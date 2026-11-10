Dangote Cement Lifts Nigeria Stocks 1.4%

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NIGERIA · MARKETS

Key Facts The market Nigeria’s main stock index, the All-Share Index, rose 1.44% to 252,456.74 on Monday 9 November 2026.

The driver Dangote Cement, a cement maker listed in Lagos, rose 9.61% to N1,469.90, in naira, Nigeria’s currency (about US$1.09).

The size The exchange gained N2.32 trillion (about US$1.7 billion), almost all of it from that one stock.

The context Dangote Cement had fallen 10% on Thursday 5 November, the exchange’s usual daily limit.

Nigeria’s stock market bounced back on Monday 9 November 2026, and almost all of the gain came from one company. The All-Share Index, the main gauge of the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, rose 1.44% to 252,456.74 points.

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For US readers, the day shows how one heavyweight can move a whole frontier market, which matters for anyone who holds Nigeria through emerging-market or Africa funds. Dangote Cement, a major Nigerian cement maker, rose 9.61% to N1,469.90 (about US$1.09) at N1,347 per US dollar, the 9 November close from RT, a market-data provider, where N stands for the naira.

What Happened

The exchange’s total market value rose N2.32 trillion (about US$1.7 billion) on Monday to N163.92 trillion (about US$122 billion). The index had closed at 248,877.22 on Friday 6 November.

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Dangote Cement’s rise of N128.90 (about US$0.10) per share added about N2.2 trillion (about US$1.6 billion) to its own value. That is roughly 95% of the day’s total gain.

The company is now worth roughly N25 trillion (about US$18.5 billion), or about 15% of the whole exchange. Dangote Cement was founded by the Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.

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Why One Stock Moves the Whole Market

The Nigerian Exchange generally lets a share move no more than 10% in a day. Dangote Cement hit that limit on Thursday 5 November, when it fell 10.00% to N1,341.00 (about US$1.00) and the index dropped 1.98%.

The stock closed Friday at N1,341.00 (about US$1.00) and recovered most of the drop on Monday. Investors had already been watching it since the company reported nine-month profit after tax up 31% in October, as our report on those results shows.

The index still closed Monday about 0.9% below its Wednesday 4 November level of 254,762.81. We found no company announcement on Monday that explains the jump.

The Week in Four Sessions

The index closed Wednesday 4 November at 254,762.81, with a market value of N165.42 trillion (about US$123 billion). It then fell 1.98% on Thursday to 249,710.59 and 0.33% on Friday to 248,877.22.

By Friday the exchange had lost about N3.83 trillion (about US$2.8 billion) from its Wednesday level. Monday’s gain of N2.32 trillion won back roughly 61% of that loss.

What It Means for You

If you own Nigerian stocks through a US fund, one company can swing your return in a single session, because Dangote Cement is about 15% of the exchange’s value. A 10% move in one heavyweight shows why frontier-market funds, which invest in smaller and less traded economies, can look volatile.

The index is measured in naira, so returns in US dollars also depend on the exchange rate. At N1,347 per US dollar, the market’s N163.92 trillion value equals about US$122 billion.

The naira was steady through the week, at roughly N1,347 to N1,349 per US dollar between Friday 6 and Monday 9 November. The swings therefore came from share prices, not from the currency.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why buyers returned to Dangote Cement on Monday, because we found no company statement that day. It is also not known whether the rebound will hold, since the index is still below its 4 November level.

The exchange has not said how much of Monday’s buying came from foreign investors. Nor is it clear whether the 10% daily limit will again cap the stock if the swings continue.

Reports on the session differ slightly on counts such as advancing and declining shares, so we do not rely on them here. The exchange’s own end-of-day tables are the final record for prices and volumes.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Nigeria’s Stock Market Rise on 9 November?

The All-Share Index rose 1.44% to 252,456.74, mainly because Dangote Cement gained 9.61%. That single stock added about N2.2 trillion of the day’s N2.32 trillion gain.

What Is the All-Share Index?

It is the main gauge of the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos. It tracks all listed shares, weighted by company size, and closed at 252,456.74 on Monday 9 November 2026.

How Much Did Dangote Cement Rise?

Its share price rose N128.90 (about US$0.10), or 9.61%, to N1,469.90, about US$1.09. It had fallen 10% to N1,341.00 (about US$1.00) on Thursday 5 November.

Does Nigeria Limit Daily Price Moves?

Generally yes, as the Nigerian Exchange lets a share move no more than 10% in a day. Dangote Cement fell by that maximum on 5 November.

Sources: Nigerian Exchange Limited, daily market data for 5, 6 and 9 November 2026; Nigerian Exchange trading rules; RT market data, USD/NGN close 9 November 2026 (N1,347 per US dollar).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error