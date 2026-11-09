At Least Six Die in Colombia Tunnel Crash

Colombia: Road Safety

Key Facts What. A minibus and a car-carrier truck collided in Tunnel 6 on the Buga–Buenaventura road on Monday.

Toll. The road operator said at least six people died; early counts were lower, and several were injured.

Road. The highway to Colombia’s main Pacific port is closed while rescue work and vehicle removal continue.

Cause. Not established; Colombia’s highway police are investigating the crash.

Stand. As of 9 November 2026, 18:40 GMT.

Six people have died, according to the operator of Colombia’s main road to the Pacific coast, after a bus and a truck collided inside a tunnel. The crash shut the highway that links the port of Buenaventura with Cali and the interior.

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A minibus and a car-carrier truck collided inside a road tunnel on Colombia’s main route to the Pacific port of Buenaventura on Monday, 9 November 2026. The road’s operator said at least six people died, and the highway was closed completely.

The road links Buenaventura with Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, and with the rest of the country. For US readers, the closure matters because trade and travel between the Pacific coast and the interior depend on this single corridor.

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What Happened in Tunnel 6

The collision took place on Monday morning inside Tunnel 6, known as Los Naranjos, near kilometre 55 of the road between Buga and Buenaventura. It involved an intercity minibus of Expreso Palmira, a regional bus company, and a car-carrier truck known locally as a “niñera”.

Preliminary information from the Terminal de Transportes de Buenaventura, the city’s bus terminal, says the minibus left with six passengers. It may have picked up more people along the route, so the number on board is not confirmed.

Reports also mention a motorcycle caught in the crash, and the minibus driver is among the dead. Ambulances and rescue crews worked inside the tunnel, and several people were injured.

Tunnel 6 is one of several tunnels on the mountain stretch between Buga and the coast. Crashes inside tunnels are hard to manage because the space is narrow and rescuers have limited room to work.

File photo. Downtown Cali, the Valle del Cauca city linked to the Pacific port of Buenaventura by the Buga–Buenaventura road.

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How the Count Moved During the Day

The first reports spoke of one or two deaths, and later counts rose to four and then to six. The road’s operator, Unión Vial Camino del Pacífico, the private company that runs the highway under a state concession, said at least six people had died.

Injury figures also differ, from four people to more than ten. We use the operator’s figure as a minimum and treat every other number as preliminary.

Colombia’s highway police, the Policía de Tránsito y Carreteras, are at the scene and are investigating the cause. The road stays closed completely while rescue work, judicial procedures and vehicle removal continue.

Final balances are usually published once the legal procedures at the scene are complete. Until then, the numbers can still change.

Why This Corridor Matters for Trade and Travel

The Buga–Buenaventura road is the main land link between the Pacific port of Buenaventura and Cali, in the Valle del Cauca region. Cargo moving between the port and the interior depends on this corridor.

The route crosses mountains with several tunnels and links Cali and the Pacific port of Buenaventura. Highway police and the road operator are managing the closure.

The United States is among Colombia’s main trading partners, so delays on the way to its main Pacific port can reach American importers and exporters. A long closure would raise costs and push back shipments.

Buenaventura is Colombia’s largest Pacific port, and this road is its main link to the interior. That concentration is why one blocked tunnel can slow a whole supply chain.

What We Do Not Know

The cause is not established, and investigators have not said whether speed, a mechanical fault, a lane crossing or conditions in the tunnel played a part. No public authority has yet confirmed the final number of dead and injured.

We have not seen statements from Invías, the national roads institute, from the Transport Ministry or from Supertransporte, the transport regulator. It is also unclear when the road will reopen.

What It Means for You

Anyone planning to travel between Cali and the Pacific coast should check the road status with a hotel or tour operator before leaving. Delays are likely until the tunnel is cleared and investigators finish their work.

Companies with shipments through Buenaventura should ask their freight agents about waiting times. Any tunnel safety review the authorities announce in the coming days is worth following.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Colombia tunnel crash happen?

It happened in Tunnel 6, known as Los Naranjos, near kilometre 55 of the Buga–Buenaventura road. The crash was on Monday, 9 November 2026.

How many people died in the crash?

The road’s operator said at least six people died. Early counts were lower, and the final figure awaits official confirmation.

What caused the tunnel collision?

The cause has not been established. Colombia’s highway police are investigating how the minibus and the truck collided.

Is the road to Buenaventura open?

On the afternoon of 9 November the road was closed completely while rescue work and vehicle removal continued. No reopening time had been announced in the information we reviewed.

Sources: official statements and public records.