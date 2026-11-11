Real Slides to 5.58 per Dollar as Petrobras Pays Out | Morning Call, Nov 11

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.34% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.36% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.50▲ 2.23% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.34% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.36% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Morning Call Brief

Real Slides to 5.58 per Dollar as Petrobras Pays Out | Morning Call, Nov 11

· · 9 min read

Key Facts

  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices no change in Brazil’s Selic rate at the December decision at 91.5% (11:14 pm ET, 10 November).
  • The dollar is flirting with its highest close in at least six months, up 11.06% over 20 sessions against the real and 0.1% below its 12-month high of 5.59 set on 22 December 2025, which colours every trade at Brazil’s open.
  • Petrobras gives the open its main domestic story, after reporting third-quarter profit of about R$39.8 billion (US$7.1 billion), a R$15.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) payout worth R$1.19 (US$0.21) per share and record third-quarter output of 3.51 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.
  • Tomorrow’s October inflation print, the IPCA, is the real Copom test, with the feed expecting a monthly rise of 0.26% against 0.82% before, and an annual rate of 4.74% against 4.58%.
  • Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, is down 18.05% over 20 sessions, leaving it 18.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 yet still 13.7% above its November 2025 low of 150,704.
  • Today’s own data is light but not empty, with the services-sector survey from the statistics office and the Ipsos consumer-confidence reading (previous 54.07) due, before the bigger inflation number lands on Thursday.

Today’s Focus

Brazil opens Wednesday with its currency under pressure and its stock market still well below the peak it reached a month ago. The dollar has climbed for four sessions in a row and 11.06% over 20, which leaves it 0.1% below its 12-month high.

The cause that carries most weight is outside Brazil: a stronger US dollar, with the dollar index up about 0.6% on Tuesday and the US 10-year Treasury yield at 4.983%. Hotter US inflation data pushed investors towards American assets, and emerging-market currencies felt it — confidence: medium-high.

The domestic story is Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company. It reported after the close a profit of about R$39.8 billion, record output and R$15.3 billion in dividends, a rare piece of good news for a market that has lost 18.05% over 20 sessions.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

The next test is tomorrow’s inflation report. A softer reading would give the central bank’s rate-setting committee, the Copom, room to talk about cuts to the Selic, the benchmark interest rate, while a hot one would keep it on hold and the dollar bid.

What matters today. Watch whether the dollar closes above 5.59, its 12-month high, and whether Petrobras’s payout can hold up a stock market that is still deeply below its 9 October peak.

B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo
The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo. (File photo)

Today’s Economic Events

8:30 am BRT
Chile — Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes: no forecast published
9 am BRT
Mexico — Industrial Production (Sep, MOM): consensus 0.5, previous 0.69
9 am BRT
Mexico — Industrial Production (Sep, YOY): consensus 3.5, previous 3.5
9 am BRT
Brazil — Brazilian Service Sector Growth (Sep, YOY): previous 0.6
9 am BRT
Brazil — Brazilian Service Sector Growth (Sep, MOM): previous -0.1
3 am BRT
Japan — Machine Tool Orders (Oct, YOY): consensus 54.5, previous 60.4
4 am BRT
China — Vehicle Sales (Oct, YOY): consensus -6.7, previous -8.4
5:20 am BRT
Germany — Bundesbank Nagel Speech: no forecast published
7 am BRT
United States — OPEC Monthly Report: no forecast published
9 am BRT
United States — MBA Mortgage Market Index (Nov/06): previous 192.6
Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,337 -0.52%
S&P 500 (US) 7,521 -0.38%
USD/BRL 5.5833 +1.36%

Source: market close, 10 November 2026.

Ibovespa daily chart
US Dollar vs Brazilian Real daily chart

01 The setup in one read

Think of Brazil’s morning as a tug of war between a strong dollar abroad and a strong oil company at home. The real, Brazil’s currency, has lost ground for four sessions in a row, and the dollar sits 0.1% below its 12-month high.

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is 18.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 and still 13.7% above its November 2025 low. Tuesday’s 0.52% fall is only a subordinate line in that larger slide.

The reason is mostly global. US inflation data came in hotter than expected on Tuesday, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.983% while the dollar index rose about 0.6%.

Against that, Petrobras reported after the bell, and its numbers are strong. Investors will decide this morning how much of it is already in the price.

