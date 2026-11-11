Lima’s Wong Parade Returns After Seven Years
PERU · EVENTS
Key Facts
- When Sunday 13 December 2026, in Lima, Peru, the first edition held in the Christmas season.
- What The Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, a street parade, returns after seven years.
- Who Cencosud, the Chilean retailer behind the Wong and Metro supermarket chains in Peru, with América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company.
- On TV América Televisión, a Peruvian television channel, will broadcast the parade for viewers at home.
- Not yet known The official route and start time; organisers say they will be released soon.
The Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, a large street parade, returns to Lima on Sunday 13 December 2026 after seven years. It is the first time the parade is held within the Christmas season.
Cencosud, the Chilean retail group that owns the Wong and Metro supermarket chains in Peru, drives the revival. Visitors and residents in Lima in December are the people most affected, although the route is not yet public.
Who Is Behind the Parade
América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company, organises and produces the event. Oscar Carbajal, its Commercial and Marketing Manager, is one of the spokespeople.
Cenco Malls, the Cencosud group’s shopping-centre business, joins this year as a new participant. Lissette Ramírez, Marketing Manager at Cencosud Perú, speaks for the retailer.
América Televisión, a Peruvian television channel, will broadcast the parade for viewers at home. Viewers who cannot attend can therefore watch it on television.
What Organisers Have Said
Organisers describe the event as a street parade through Lima. They say the official route and start time will be released soon.
No road closures have been announced for the parade, so any traffic changes are unknown. Organisers have not said whether entry is free.
Cencosud in Peru and Beyond
Cencosud also published third-quarter 2026 results recently. Our report on those results covers the company’s latest numbers.
More coverage of the country is on our Peru news page. The route has not yet been published.
What It Means for You
Anyone planning to be in Lima in December, whether a resident, a visitor or a business traveller, should watch for the route announcement. Plans for that Sunday are hard to make until the route and start time are public.
Investors following Cencosud have no financial figures to read from this event. Cost and sponsorship details were not part of the announcements we read.
What Is Not Known
The route, the start time and any road closures have not been announced. Whether entry is free or ticketed is also unknown in those announcements.
The programme of the parade has not been published either. We could not find a published notice on these points.
Frequently Asked Questions
When Is the Gran Corso de Wong y Metro?
It is on Sunday 13 December 2026 in Lima. It returns after seven years.
Who Organises the Parade?
América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company, organises and produces it. Cencosud drives the initiative.
What Is the Route?
The official route and start time have not been announced. Organisers say they will be released soon.
Sources: Cencosud Perú and América Multimedia announcement of the 2026 Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, 10 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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