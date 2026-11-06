Burundi Traders Pull Down Stalls After Fires

BURUNDI · MARKET FIRES

Key Facts The country Burundi is a landlocked East African country; Gitega is its political capital and Bujumbura its economic capital.

The background Bujumbura’s central market burned in 2013; many of its traders moved into the Ndayizamba and Le Parisien galleries.

Why now Those galleries burned on 21 August, Kinindo market on 25 August; the cabinet urged stronger prevention.

What happened Traders at Gitega’s central market pulled down unauthorised stalls so fire trucks can reach every part of it.

What it means for you Shoppers and suppliers at Gitega’s market should expect lost trade when it rains; much is uncovered.

Still open Stall numbers, fire causes and loss totals remain unanswered; the cabinet ordered case-by-case investigations.

Traders at the central market in Gitega, Burundi’s political capital, have pulled down unauthorised stalls so that fire trucks can reach every part of the market. The move follows a wave of fires at markets and shopping centres in 2026 and a cabinet call to tighten fire prevention.

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For US readers, Burundi is a landlocked East African country that the US State Department rates Level 3, Reconsider Travel. Its markets are where ordinary families buy and sell daily goods.

A roundabout painted in the national colours in the centre of Gitega, Burundi, 18 September 2024. Photo: NIHEREWENIMANA Richard, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened in Gitega

The demolitions, reported on Thursday 5 November 2026, were driven by local authorities, police and trade representatives after fires destroyed several commercial centres across Burundi. The aim was to clear lanes so that fire engines can get to every corner of the market.

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A fish seller on the main aisle, who asked not to be named, said traders were told to demolish what they had built or lose their jobs and spaces through expropriation. He said they chose the first: “We preferred to sacrifice our investments rather than lose everything.”

Much of the market is now open to the sky, and the rainy season has made that costly. Elodie Hakizimana, a fresh-food trader, said: “When it rains, it is a dead day.”

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Catherine Nduwayo, who sells women’s cosmetics, said traders shut their stalls in a hurry and run for shelter, leaving them at the mercy of sun and rain. Customers flee as soon as the rain starts, the traders say, and Hakizimana called the money spent on the new layout a net loss.

The Covered Rival Down the Road

A few kilometres away, a private market called Magarama is fully covered. Its traders are mostly former street vendors with limited capital.

They fear that wealthier traders from the central market could offer higher rents or buy their pitches if the central market’s problems drag on. Jacqueline Nduwimana, a Magarama trader, said: “Our market is small but covered, and that privilege now makes us vulnerable targets.”

The Fire Wave Behind the Order

On Friday 21 August 2026 a fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m. in the Ndayizamba gallery, a shopping arcade in the centre of Bujumbura, Burundi’s economic capital. Rescue crews could not contain it, and the fire reached the neighbouring Le Parisien gallery.

On Tuesday 25 August a fire struck Kinindo market in Mugere commune, south of Bujumbura, and early accounts say it began in the mattress section. Police, traders and fire trucks brought it under control.

Bujumbura’s central market burned on 27 January 2013, and the two galleries were occupied mostly by traders who survived that fire. At Kinindo, Finance Minister Alain Ndikumana said investigations would follow and that a report would assess the value of the losses.

What the Cabinet Decided

Burundi’s cabinet met in Gitega on Wednesday 26 August 2026 under President Evariste Ndayishimiye and examined a note on fires in public places, presented by the Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security. It expressed deep concern about the major losses and the disruption to economic activity.

The cabinet named two factors that let fires spread quickly: the irregular and disorderly occupation of space in markets, and flammable materials stored there. It recommended stronger prevention and control, stricter fire-safety standards in new designs, and a faster response once a fire is detected.

For victims, the cabinet urged a coordinated response and encouraged study of insurance schemes, temporary credit measures and, where possible, contributions to rebuilding. It also asked the competent services to investigate each fire case by case, and said rewards for people who report possible troublemakers may be set within the law.

What It Means for US Readers

Anyone who buys from or lends to Burundian market traders should note that Vice President Prosper Bazombanza urged traders and gallery owners to take out insurance after the 21 August fire. One gallery trader said her stock was uninsured and that she still owed a bank loan.

The US State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to Burundi because of crime and armed conflict. It also warns that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services there.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many stalls were pulled down in Gitega or what they cost their owners. The Gitega provincial administration can answer, and no date for a figure has been announced.

It is not known what caused the fires: the vice president suspected charcoal irons at the galleries, the president spoke of suspicious acts, and the cabinet ordered case-by-case investigations. The services the cabinet tasked with those investigations can answer, and no date for findings has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are traders in Gitega tearing down their own stalls?

Authorities, police and trade representatives decided to clear unauthorised structures so fire trucks can reach every part of the market. Traders say they accepted it to avoid losing their jobs and spaces through expropriation.

What is Gitega?

Gitega is Burundi’s political capital, a city in the centre of the country where the cabinet met on 26 August 2026. Bujumbura, the economic capital, is where the two gallery fires and the Kinindo market fire of August 2026 took place.

What did Burundi’s cabinet say about the fires?

It named irregular occupation of market space and stored flammable materials as factors that let fires spread. It recommended stronger prevention, tougher fire-safety standards in new buildings, support for victims and case-by-case investigations.

What is the Magarama market?

It is a private, fully covered market a few kilometres from Gitega’s central market. Its traders are mostly former street vendors who fear rent rises from richer central-market traders.

Is Burundi safe for American travellers?

The US State Department rates Burundi Level 3, Reconsider Travel, because of crime and armed conflict. It cites sporadic violence including grenade attacks, and says the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services there.

Sources: Government of Burundi, Council of Ministers communiqué No. 10/2026 on the meeting of 26 August 2026; statements by traders at Gitega central market and the Magarama market, 5 November 2026; accounts of the fires of 21 and 25 August 2026 from traders and officials in Bujumbura; US State Department, Burundi travel advisory.