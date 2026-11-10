Cameroon Keeps Election Board Chief in Post

The base of the independence monument at Place de l'Indépendance in Yaoundé, Cameroon's capital, at dusk. File photo, 2021. (Photo: Franco237, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has reappointed Enow Abrams Egbe as chairman of the Electoral Board, the governing council of Elections Cameroon (Elecam), the state body that organises the country’s elections. The decree, signed on Monday 9 November and reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026, renews the four-year terms of the chairman, the vice-president and other board members.

The decree was signed on the same day as Biya’s call for voters to go to the polls on Sunday 7 February 2027, when Cameroon elects its parliament and local councils. Keeping its chairman in place means familiar leadership will run that vote.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who President Paul Biya renewed Enow Abrams Egbe as chairman of Elecam’s Electoral Board.

Board The vice-president and other board members were also renewed for four years.

Vote Members of parliament and local councillors are due to be elected on Sunday 7 February 2027.

Decree Biya convened voters on Monday 9 November 2026, exactly 90 days before polling day.

What the Decree Changes

Egbe returns for a new term at the head of the Electoral Board, which governs Elecam. The vice-president and other board members also keep their seats for four years.

Elecam is the state body that organises and supervises elections in Cameroon, including the voter lists. Egbe has led that board since before this decree, so the renewal keeps the same chairman in place.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Cameroon Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why the Timing Matters

Biya signed the decree calling voters to the polls on Monday 9 November 2026, exactly 90 days before Sunday 7 February 2027. Our report on the 9 November deadline explains why that date mattered.

The sitting members of parliament and municipal councillors were elected in February 2020, and their terms have been extended since. A decree of 4 May 2026 set the councillors’ mandate to run until 28 February 2027, three weeks after the planned vote.

File photo, 2006. The Palais des Congrès, a congress centre on a hill in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital. (Photo: Ruediger Nassauer, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

What It Means for You

For investors, aid partners and travellers watching Cameroon, the reappointment means the person who will chair the board for the 7 February 2027 vote is already settled. Whether voters and parties trust the board is a separate question that the campaign and the count will answer.

Background is in our reports on the voter-list review and on who holds power in Cameroon. More coverage is on our Cameroon page.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the text of either decree, so the full list of renewed members is unconfirmed. The campaign calendar and Elecam’s timetable for the vote have not been published in what we have seen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Enow Abrams Egbe?

He is the chairman of the Electoral Board, the governing council of Elections Cameroon, the state body that organises the country’s elections. President Paul Biya has renewed his mandate for four years, together with other board members.

When are Cameroon’s next elections?

Parliamentary and municipal elections are called for Sunday 7 February 2027. President Paul Biya signed the decree convening voters on Monday 9 November 2026.

What does Elecam do?

Elections Cameroon organises and supervises elections in Cameroon. Its Electoral Board, now renewed, is its governing council.

Who else was renewed?

The vice-president and other board members also had their mandates renewed for four years. We have not seen the full list of names.

Sources: Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon, decrees convening the electorate and renewing the mandates of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (9 November 2026, texts not seen by us and known from Cameroonian media reports); Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon, decree of 4 May 2026 extending the terms of municipal councillors.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →