Lima’s Wong Parade Returns After Seven Years

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.37% USD/MXN18.67▲ 0.23% USD/CLP982.02▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,283▲ 0.28% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.33% USD/ARS1,551▲ 0.34% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.81▲ 0.68% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.07% BRENT 93.01 ▲ 1.66% WTI 87.43 ▲ 1.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.29 ▲ 1.05% GOLD 4,046 ▲ 0.39% SILVER 52.73 ▲ 3.18% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.02% CORN 447.25 ▼ 0.39% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 264.35 ▼ 2.60% SUGAR 18.21 ▲ 0.66% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.59 ▲ 4.96% COCOA 4,948 ▲ 4.34% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 43.98 ▼ 2.16% VALE3 65.17 ▲ 0.57% ITUB4 41.60 ▲ 0.97% BBDC4 14.77 ▲ 1.58% ABEV3 15.84 ▲ 0.32% BBAS3 17.29 ▲ 1.11% B3SA3 14.73 ▲ 1.73% WEGE3 51.19 ▲ 0.47% PRIO3 61.14 ▲ 1.87% SUZB3 54.19 ▼ 0.50% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.02 ▲ 1.97% CSAN3 2.79 ▲ 4.10% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.58 ▲ 0.78% GMAT3 3.92 ▲ 2.89% PSSA3 46.26 ▼ 0.88% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.21 ▲ 1.90% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 0.99% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.97 ▲ 1.71% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.36% CSNA3 4.44 ▲ 1.37% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.37% USD/MXN 18.67 ▲ 0.22% USD/CLP 982.30 ▼ 0.20% USD/COP 3,285 ▲ 0.34% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,551 ▲ 0.34% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.81 ▲ 0.68% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.13% BRENT 93.01 ▲ 1.66% WTI 87.43 ▲ 1.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.29 ▲ 1.05% GOLD 4,046 ▲ 0.39% SILVER 52.73 ▲ 3.18% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.02% CORN 447.25 ▼ 0.39% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 264.35 ▼ 2.60% SUGAR 18.21 ▲ 0.66% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.59 ▲ 4.96% COCOA 4,948 ▲ 4.34% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 43.98 ▼ 2.16% VALE3 65.17 ▲ 0.57% ITUB4 41.60 ▲ 0.97% BBDC4 14.77 ▲ 1.58% ABEV3 15.84 ▲ 0.32% BBAS3 17.29 ▲ 1.11% B3SA3 14.73 ▲ 1.73% WEGE3 51.19 ▲ 0.47% PRIO3 61.14 ▲ 1.87% SUZB3 54.19 ▼ 0.50% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.02 ▲ 1.97% CSAN3 2.79 ▲ 4.10% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.58 ▲ 0.78% GMAT3 3.92 ▲ 2.89% PSSA3 46.26 ▼ 0.88% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.21 ▲ 1.90% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 0.99% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.97 ▲ 1.71% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.36% CSNA3 4.44 ▲ 1.37%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Peru Business

Lima’s Wong Parade Returns After Seven Years

By · · 3 min read
Miraflores district skyline and lighthouse in Lima, Peru
Photo: 8714DJehaihd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

PERU · EVENTS

Key Facts

  • When Sunday 13 December 2026, in Lima, Peru, the first edition held in the Christmas season.
  • What The Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, a street parade, returns after seven years.
  • Who Cencosud, the Chilean retailer behind the Wong and Metro supermarket chains in Peru, with América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company.
  • On TV América Televisión, a Peruvian television channel, will broadcast the parade for viewers at home.
  • Not yet known The official route and start time; organisers say they will be released soon.

The Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, a large street parade, returns to Lima on Sunday 13 December 2026 after seven years. It is the first time the parade is held within the Christmas season.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Business story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Cencosud, the Chilean retail group that owns the Wong and Metro supermarket chains in Peru, drives the revival. Visitors and residents in Lima in December are the people most affected, although the route is not yet public.

Who Is Behind the Parade

América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company, organises and produces the event. Oscar Carbajal, its Commercial and Marketing Manager, is one of the spokespeople.

Cenco Malls, the Cencosud group’s shopping-centre business, joins this year as a new participant. Lissette Ramírez, Marketing Manager at Cencosud Perú, speaks for the retailer.

América Televisión, a Peruvian television channel, will broadcast the parade for viewers at home. Viewers who cannot attend can therefore watch it on television.

Beer aisle at a Wong supermarket in Lima, Peru
A beer aisle at a Wong supermarket in Lima, Peru. File photo, undated.

What Organisers Have Said

Organisers describe the event as a street parade through Lima. They say the official route and start time will be released soon.

No road closures have been announced for the parade, so any traffic changes are unknown. Organisers have not said whether entry is free.

Cencosud in Peru and Beyond

Cencosud also published third-quarter 2026 results recently. Our report on those results covers the company’s latest numbers.

More coverage of the country is on our Peru news page. The route has not yet been published.

What It Means for You

Anyone planning to be in Lima in December, whether a resident, a visitor or a business traveller, should watch for the route announcement. Plans for that Sunday are hard to make until the route and start time are public.

Investors following Cencosud have no financial figures to read from this event. Cost and sponsorship details were not part of the announcements we read.

What Is Not Known

The route, the start time and any road closures have not been announced. Whether entry is free or ticketed is also unknown in those announcements.

The programme of the parade has not been published either. We could not find a published notice on these points.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Is the Gran Corso de Wong y Metro?

It is on Sunday 13 December 2026 in Lima. It returns after seven years.

Who Organises the Parade?

América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company, organises and produces it. Cencosud drives the initiative.

What Is the Route?

The official route and start time have not been announced. Organisers say they will be released soon.

Sources: Cencosud Perú and América Multimedia announcement of the 2026 Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, 10 November 2026.


This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Lima? See this month's events and our Lima city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras to pay shareholders US$2.7 billion”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
América Multimedia Cencosud Christmas parade Corso de Wong Lima Metro Peru Wong

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.