Lima’s Wong Parade Returns After Seven Years

Photo: 8714DJehaihd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

PERU · EVENTS

Key Facts When Sunday 13 December 2026, in Lima, Peru, the first edition held in the Christmas season.

What The Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, a street parade, returns after seven years.

Who Cencosud, the Chilean retailer behind the Wong and Metro supermarket chains in Peru, with América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company.

On TV América Televisión, a Peruvian television channel, will broadcast the parade for viewers at home.

Not yet known The official route and start time; organisers say they will be released soon.

The Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, a large street parade, returns to Lima on Sunday 13 December 2026 after seven years. It is the first time the parade is held within the Christmas season.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Cencosud, the Chilean retail group that owns the Wong and Metro supermarket chains in Peru, drives the revival. Visitors and residents in Lima in December are the people most affected, although the route is not yet public.

Who Is Behind the Parade

América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company, organises and produces the event. Oscar Carbajal, its Commercial and Marketing Manager, is one of the spokespeople.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Cenco Malls, the Cencosud group’s shopping-centre business, joins this year as a new participant. Lissette Ramírez, Marketing Manager at Cencosud Perú, speaks for the retailer.

América Televisión, a Peruvian television channel, will broadcast the parade for viewers at home. Viewers who cannot attend can therefore watch it on television.

A beer aisle at a Wong supermarket in Lima, Peru. File photo, undated.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Lima (Peru) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

What Organisers Have Said

Organisers describe the event as a street parade through Lima. They say the official route and start time will be released soon.

No road closures have been announced for the parade, so any traffic changes are unknown. Organisers have not said whether entry is free.

Cencosud in Peru and Beyond

Cencosud also published third-quarter 2026 results recently. Our report on those results covers the company’s latest numbers.

More coverage of the country is on our Peru news page. The route has not yet been published.

What It Means for You

Anyone planning to be in Lima in December, whether a resident, a visitor or a business traveller, should watch for the route announcement. Plans for that Sunday are hard to make until the route and start time are public.

Investors following Cencosud have no financial figures to read from this event. Cost and sponsorship details were not part of the announcements we read.

What Is Not Known

The route, the start time and any road closures have not been announced. Whether entry is free or ticketed is also unknown in those announcements.

The programme of the parade has not been published either. We could not find a published notice on these points.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Is the Gran Corso de Wong y Metro?

It is on Sunday 13 December 2026 in Lima. It returns after seven years.

Who Organises the Parade?

América Multimedia, a Peruvian media company, organises and produces it. Cencosud drives the initiative.

What Is the Route?

The official route and start time have not been announced. Organisers say they will be released soon.

Sources: Cencosud Perú and América Multimedia announcement of the 2026 Gran Corso de Wong y Metro, 10 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Lima? See this month's events and our Lima city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →