Cameroon Orders Phone Firms to Fix 93 Faults

Key Facts —Who. Cameroon’s telecom regulator told Orange, MTN and state-controlled Camtel to fix 93 breaches in 15 days. —Value. The regulator values them at 18.6 billion CFA francs (about US$31 million), Cameroon’s currency. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Split. Camtel has 41 breaches, Orange Cameroun 29 and MTN Cameroon 23. —Status. This is a formal warning, not a fine; a follow-up check will decide any sanctions. —As of 12 November 2026, 21:30 GMT

Cameroon’s telecom regulator has given three phone operators (Orange Cameroun, MTN Cameroon and state-controlled Camtel) 15 days to fix 93 breaches of their obligations. The warning is not a fine, but it puts a price of 18.6 billion CFA francs (about US$31 million) on the failings.

What the Regulator Found

On Tuesday 10 November 2026, ART (the Agence de Régulation des Télécommunications, Cameroon’s telecom regulator), put three operators on formal notice. It gave Orange Cameroun, MTN Cameroon and state-controlled Camtel 15 days to fix 93 breaches.

Orange Cameroun is the local unit of Orange, a telecom group listed in Paris. MTN Cameroon is the local unit of MTN Group, which is listed in Johannesburg.

ART values the breaches at 18.6 billion CFA francs (about US$31 million), at US$1 = 592.9 CFA francs (RT market rate, 12 November 2026). The CFA franc is the currency used in Cameroon, and the sum is not a fine already imposed.

Camtel, Cameroon’s state-controlled telecom company, faces 41 breaches worth 8.2 billion CFA francs (about US$13.8 million). Orange Cameroun faces 29 worth 5.8 billion CFA francs (about US$9.8 million), and MTN Cameroon 23 worth 4.6 billion CFA francs (about US$7.8 million).

The findings come from checks carried out between 13 July and 10 August 2026. After the 15 days, ART will run a follow-up check, and any sanctions depend on it.

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Where Service Fell Short

Orange Cameroun’s breaches cover mobile data performance and 2G and 3G coverage in some of the zones ART checked. The checks covered Yaoundé, Douala and Bafoussam and the main roads between them.

2G and 3G are earlier generations of mobile network technology. Yaoundé is Cameroon’s capital.

MTN Cameroon’s breaches involve mobile data in Bafoussam and 2G coverage between Yaoundé and Douala. Camtel’s list includes call quality, data transmission and SMS (text message) problems.

Camtel also faces failures of availability, continuity and failover of its core network. Failover means the automatic switch to a backup system when the main one fails.

All three operators also face irregularities on equipment type approval and on use of assigned frequencies. Type approval is the regulator’s clearance for network equipment, and frequencies are the radio channels operators may use.

ART says a 2025 audit of the 112 sections of the national fibre-optic network, which Camtel manages, found “significant degradation of the national fibre infrastructure attributable to CAMTEL”. It also found recurring cuts linked to laying and maintenance conditions, partly unavailable sections and equipment failures.

ART says this causes “a shortfall of several billion in the sector”, a phrase the regulator does not quantify. The communiqué, ART’s official statement, gives no exact figure.

A street in Douala, Cameroon's commercial capital. The regulator's checks covered Yaoundé, Douala and Bafoussam. Photo: Juransson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, this is a regulatory warning, not a financial hit. MTN Group trades in Johannesburg and Orange in Paris, and the 18.6 billion CFA francs (about US$31 million) is ART’s valuation of the breaches, not a charge against either group.

Customers in Douala, Bafoussam and on the road between Yaoundé and Douala may see better service if fixes follow. That is a possibility, not a promise from the operators.

Background is on our MTN Group page and in our report MTN Cameroon MoMo earns US$20M bank interest. More is in our Cameroon coverage.

What Is Not Known

No operator response appears in the communiqué, and we have not seen one. It is unclear whether Orange Cameroun, MTN Cameroon or Camtel will contest the findings.

The amount of any sanction is unknown, as is ART’s exact valuation method. It is also unknown whether MTN Group or Orange will disclose any financial effect.

ART fined four operators (Orange, MTN, Camtel and Nexttel, the Cameroon brand of Viettel) 6 billion CFA francs (about US$10.1 million at today’s rate) in May 2023. It fined Orange and MTN 2.6 billion CFA francs (about US$4.4 million) in July 2025.

The follow-up check after 15 days will show how much the operators have fixed. Until then, the warning remains a request, not a penalty.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Cameroon’s regulator order?

ART put Orange Cameroun, MTN Cameroon and Camtel on formal notice to fix 93 breaches within 15 days. It values the breaches at 18.6 billion CFA francs (about US$31 million).

Are these fines?

No, they are not fines already imposed. After 15 days ART will run a follow-up check, and any sanctions depend on it.

Which operator has the most breaches?

Camtel has 41 breaches worth 8.2 billion CFA francs (about US$13.8 million). Orange Cameroun has 29 and MTN Cameroon 23.

Does this affect MTN Group or Orange investors?

We have seen no disclosed financial effect. The valuation is the regulator’s figure, not a charge against either group.

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