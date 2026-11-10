Nestlé Nigeria Profit Up 43% in Nine Months

File photo. A lit monument and traffic light trails at night in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Omoeko Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

NIGERIA · COMPANIES

Key Facts The company Nestlé Nigeria Plc is the Nigerian Exchange-listed maker of Nestlé food and drink brands in Nigeria.

The profit Nine-month profit after tax rose 42.6% to 103.37 billion naira (about US$77 million).

The sales Revenue rose 10.4% to 976.53 billion naira (about US$729 million) in the nine months to 30 September 2026.

The driver Net finance costs, interest paid less income, fell 73.2% to 14.33 billion naira (about US$11 million).

The open point Parent-company fees, payments to the foreign owner, are reported by others but not confirmed here.

Nestlé Nigeria Plc, the Nigerian arm of the Swiss food group, grew its nine-month profit after tax (profit after all costs and taxes) 42.6% to N103.37 billion (about US$77 million). The unaudited statements (not yet reviewed by auditors) for the period to 30 September 2026 were filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX, the country’s stock exchange) on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

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Sales grew far more slowly than profit, so the gain came from better margins and higher finance income. Naira (N) amounts here are converted at N1,340 per US dollar, the rate on 10 November 2026.

What the Nine-Month Figures Show

Revenue rose 10.4% to N976.53 billion (about US$729 million) from N884.54 billion a year earlier. Gross profit rose 20.2% to N392.86 billion (about US$293 million), lifting the gross margin (the share of sales left after production costs) to 40.23% from 36.95%.

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Operating profit (profit before interest and tax) rose 14.8% to N208.21 billion (about US$155 million) from N181.34 billion. Net finance costs, the interest paid minus income earned, fell 73.2% to N14.33 billion (about US$11 million) from N53.39 billion.

That fall came mostly from higher finance income (interest and other gains earned), which jumped to N37.14 billion (about US$28 million) from N1.79 billion (about US$1.3 million) and included N35.34 billion (about US$26 million) of net exchange gains, meaning gains from currency moves. Finance costs themselves fell only 6.7%, to N51.47 billion (about US$38 million).

Pre-tax profit (profit before income tax) rose 51.5% to N193.88 billion (about US$145 million), from N127.96 billion (about US$95 million). Such gains do not come from selling more products.

File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

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A Heavier Tax Bill and a Strong Third Quarter

Income tax took N90.51 billion (about US$68 million), an effective rate (tax as a share of pre-tax profit) of about 46.7% against 43.4% a year earlier. Profit after tax still rose 42.6% to N103.37 billion, from N72.48 billion (about US$54 million).

In the third quarter alone, profit after tax rose 76.2% to N38.60 billion (about US$29 million) from N21.91 billion. Revenue in the quarter was N325.77 billion (about US$243 million).

Interest-bearing borrowings, debt that costs interest, stood at N426.31 billion (about US$318 million) at the end of September, down from N476.04 billion (about US$355 million) at the end of December 2025. That is a fall of about 10.4%.

Parent Fees: Reported, Not Confirmed

A published tally of unaudited nine-month filings by seven foreign-owned NGX-listed companies, issued on 10 November 2026, puts the royalty, licence, technical and management fees (payments for brand use, expertise and services) they paid to their parent groups at N129.4 billion (about US$97 million) for the nine months. That is up 7.7% from N120.1 billion (about US$90 million) a year earlier.

The tally says Nestlé Nigeria paid N34.8 billion (about US$26 million) in licence fees and N16.5 billion (about US$12 million) in shared-service costs, which are charges for group brands, know-how and central services. We could not confirm those line items in the company’s own statements, so they are reported, not confirmed; our earlier report covers first-half fees at Nigerian consumer firms.

What It Means for You

For investors in Nigerian shares, the quality of the gain matters as much as its size: a good part of the profit rise came from lower finance costs and currency gains rather than from sales growth. Other listed Nigerian companies are reporting at the same time (MTN Nigeria cash tax jumps 14-fold, more Nigeria business news).

What Is Not Known

The exact size of Nestlé Nigeria’s parent-company fees is not confirmed. How its planned move of the waters and premium beverages business into a new company, which needs regulatory approvals, will affect future results is also not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Profit Did Nestlé Nigeria Make in Nine Months?

Profit after tax was N103.37 billion (about US$77 million) for the nine months to 30 September 2026. A year earlier it was N72.48 billion (about US$54 million).

Why Did Nestlé Nigeria’s Profit Rise Faster Than Sales?

Revenue grew 10.4%, but gross margin widened to 40.23% from 36.95% and net finance costs fell from N53.39 billion (about US$40 million) to N14.33 billion (about US$11 million). Those two changes helped explain the gap, together with a rise in finance income.

What Are Parent-Company Fees?

They are payments a local subsidiary makes to its foreign owner for brand licences, technical help and shared services. They are normally disclosed in the notes to a company’s accounts, but amounts for Nestlé Nigeria are reported rather than confirmed here.

Sources: Nestlé Nigeria Plc, unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on 29 October 2026; exchange rate N1,340.33 per US dollar, 10 November 2026.





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