Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria Play Africa Cup Qualifiers

File photo, 2013. Morocco and Angola players contest the ball in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, the venue for the Soweto Derby on 31 October 2026. (Photo: Magharebia, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifiers continue this week, with Cameroon v Namibia and Senegal v Sudan on Thursday 12 November at 2:00 p.m. US Eastern Time (ET). Algeria v Togo follows on Saturday 14 November at the same time, and the return legs come on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November.

The tournament is run by CAF, the Confederation of African Football. CAF lists all times in GMT, Greenwich Mean Time.

Key Facts Thursday 12 November: Cameroon v Namibia and Senegal v Sudan, both 2:00 p.m. ET.

Cameroon v Namibia and Senegal v Sudan, both 2:00 p.m. ET. Saturday 14 November: Algeria v Togo, 2:00 p.m. ET.

Algeria v Togo, 2:00 p.m. ET. Return legs: Monday 16 November, 8:00 a.m. ET; Tuesday 17 November, 11:00 a.m. ET.

Monday 16 November, 8:00 a.m. ET; Tuesday 17 November, 11:00 a.m. ET. At stake: the top two teams in each of these groups qualify for the 2027 finals.

the top two teams in each of these groups qualify for the 2027 finals. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money forecasting platform, prices Cameroon at 83.5% to win Group G (6:35 a.m. ET, 11 November).

When the Games Are in US Eastern Time

US clocks went back on Sunday 1 November, so ET is GMT minus five hours. The times below come from CAF’s schedule, converted by us.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Thursday 12 November, 19:00 GMT (2:00 p.m. ET): Cameroon v Namibia, Group G.

Thursday 12 November, 19:00 GMT (2:00 p.m. ET): Senegal v Sudan, Group J.

Saturday 14 November, 19:00 GMT (2:00 p.m. ET): Algeria v Togo, Group I.

Monday 16 November, 13:00 GMT (8:00 a.m. ET): Namibia v Cameroon.

Monday 16 November, 13:00 GMT (8:00 a.m. ET): Sudan v Senegal.

Tuesday 17 November, 16:00 GMT (11:00 a.m. ET): Togo v Algeria.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Algeria Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Where Each Group Stands

In Group G, the results show Cameroon on 4 points, Comoros and Namibia on 3, and Congo (the Republic of the Congo, capital Brazzaville) on 1. Cameroon beat Comoros 3-1 and drew 1-1 with Congo in Brazzaville.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Namibia beat Congo 1-0, and Comoros beat Namibia 1-0 with a goal from Benjaloud Youssouf, a Comoros player. Those two results leave Comoros and Namibia level on 3 points.

CAF reports that Algeria lead Group I with 4 points. They came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Burundi on Tuesday 29 September, with Adil Boulbina, an Algeria forward, scoring the equaliser in the 63rd minute.

Zambia have 3 points, Togo 3 and Burundi 1, according to CAF’s group tables. Algeria v Togo is one of two Group I games this week, with Zambia v Burundi on Friday 13 November the other.

In Group J, CAF’s results show Senegal and Mozambique on 4 points each, Sudan on 3 and Ethiopia on 0. Senegal drew 1-1 with Mozambique and won 1-0 at Ethiopia.

Sudan beat Ethiopia 1-0 and lost 4-1 at Mozambique. That leaves Sudan one point behind Senegal before Thursday’s game.

File photo, 2015: a football stadium in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea. Photo: Ben Sutherland, via Wikimedia Commons, a free image library (licence CC BY 2.0)

What Is at Stake

CAF’s format gave co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda automatic places in the finals, which run from 19 June to 17 July 2027. In a group containing a co-host, only the highest-placed other team qualifies.

None of Groups G, I or J contains a co-host, so the top two teams in each qualify. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in March 2027.

How to Watch in the United States

beIN SPORTS, a pay-TV sports channel that streams on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, its streaming app, carried the September qualifiers in the US, according to its own match pages. The broadcaster and channel for these six games are not confirmed.

Readers should check the beIN SPORTS schedule before each kick-off. We do not name other streaming services or prices.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money contracts on events, priced Cameroon at 83.5% to win Group G at 6:35 a.m. ET on 11 November 2026. Namibia stood at 4.1%, Comoros at 3.8% and Congo at 3.1%, with US$10,793 traded.

Polymarket’s separate AFCON 2027 winner market, with US$21,677 traded, lists Morocco at 32.5%, Senegal at 18.8% and Algeria at 6.0%. We found no market for Group I or Group J, and these prices are real-money bets, not polls or forecasts we endorse.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Two games kick off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday 16 November, before many US workdays begin. Thursday’s two games start at 2:00 p.m. ET, in the middle of the US working day.

What Is Not Known

CAF’s schedule, as we read it, does not name venues for these six games, and we will not guess them. The US broadcaster and the line-ups are also unconfirmed.

Related Coverage

For the tournament itself, read our AFCON 2027 qualifiers guide and the Morocco national team guide. See also our football prediction-market odds and Algeria visa and residency rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the AFCON 2027 qualifiers this week?

CAF’s schedule lists Cameroon v Namibia and Senegal v Sudan on Thursday 12 November, and Algeria v Togo on Saturday 14 November, all at 2:00 p.m. ET. The return legs follow on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November.

How many teams qualify from these groups?

The top two teams in Groups G, I and J qualify, because none of them contains a co-host, according to CAF’s format. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in March 2027.

Where can I watch the qualifiers in the United States?

The broadcaster for these six games is not confirmed. beIN SPORTS carried the September qualifiers, so check its schedule.

Where will the AFCON 2027 finals be played?

CAF says the finals run from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Sources: CAF schedule and match reports, cafonline.com; beIN SPORTS US match pages; Polymarket, polymarket.com.











This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →