BURUNDI · SOCIETY

Thirty-one members of the youth wing of Burundi’s ruling party died after a truck carrying them crashed in Busoni, a district (commune) in the north of the country, on Sunday 15 November 2026, after what police say was brake failure. Police Colonel Pierre Nkurikiye said on Monday that 25 people died at the scene and six more later in hospital.

The dead belonged to the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of the ruling CNDD-FDD party (the National Council for the Defence of Democracy–Forces for the Defence of Democracy), which the United Nations and rights groups have described as a militia. Burundi’s Interior Ministry said they were returning from “moralisation” training, the authorities’ term for political training, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

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President Évariste Ndayishimiye wrote on his X account on Monday 16 November that 31 citizens had died, and he wished the injured a quick recovery. We found no announcement of an inquiry or of funeral dates.

Key Facts What A truck crash in Busoni, northern Burundi, killed 31 members of the ruling party’s youth wing.

When Sunday 15 November 2026, about 6:50 p.m. local time; police gave the toll on Monday.

Cause Police say the brakes failed and the driver lost control.

Toll Police say 25 died at the scene and six later in hospital; others were injured.

Open Another Burundian outlet cites unnamed sources for at least 75 dead; this is unconfirmed.

Police blame brake failure for a crash that killed ruling-party youths on a training trip, and while officials give 31 dead, another outlet cites unconfirmed higher figures.

What Happened on the Road at Kabanga

File photo. Bujumbura and Lake Tanganyika seen from the hills, 2012. Photo: SuSanA Secretariat, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The crash happened in the north of the country; this is not the crash site.

The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. local time (1650 GMT) on Sunday in the Kabanga area of Busoni commune, in the north. Police said the driver lost control after the brakes failed.

A police officer who asked not to be named said the goods truck was speeding down a steep slope and slammed into two houses beside the road. A Burundian newspaper, citing witnesses, also describes brake failure and a collision with two houses.

According to that newspaper, the truck had come from Mukinya, in the Mubuga area of Ngozi commune, also in the north, where the young people had attended “patriotic” training. It quotes the police as calling the sessions “moralisation” meetings.

Twenty-five victims died at once, and six of the injured later died in hospital. The same police officer said dozens of injured people remained in critical condition.

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Who the Imbonerakure Are

The Imbonerakure are the youth wing of the CNDD-FDD, the party that has governed Burundi since 2005. Human Rights Watch, a New York-based rights group, has accused members of killing and torturing dozens of people, particularly under President Pierre Nkurunziza, who ruled from 2005 until 2020.

The police officer quoted above said that carrying members in goods trucks is illegal, but that officers often overlook it for fear of reprisals. We found no public response to that remark from the police or the party.

The Toll Is Disputed

Police and the president both give 31 dead. Another Burundian news outlet reported, citing anonymous security sources and local party officials, at least 75 dead.

It separately said local sources put the number of young people on the truck at more than 150, and it could not confirm either figure. We cannot confirm them either, so we treat 31 as the official figure and 75 as reported, not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The final toll, the number of injured and the number of people on the truck have not been confirmed by officials, and a police source says dozens of the injured remain in critical condition. We found no announced date for an inquiry or for funerals.

The same outlet reports local accusations that officials rushed funerals and discouraged photographs, which we could not verify. Officials have also not said who owned the truck or who organised the transport, in the statements we found.

What It Means for You

Families of the dead are mainly in the north, where bodies were taken to hospital morgues in Kirundo and Ngozi, local reports say. Beyond them, the crash is political context rather than a market or travel event.

The Interior Ministry itself linked the training to the 2027 presidential vote, so the episode belongs to the run-up to that election, which we followed when President Ndayishimiye filed to run. Readers planning a trip can find the current rules in our guide to US travel advice for Burundi, and more is in our Burundi coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Busoni, Burundi?

A truck carrying members of the ruling party’s youth wing crashed on Sunday 15 November 2026 after its brakes failed. Police say 31 people died.

Who were the victims?

They were Imbonerakure, the youth wing of Burundi’s ruling CNDD-FDD party. Burundi’s Interior Ministry said they were returning from “moralisation” training.

Is the death toll confirmed?

Police and President Ndayishimiye give 31 dead. Another Burundian outlet reports sources saying at least 75, which it could not verify, and a police source said dozens of the injured were critical.

Sources: Remarks by police Colonel Pierre Nkurikiye, 16 November 2026; Burundi Interior Ministry comments as reported; President Évariste Ndayishimiye’s post on X, 16 November 2026; Human Rights Watch reports on Burundi (hrw.org).

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