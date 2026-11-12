Brazil Liquidates Two Financial Institutions

Brazil’s central bank shut two financial institutions on Thursday, 12 November 2026, and the closures matter mostly to the people who saved or paid into them. It placed the Cooperativa de Crédito Rural do Agreste Alagoano, known as Cooperagre, and the Cooperativa Administradora de Consórcios Roma into extrajudicial liquidation, an administrative wind-down run by the central bank rather than a court.

Neither is a household name, and the central bank described Cooperagre as small. For foreign investors the message is about oversight: the Banco Central do Brasil has now liquidated 21 institutions this year, by Brazilian press tallies.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. Brazil’s central bank liquidated the Cooperagre credit union in Alagoas, a state in north-east Brazil, and the Roma consortium cooperative. —When. Thursday, 12 November 2026. —Why. The central bank cited serious rule violations at Cooperagre and persistent irregularities at Roma. —Savers. FGCoop, the credit-union guarantee fund, covers Cooperagre deposits up to R$250,000 (about US$44,500) each. —Size. Roma had about 8,300 active members; Cooperagre held a tiny 0.0000222% of system assets in September 2025. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Central Bank Decided

In a statement on 12 November, the Banco Central do Brasil said it had decreed the extrajudicial liquidation of both institutions. Under that regime the central bank takes charge and a liquidator, the official appointed to wind it up, sorts out the assets and debts.

The central bank said the decision does not settle individual blame, which it will examine in separate proceedings. It added that it will keep investigating and that the findings could lead to administrative penalties and referrals to other authorities.

File photo. The Central Bank of Brazil headquarters in Brasília, the capital. Photo: Senado Federal (Brazil’s Senate), CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Cooperagre: A Very Small Credit Union

The central bank said Cooperagre was liquidated because of “serious violations of the rules governing its activities”. Cooperagre is a credit union in segment S5 of Brazilian prudential regulation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The central bank described that segment as institutions below 0.1% of GDP with simplified risk management. In September 2025 Cooperagre held about 0.0000222% of the financial system’s total assets.

The central bank said Cooperagre’s deposit-type products are covered by the Fundo Garantidor do Cooperativismo de Crédito, or FGCoop, the private guarantee fund for credit unions. By law, the assets of the cooperative’s former administrators are now frozen.

Roma: Problems in How Consortium Shares Were Sold

A consortium, or “consórcio”, is a Brazilian savings club in which members pay monthly into a pool and take turns, by lot or bid, to buy a car, home or other asset. Each member holds a quota, a share in one such group.

The central bank said it found “serious and persistent irregularities” in Roma’s business model, tied to how it sold quotas, to high rates of participant exclusion and to its pay structure. It called the problems structural and said they continued despite earlier supervision and sanctions.

In June 2026 Roma ran 28 consortium groups with about 16,000 active quotas held by 8,300 members. That made it 49th among 129 institutions in the segment by active members.

The central bank said the liquidation aims at an orderly exit from the market. It added that the rights of group participants are protected.

In Plain English

Extrajudicial liquidation: the central bank closes the firm and a liquidator it names handles the winding up, without a court case. FGCoop: a private guarantee fund that repays credit-union savers up to a cap if a member fails.

What It Means for Savers and Investors

Savers at Cooperagre should expect FGCoop to repay covered balances up to its ordinary cap of R$250,000 per depositor at each institution, about US$44,500 at R$5.62 per US$ on 12 November. The fund’s rules set which products count.

Consortium members at Roma should watch for central bank guidance on their groups, because the central bank said participant rights are protected. Roma managed 28 such groups in June 2026.

For US investors in Brazil, the central bank’s figures describe Cooperagre in particular as very small. It has liquidated lenders regularly this year, as with the Credipaiva cooperative in October, the Simpala consortium and finance group in August and the Will Bank lender in January.

The best-known case remains Banco Master, a Brazilian bank liquidated in November 2025. More coverage sits on our Brazil news page.

What Is Not Known

The central bank has not said how many savers or how much money sit in Cooperagre, or how much FGCoop will have to pay. The statement also gives no detail on which of Roma’s consortium groups will continue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s central bank do on 12 November 2026?

It ordered the extrajudicial liquidation of the Cooperagre credit union in Alagoas, a state in north-east Brazil, and the Roma consortium administrator. Brazilian press tallies put the 2026 total at 21 institutions.

Are Cooperagre deposits protected?

The central bank says Cooperagre’s deposit-type products are covered by FGCoop, the credit-union guarantee fund. Ordinary cover is R$250,000 (about US$44,500) per depositor at each institution.

What happens to Roma consortium members?

The central bank says the liquidation protects the rights of group participants and aims at an orderly exit. It has not yet said how the 28 groups will be handled.

Why were the two institutions closed?

Cooperagre was closed for serious violations of the rules governing its activities. Roma was closed for persistent irregularities in how it sold quotas, excluded participants and structured its pay.

Sources Banco Central do Brasil statements on the liquidation of Cooperagre and of Cooperativa Administradora de Consórcios Roma, 12 November 2026; Fundo Garantidor do Cooperativismo de Crédito (FGCoop) rules on ordinary cover; market exchange rate of 12 November 2026 (R$5.62 per US$).