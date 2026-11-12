Cameroon Party Disputes February Vote Call

File photo, 2006. The Palais des Congrès, a congress centre on a hill in Yaoundé, with the Briqueterie mosque below it. (Photo: Ruediger Nassauer, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Héritage, an opposition party in Cameroon, says President Paul Biya’s call for elections on Sunday 7 February 2027 has no legal effect yet. Its president, the lawyer Christian Ntimbane Bomo, argues that the decree only takes force once it is printed in the Journal officiel, the government’s official gazette.

Biya, 93, signed the decree on Monday 9 November 2026, as our report on the 9 November deadline explains. The argument is Bomo’s own and has not been tested in court.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Héritage, a Cameroonian opposition party led by lawyer Christian Ntimbane Bomo, disputes the vote call.

Claim Bomo says the decree has no legal force until the Journal officiel, the official gazette, prints it.

Decree President Paul Biya signed it on Monday 9 November 2026 for polls on Sunday 7 February 2027.

Status We have seen no court filing and no government reply.

As of Thursday 12 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

What Bomo Argues

In a statement reported by 12 November 2026, Bomo said publication in the Journal officiel “gives the decree convening the electorate its binding force”. In his words, translated from French by us, its purpose “is not to make it known to the public”.

He added that a decree convening voters is “not enforceable by simple reading on national radio”. His conclusion, again in our translation, is that “the electorate has still not been convened”.

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Bomo also describes the decree as an act of government, not a regulatory act, and says the Supreme Court has said so. The statement as reported gives no date or reference for that ruling, so we cannot confirm it.

The Unity Palace in Yaoundé, the presidential palace and seat of power in Cameroon. File photo, 2020. (Photo: Fotsingboris, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Decree Says

Biya signed the decree on Monday 9 November 2026, convening voters for Sunday 7 February 2027 to elect members of parliament and municipal councillors on the same day. The Electoral Code, the law that governs elections, requires at least 90 days between publication of the decree and polling day, according to Cameroonian reports.

The date of 9 November falls exactly 90 days before 7 February, but the Code counts from publication, which Bomo says has not happened. Elections Cameroon (Elecam), the state body that runs elections, has not yet published a detailed timetable that we have seen.

An Earlier Warning

In mid-August 2026, before the decree, Bomo called holding the 2027 municipal and legislative elections “unrealistic”. He said, in our translation, that organising them “is, as things stand, a figment of the imagination”.

He gave the state budget and what he called the president’s prolonged absence as reasons. That was a different argument from the one he makes now about publication.

What It Means for You

For investors, aid partners and travellers following Cameroon, the vote date is set on paper. If a court ever accepted Bomo’s reading, the calendar for candidacies and the campaign could change, but no court has been asked, as far as we have seen.

Background is in our explainer on who holds power in Cameroon and on the renewal of the election board chief. More coverage is on our Cameroon page.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the decree has been published in the Journal officiel, because we could not confirm either way. We also do not know whether Héritage has gone to a court or how the government will respond.

We have seen no Elecam timetable for candidacies and the campaign. A court filing or a government statement would show how seriously the argument is being taken.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Héritage say about the 7 February vote?

Its president, Christian Ntimbane Bomo, says the decree has no legal force until it is published in the Journal officiel. He says the electorate has therefore not been convened.

When are Cameroon’s next elections?

The decree calls voters to the polls on Sunday 7 February 2027 for parliament and municipal councils. President Paul Biya signed it on Monday 9 November 2026.

Has a court ruled on the argument?

We have seen no court filing and no ruling. The argument is Bomo’s and remains untested.

Sources: Christian Ntimbane Bomo, president of Héritage, statement on the decree (reported by 12 November 2026; text not seen by us) and public remarks of mid-August 2026; Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon, decree convening the electorate (9 November 2026, text not seen by us); Cameroon Electoral Code, Article 86 (as cited in Cameroonian reports; text not seen by us).

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