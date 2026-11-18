The Unity Palace in Yaoundé, the presidential palace and seat of power in Cameroon. File photo, 2020. (Photo: Fotsingboris, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

An opposition party in Cameroon says local officials are holding back the papers its members need to stand for election, with the deadline days away. The Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), founded in 2012 by lawyer Maurice Kamto, made the charge on Wednesday 11 November 2026 in a statement signed by Tiriane Noah of the MRC.

Filing for the Sunday 7 February 2027 vote closes at 23:59 on Tuesday 24 November 2026, still to be confirmed with Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), the state body that runs the vote. The MRC says the refused documents are the ones its members need to run.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who The MRC, founded in 2012 by lawyer Maurice Kamto, is an opposition party.

Claim The party says officials refuse to certify papers its would-be candidates need; some demand fees.

Deadline Candidate filing closes Tuesday 24 November 2026, reportedly at 23:59; the vote is Sunday 7 February 2027.

Cost A parliamentary list deposits 1,000,000 CFA francs (about US$1,674); a municipal candidate 50,000 (about US$84).

Remedy Members should have each refusal recorded by a bailiff, a court officer, and pursue legal action.

Candidate filing is only days away, and the dispute is about who can get the papers in time. The party says it will record each refusal and take legal action.

The Big Picture Behind the Dispute

Maurice Kamto, a lawyer, founded the MRC in 2012. On Tuesday 8 September 2026 he and his first vice-president both resigned from the party leadership, as our earlier report on the resignations explains.

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At a press conference on Thursday 25 June 2026, the party’s then first vice-president said the MRC would take part in all elections, including the 2027 legislative and municipal polls. On Wednesday 28 October 2026 the party asked for the presidency to be declared vacant, as our report on the vacancy request shows.

President Paul Biya, 93, in power since 1982, signed the decree calling the vote on Monday 9 November 2026. It covers the 180-seat National Assembly and municipal councils, all on Sunday 7 February 2027.

The RDPC, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, is Biya’s ruling party, and the MRC says its orders reach local offices. We cannot test that claim, and the party says it is still gathering evidence through its legal unit.

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What the MRC Alleges

In our translation from French, the statement of Wednesday 11 November 2026 accuses “certain administrative authorities, mayors and tax officials” of obeying orders “from the hierarchy of the RDPC and the ruling power”. They refuse, it says, without valid grounds to certify or issue the documents of members who want to run.

Some officials, the MRC says, demand fees, while others stall. The party calls this “manoeuvres grossières”, or crude manoeuvres.

File photo, 2011. A candidate casts her ballot in Cameroon’s presidential election. (Photo: Minette Lontsie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

How Members Are Told to Respond

The MRC tells members to have every refusal recorded by a bailiff, a court officer who certifies facts in writing (a constat d’huissier). It also says it will pursue legal action systematically.

Members should send the authority, date, document and bailiff report to the MRC’s legal unit. That file would be the evidence behind any later complaint.

What Filing Costs and Why Paper Matters

Under the Electoral Code, each National Assembly list slot, titular and substitute together, carries a deposit of 1,000,000 CFA francs (about US$1,674), and each municipal councillor candidate 50,000 CFA francs (about US$84). We use about 597 CFA francs per US$ (RT, a market-data provider, 18 November 2026).

Both deposits are paid at the treasury, and each file needs legalised signatures. Papers that officials hold back can therefore leave a candidate’s file incomplete before the deadline.

Why It Matters

If the party’s account is right, papers held back for days can leave a would-be candidate off the ballot, because filing closes on a fixed date. The MRC has not said how many members are affected.

Filing closes six days from now, on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and the 180-seat National Assembly and municipal councils are all contested on Sunday 7 February 2027. For a party that says its papers are being held back, the fixed deadline is the whole risk.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Tuesday 24 November 2026, when filing closes at 23:59 under the 15-day rule, an hour still to be confirmed with ELECAM. The second is Sunday 7 February 2027, the day of the National Assembly and municipal vote.

Bailiff reports and court filings are the other paper trail, because the MRC says it will pursue legal action systematically. We have found no court date announced.

What It Means for You

If you follow Cameroon as an investor, aid worker or traveller, note that the filing deadline on Tuesday 24 November 2026 decides who is on the ballot for Sunday 7 February 2027. Our report on candidate filing tracks the rules and dates.

A separate dispute over the same decree, raised by the Héritage party, another opposition group, is covered in our report on the Héritage argument. More coverage is on our Cameroon page.

What Is Not Known

We have found no public reply from the RDPC or the administrations to the MRC statement as of Wednesday 18 November 2026. We have seen no list of constituencies or count of MRC candidates, so we cannot say whether the party will field candidates everywhere.

We do not know whether the Ministry of Territorial Administration, which registers party leadership changes, recognises the party’s current leadership after the resignations. We also could not open ELECAM’s own filing notice, so the 23:59 hour is to be confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the MRC accuse officials of?

In a statement dated Wednesday 11 November 2026, it says officials, mayors and tax officials refuse or delay documents its members need to run. Some allegedly demand fees.

When does candidate filing close?

Filing closes at 23:59 on Tuesday 24 November 2026 under the Electoral Code’s 15-day rule. We could not open the notice of Elections Cameroon, so the hour is to be confirmed.

When does Cameroon vote?

Cameroon votes on Sunday 7 February 2027 for the 180-seat National Assembly and municipal councils. President Paul Biya signed the calling decree on Monday 9 November 2026.

What does the MRC tell members to do?

It tells them to have each refusal recorded by a bailiff and to pursue legal action. Members send the authority, date, document and bailiff report to its legal unit.

Sources: Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun, statement dated 11 November 2026 (Yaoundé) and press conference of 25 June 2026; Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon, decree convening the electorate, 9 November 2026 (https://www.prc.cm); Elections Cameroon (https://www.elecam.cm); Cameroon Electoral Code (candidate deposits and the 15-day filing rule); RT exchange rate, 18 November 2026.

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