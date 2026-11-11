Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria Play Africa Cup Qualifiers
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifiers continue this week, with Cameroon v Namibia and Senegal v Sudan on Thursday 12 November at 2:00 p.m. US Eastern Time (ET). Algeria v Togo follows on Saturday 14 November at the same time, and the return legs come on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November.
The tournament is run by CAF, the Confederation of African Football. CAF lists all times in GMT, Greenwich Mean Time.
Key Facts
- Thursday 12 November: Cameroon v Namibia and Senegal v Sudan, both 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Saturday 14 November: Algeria v Togo, 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Return legs: Monday 16 November, 8:00 a.m. ET; Tuesday 17 November, 11:00 a.m. ET.
- At stake: the top two teams in each of these groups qualify for the 2027 finals.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money forecasting platform, prices Cameroon at 83.5% to win Group G (6:35 a.m. ET, 11 November).
When the Games Are in US Eastern Time
US clocks went back on Sunday 1 November, so ET is GMT minus five hours. The times below come from CAF’s schedule, converted by us.
- Thursday 12 November, 19:00 GMT (2:00 p.m. ET): Cameroon v Namibia, Group G.
- Thursday 12 November, 19:00 GMT (2:00 p.m. ET): Senegal v Sudan, Group J.
- Saturday 14 November, 19:00 GMT (2:00 p.m. ET): Algeria v Togo, Group I.
- Monday 16 November, 13:00 GMT (8:00 a.m. ET): Namibia v Cameroon.
- Monday 16 November, 13:00 GMT (8:00 a.m. ET): Sudan v Senegal.
- Tuesday 17 November, 16:00 GMT (11:00 a.m. ET): Togo v Algeria.
Where Each Group Stands
In Group G, the results show Cameroon on 4 points, Comoros and Namibia on 3, and Congo (the Republic of the Congo, capital Brazzaville) on 1. Cameroon beat Comoros 3-1 and drew 1-1 with Congo in Brazzaville.
Namibia beat Congo 1-0, and Comoros beat Namibia 1-0 with a goal from Benjaloud Youssouf, a Comoros player. Those two results leave Comoros and Namibia level on 3 points.
CAF reports that Algeria lead Group I with 4 points. They came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Burundi on Tuesday 29 September, with Adil Boulbina, an Algeria forward, scoring the equaliser in the 63rd minute.
Zambia have 3 points, Togo 3 and Burundi 1, according to CAF’s group tables. Algeria v Togo is one of two Group I games this week, with Zambia v Burundi on Friday 13 November the other.
In Group J, CAF’s results show Senegal and Mozambique on 4 points each, Sudan on 3 and Ethiopia on 0. Senegal drew 1-1 with Mozambique and won 1-0 at Ethiopia.
Sudan beat Ethiopia 1-0 and lost 4-1 at Mozambique. That leaves Sudan one point behind Senegal before Thursday’s game.
What Is at Stake
CAF’s format gave co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda automatic places in the finals, which run from 19 June to 17 July 2027. In a group containing a co-host, only the highest-placed other team qualifies.
None of Groups G, I or J contains a co-host, so the top two teams in each qualify. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in March 2027.
How to Watch in the United States
beIN SPORTS, a pay-TV sports channel that streams on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, its streaming app, carried the September qualifiers in the US, according to its own match pages. The broadcaster and channel for these six games are not confirmed.
Readers should check the beIN SPORTS schedule before each kick-off. We do not name other streaming services or prices.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money contracts on events, priced Cameroon at 83.5% to win Group G at 6:35 a.m. ET on 11 November 2026. Namibia stood at 4.1%, Comoros at 3.8% and Congo at 3.1%, with US$10,793 traded.
Polymarket’s separate AFCON 2027 winner market, with US$21,677 traded, lists Morocco at 32.5%, Senegal at 18.8% and Algeria at 6.0%. We found no market for Group I or Group J, and these prices are real-money bets, not polls or forecasts we endorse.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
Two games kick off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday 16 November, before many US workdays begin. Thursday’s two games start at 2:00 p.m. ET, in the middle of the US working day.
What Is Not Known
CAF’s schedule, as we read it, does not name venues for these six games, and we will not guess them. The US broadcaster and the line-ups are also unconfirmed.
Related Coverage
For the tournament itself, read our AFCON 2027 qualifiers guide and the Morocco national team guide. See also our football prediction-market odds and Algeria visa and residency rules.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the AFCON 2027 qualifiers this week?
CAF’s schedule lists Cameroon v Namibia and Senegal v Sudan on Thursday 12 November, and Algeria v Togo on Saturday 14 November, all at 2:00 p.m. ET. The return legs follow on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November.
How many teams qualify from these groups?
The top two teams in Groups G, I and J qualify, because none of them contains a co-host, according to CAF’s format. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in March 2027.
Where can I watch the qualifiers in the United States?
The broadcaster for these six games is not confirmed. beIN SPORTS carried the September qualifiers, so check its schedule.
Where will the AFCON 2027 finals be played?
CAF says the finals run from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
Sources: CAF schedule and match reports, cafonline.com; beIN SPORTS US match pages; Polymarket, polymarket.com.
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