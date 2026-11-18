CAMEROON · ELECTIONS 2027

Cameroon’s opposition party MRC, the Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that local officials are blocking its candidates from assembling the papers they need to run on 7 February 2027. Candidate filing for the parliamentary and municipal elections closes on Tuesday 24 November 2026, one week after the press conference.

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The MRC’s president, Tiriane Balbine Noah, asked Elections Cameroon (Elecam), the state body that runs the vote, to extend the deadline for candidates whose refusals are documented by a bailiff. The party boycotted the 2020 parliamentary and municipal elections and says it will take part this time.

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Key Facts Claim The MRC says mayors, district officials and tax agents refuse, delay or charge for required papers.

Deadline Filing for the 7 February 2027 elections closes on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Demand More time for refused candidates and a 48-hour complaints contact at Elections Cameroon (Elecam).

Response We found no reply from Elecam or the Territorial Administration Ministry.

As of 18 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

The dispute centres on civil-status papers that the country’s electoral law says must be issued free of charge. Article 295 of the Electoral Code covers them.

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In Plain English Elecam receives candidate files. A bailiff is a court officer who can formally record that an official refused a request.

What the MRC Says Is Happening

Noah told reporters at the party’s headquarters in Odza, a district of Yaoundé, that some mayors, sub-prefects (state-appointed district administrators) and tax officials refuse or delay documents needed for candidacy files. She said others ask candidates to pay for papers that the law makes free.

The MRC cites Article 295 of the Electoral Code, which covers free electoral acts such as the birth-certificate extracts used to show a candidate’s age. Noah summed it up in one line: “Ce qui est gratuit ne se facture pas”, meaning what is free must not be charged for.

Noah spoke of thousands of affected activists and candidates, but the party’s written statement of 11 November listed no individual cases, places or count. Those claims are the party’s own and we could not verify them independently.

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The Demands and the Deadline

At the press conference, the MRC asked the authorities for several things, among them those listed below. The party also called on the Constitutional Council, the country’s top election court, to ensure the electoral law is followed.

A written public instruction to administrators, court clerks and tax offices to issue required papers without delay.

Free issuance of the civil-status extracts covered by Article 295 of the Electoral Code.

Clarity on which birth-document format is accepted in the French- and English-speaking regions.

More time to file for candidates whose refusals are recorded by a bailiff, a court officer who certifies facts.

One contact point at Elecam for candidate complaints, with an answer within 48 hours.

Parties have 15 days from President Biya’s decree of Monday 9 November 2026 to file, which puts the deadline on Tuesday 24 November. Candidates lodge their files with Elecam.

A New Leader and a Short Clock

Noah was elected MRC president on 17 October 2026 at an extraordinary party convention in Odza, after Maurice Kamto, the party’s former leader and a past presidential candidate, resigned on 8 September 2026. She won 96.89% of the vote, according to the party.

Whether Elecam will accept investiture certificates, the party’s nomination papers, signed by the new leadership is not yet known. Critics such as Willy Mengue dispute that the convention was valid, and we found no statement from Elecam on the point.

The Big Picture: An Opposition Back on the Ballot

The MRC boycotted the 2020 legislative and municipal elections and now says it will take part. Kamto, who ran in 2025 on the ticket of another party, MANIDEM, was left off the candidate list for the October 2025 presidential election, and the Constitutional Council upheld the exclusion on 5 August 2025.

Biya, 93, who has governed since 1982, was declared the winner of that race with 53.66% of the vote on 27 October 2025. The ruling RDPC, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, has not answered the MRC’s accusations in anything we found.

What It Means for You

For readers tracking Cameroon’s political risk, a thin or contested opposition field would shape how the 7 February 2027 results are read at home and abroad. That is our reading and not a forecast, because Elecam has not published any list of retained candidates.

Candidates, local party officials and voters in the affected councils are the people most directly exposed. If a candidate cannot file by 24 November, the party cannot contest that seat on 7 February 2027.

What to Watch Next

Filing closes on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and Elecam then examines the files; the date for its list of retained candidates is not confirmed. The elections themselves are set for Sunday 7 February 2027.

What Is Not Known

We found no reply from Elecam, the Territorial Administration Ministry or the RDPC to the MRC’s complaints, and the party has published no individual cases. Whether Elecam will extend the deadline is also not known.

Earlier we covered how candidates can file and the decree calling the vote. Our guide to Cameroon’s politics and its power structure give the wider background.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the MRC in Cameroon?

The Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun is an opposition party. It says Tiriane Balbine Noah has led it since 17 October 2026, after Maurice Kamto.

When are Cameroon’s next elections?

Parliamentary and municipal elections are set for Sunday 7 February 2027. President Biya signed the decree calling them on Monday 9 November 2026.

When must candidates file?

Filing closes on Tuesday 24 November 2026, 15 days after the decree. Files go to Elecam.

What does the MRC want?

It wants officials to issue papers promptly and free of charge, and more time for candidates who were refused. It also asks for a 48-hour complaints contact at Elecam.

Sources: MRC statement of 11 November 2026 and press conference of 17 November 2026 in Yaoundé; Cameroon Electoral Code, Article 295; presidential decree of 9 November 2026 calling the elections; Constitutional Council results of 27 October 2025 and ruling of 5 August 2025; MRC convention of 17 October 2026.





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