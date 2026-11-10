Cali Mayor Sees 4-Year Rebuild After Quake

COLOMBIA · DISASTER RECOVERY

Key Facts What Mayor Alejandro Eder of Cali, in south-western Colombia, expects four years of rebuilding.

Cost The mayor puts the city’s recovery bill at about 10 trillion Colombian pesos (COP), or about US$3.06 billion.

Toll More than 150 people died in Cali in the 10 August earthquake.

Buildings 85 Cali buildings have been identified for demolition, according to city figures reported on 9 and 10 November.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Three months after the earthquake, the mayor of Cali says the city is only at the start of a long road. He compares the rebuilding to a four-year marathon, and it is not yet clear how much the national government will contribute.

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Alejandro Eder, the mayor of Cali, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that rebuilding after the city’s earthquake will take about four years. He spoke in a radio interview three months after the quake struck on Monday 10 August.

Cali is a city of south-western Colombia, in the Valle del Cauca department (state). Expats, travellers and anyone with ties to the city will feel how fast the recovery moves.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Mayor Said About the Timeline

“In three months, one does not recover or rebuild after an earthquake,” Eder said in the interview. He compared the process to a marathon lasting four years, of which the first three months have passed.

The four-year estimate is not new, because he gave a timeline of about four years on Tuesday 29 September 2026. He did so after meeting the national government’s economic team at the Casa de Nariño, Colombia’s presidential palace.

A pedestrian esplanade on the Bulevar del Río beside the Cali River, with visitors strolling under trees and tower blocks behind (undated file photo). Photo: Cathetovar / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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How Many People and Buildings Were Lost

The earthquake struck on Monday 10 August 2026, with a reported magnitude of 7.4. Its epicentre was at San José del Palmar, a town in Chocó, a Pacific-coast department (state).

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More than 150 people died in Cali, according to the city’s count in September. Our earlier report tracked the national toll and damage in the first weeks.

City figures reported on 9 and 10 November put the number of buildings in Cali identified for demolition at 85. Earlier counts were lower, and the final number could change.

What the Rebuilding Will Cost

Eder puts the city’s recovery bill at about COP 10 trillion (about US$3.06 billion). That conversion uses the official market rate, known as the TRM (Tasa Representativa del Mercado), of COP 3,269.88 per US$ for 10 November 2026.

In Colombian usage the sum is written as “10 billones”, which means 10 trillion in English. On 30 October he put a wider request to the national government at COP 24 trillion (about US$7.3 billion), of which COP 10 trillion is for recovery.

In September a proposal reached Cali’s city council, the elected local legislature, to let Eder change up to 20% of the 2026 city budget until 30 November 2026. We could not confirm that it passed.

Who Pays and Who Leads the Recovery

The national government of President Abelardo de la Espriella has a reconstruction fund, the Fondo Milagro (Miracle Fund), headed by Jaime Andrés Uribe Tamayo. The full national contribution to Cali’s rebuilding is not clear.

The fund’s budget and the total national contribution are not known to us. Our report on rent aid and our one-month report show how the national response began.

What It Means for You

Residents and visitors should expect rebuilding to shape the city for years. Travellers should check with the city before booking.

Two events remain on the calendar: a Colombia v Chile football friendly in Cali on Friday 13 November 2026, a benefit match for quake victims, and the Feria de Cali salsa festival, traditionally held in late December. Readers who follow Colombia can use our Colombia coverage for updates.

What Is Not Known

No official total cost exists yet, and we do not know how much the national government in Bogotá will pay. The final number of demolitions is also open.

It is also unclear whether the council has approved the budget powers, which would end on 30 November. The official death toll for Cali is not settled either, because published counts differ.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will rebuilding Cali take?

Mayor Alejandro Eder says about four years. He compared the effort to a marathon of four years, of which three months have passed.

How much will the rebuilding cost?

Eder puts the cost at about COP 10 trillion (about US$3.06 billion at the official exchange rate, the TRM, of COP 3,269.88 per US$ on 10 November 2026). No official total for all costs has been published.

How many people died in Cali?

More than 150 people died in Cali. Published counts differ slightly, so the official toll is not settled.

When did the earthquake strike?

It struck on Monday 10 August 2026, with a reported magnitude of 7.4. The epicentre was at San José del Palmar in Chocó.

Sources: Mayor of Cali Alejandro Eder, public statements, 10 November 2026; Alcaldía de Cali, the city government, cali.gov.co; Concejo de Cali, the city council; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, official exchange rate (TRM) for 10 November 2026 via datos.gov.co.