deputies vote on?

It approved the 2027 budget bill in general on Monday 9 November 2026, with 80 votes in favour, 63 against and one abstention. That vote lets the bill move to a line-by-line debate.

What happens next to the 2027 budget?

Deputies vote on each budget line from Tuesday 10 November, and the Senate takes the bill afterwards. Congress has 60 days from the 30 September filing, which ends in late November.

Who is Jorge Quiroz?

Quiroz is Chile’s finance minister in the government of President José Antonio Kast. He defends the budget in Congress.

Why does the Chile budget matter to US investors?

It sets how much the Chilean state will spend and borrow in 2027. That matters to holders of Chilean bonds and shares, and to a country that is the world’s top copper producer.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Chile, vote of 9 November 2026 and session agenda; Ministry of Finance of Chile, statements of 6 and 9 November 2026; Dipres, Chile’s budget directorate (Dipres); Polymarket market on the Central Bank of Chile decision, read 10 November 2026.