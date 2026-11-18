Business: Peru

Caja Cencosud Scotiabank, a Peruvian consumer lender (legally a rural savings and credit bank) that runs the Cencosud store credit card, has named Juan Carlos Cáceda Dalleyr as its chief executive, the company announced on 17 November 2026. He has led the company as acting general manager since 1 November 2025, after his predecessor resigned.

For US readers the lender is a small but telling piece of a larger bet, a lender controlled by Scotiabank, the Canadian bank, in an alliance with Cencosud, the Chilean retail group that runs Wong and Metro supermarkets in Peru. It shows how North American and Chilean capital finance Peruvian household spending.

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Key Facts Who. Acting head Juan Carlos Cáceda Dalleyr is named permanent chief executive.

Company. Peruvian store-card lender owned 51% by Canada’s Scotiabank and 49% by Chilean retailer Cencosud.

2025 profit. Net profit was S/9.5 million (Peruvian soles, about US$2.8 million), after a loss in 2024.

Balance sheet. Capital cushion rose to 15.83%; loans after provisions fell 4% to S/437 million (about US$130 million).

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The lender’s finance chief has run it on an interim basis since November 2025. The company’s announcement now names him chief executive.

Who Is Juan Carlos Cáceda Dalleyr

Cáceda is an industrial engineer trained at the Universidad de Lima, with an MBA from PAD, the business school of the Universidad de Piura. He has been the lender’s finance manager since 18 July 2022.

The interim role began after Fredy Ferreyra Aucaruri, the previous general manager, resigned at a board meeting on 23 October 2025. The board put Cáceda in charge of the general management, and he took over on 1 November 2025, the annual report says.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Apartment towers on the Miraflores cliffs in Lima. File photo.

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What the Lender Did in 2025

Caja Cencosud Scotiabank reported a net profit of S/9.5 million (about US$2.8 million) for 2025, its first profit since 2022, after losing S/10.4 million (about US$3.1 million) in 2024 and S/20.3 million (about US$6.0 million) in 2023. Its capital ratio, a measure of the cushion against losses, rose to 15.83% from 14.44%, well above the regulatory limits, the lender says.

The net interest margin, a measure of lending income after funding costs, widened to 29.7% from 28.7% as interest expenses fell 27% to S/22.4 million (about US$6.6 million). Provisions for bad loans fell 30%, which the lender links to tighter credit screening.

Growth was not the story. Net loans, meaning loans after provisions, fell 4% to S/437.0 million (about US$130 million) and total assets edged up 1% to S/637.5 million (about US$189 million).

The card base did grow. The lender had 344,000 “LPC” cards, its “ready to buy” store cards, at the end of 2025, up from 320,000 a year earlier, a gain of about 8%.

Purchases on the Cencosud credit card totalled S/1.21 billion (about US$358 million). The lender also became the first rural savings bank in Peru to sell certificates of deposit, S/30 million (about US$8.9 million) in all, on Peru’s securities market.

Conversions use S/3.37 per US$, the fourth-quarter 2025 average cited in the annual report from Peru’s central bank data, so the US$ figures are approximate. Annual flows such as profit and purchases are converted at the same rate.

Live Company Intelligence Cencosud — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

Why It Matters

A lender that cut its loan book by 4% and still raised profit has put credit quality first and now has to find growth. A chief executive who already ran finance and the interim period signals continuity rather than a reset.

The company’s announcement describes the aim as a simpler, more personalised financial experience tied to the wider Cencosud ecosystem. No targets, dates or budgets were published with it.

Consumer lenders work against the backdrop of Peru’s prices and interest rates. See our coverage of Peru’s inflation reading and of the central bank’s rate decision, for the current picture.

What It Means for You

Investors with Scotiabank or Cencosud exposure can read the 2025 figures as one data point on Peruvian consumer credit, from a lender with about US$189 million in assets. Our report on Cencosud’s third-quarter results gives the Cencosud group picture.

Travellers and expats in Peru will most likely notice no change at the checkout. More Peru business news is on our Peru page, and how Peru ranks on power is in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index.

What Is Not Known

The interim role is documented in the annual report, and the CEO appointment in the company’s 17 November announcement. The start date of the CEO title, its term and any change to the management team are not published.

The 2025 annual report is marked preliminary, so figures could change in the final version. Nothing published says whether the lender plans to resume loan growth in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new chief executive of Caja Cencosud Scotiabank?

Juan Carlos Cáceda Dalleyr, an industrial engineer and the lender’s finance chief since July 2022, is named chief executive. He has led it as acting general manager since 1 November 2025.

What is Caja Cencosud Scotiabank?

It is a Peruvian consumer lender, legally a rural savings and credit bank, that issues the Cencosud store credit card. Scotiabank owns 51% and the Chilean retail group Cencosud owns 49%.

How did the lender perform in 2025?

Net profit was S/9.5 million (about US$2.8 million) and its capital ratio rose to 15.83%. Its net loan book shrank 4% to S/437 million (about US$130 million).

Does the appointment change the lender’s strategy?

Nothing published says so yet. The company’s announcement describes a goal of a simpler, more personalised financial experience tied to the Cencosud ecosystem, without targets or dates.

Sources: Caja Rural de Ahorro y Crédito Cencosud Scotia Perú S.A., Memoria Anual 2025 (preliminary), dated 24 February 2026; company announcement of the appointment, 17 November 2026.