Assessment — Strong dollar, one big domestic bright spot MEDIUM

The weight of evidence says the open is shaped by a global dollar move rather than a Brazilian one, with Petrobras offering support to the index but not enough to offset currency worries. Oil has slipped over five sessions, yet the company’s own guidance and payout matter more for its shares than the crude price today.

Our confidence is medium because we have no confirmed futures quote for the open and no confirmed market pricing for the next Copom meetings. The variable to watch is the dollar against the real at 5.59, with tomorrow’s IPCA inflation print the next hard test.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today
Ibovespa 171,337 Futures quote — not yet in; tone cautious 170,000 round number; 209,067 is the 9 October peak, 150,704 the 12-month low
Dollar vs real 5.5833 Firm; stays near its high 5.59, the 12-month high; 5.60 is the next round number
Petrobras (PETR4) Turnover R$2470m Reaction to the results and payout Whether buyers show up for the R$1.19-per-share dividend
Vale (VALE3) Turnover R$1483m Moves with iron-ore demand and the dollar
Tomorrow’s IPCA inflation Prior month 0.82% Consensus 0.26% A softer print would help the rate-cut argument

The table reads as a map of pressure points rather than a forecast. We have no confirmed futures quote for the Ibovespa or the dollar at the time of writing, so the indicated column leans on the setup rather than a number.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The dollar’s level matters most: 5.59 is the 12-month high, and a close above it would be a fresh high that traders have not seen for at least six months. For Latin America the same dollar move bit harder elsewhere on Tuesday, with the Colombian peso weaker by 4.95% and the Chilean peso by 1.76%.

The Mexican peso lost 0.50%, so Brazil’s currency is not alone but it is among the most stretched. Stock indices in Argentina, Colombia and Peru fell 2.59%, 1.88% and 1.65%, so this is a regional dollar story, not a Brazilian one.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil Morning Call — Live Board

B3 · pre-open setup
Nov 11, 2026 · 01:22
Ibovespa · benchmark
171,336.99 -0.52%
+10.36% over 12 months
Market breadth · 32 names
41% advancing
13 ▲ advancing19 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
+1.35%
EUR / BRL
6.23
+1.65%
Selic rate
13.75%
·
Brent crude
92.49
+1.09%
Iron ore
161.91
·
Sector heatmap · average move today
Other
+0.27%
BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD
Energy
+0.27%
PETR4, PRIO3
Consumer Staples
-0.03%
SLCE3, ABEV3
Materials
-0.21%
SUZB3, KLABIN
Mining
-0.26%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4
Financials
-1.06%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3
Utilities
-1.28%
ENEV3
Industrials
-1.48%
WEGE3, RENT3
Consumer Disc.
-3.36%
AZZA3, LREN3
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 171,336.99 -0.52%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,564.96 -0.42%
S&P IPSAChile 10,597.06 +0.07%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,528.01 -1.88%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05
USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58
EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.65% +2.02% 6.13 6.24 6.23
SELIC 13.75%
BRENT 92.49 +1.09% +44.38% 91.49 92.68 91.73 1,437
WTI 86.68 +0.74% +44.15% 86.04 86.77 86.12 8,482
IRON ORE 161.91 +55.73% 161.91 161.91 1
GOLD 4,053 +0.56% -1.68% 4,030 4,061 4,034 18,087
SILVER 52.37 +2.48% +4.37% 51.10 52.50 51.42 7,195
LITHIUM 59.98 -2.23% -2.91% 61.35 60.72 59.70 186,159
SOY 1,225 +0.00% +9.72% 1,225 1,230 1,223 10,587
CORN 448.25 -0.17% +4.30% 449.00 450.75 447.50 10,457
WHEAT 594.00 +0.21% +10.87% 592.75 594.75 591.00 2,714
COFFEE 266.75 -2.50% -35.68% 273.60 269.00 265.30
SUGAR 18.15 -0.33% +27.82% 18.21 18.29 17.92
ORANGE JUICE 146.15 +5.64% -19.57% 138.35 148.20 142.90
COTTON 78.28 -0.63% +21.72% 78.78 79.90 78.63 34,150
BEEF 222.55 +2.94% -2.63% 216.20 222.90 219.28 31,370
CATTLE 326.68 -0.51% -2.67% 328.35 327.40 322.15 8,910
COCOA 4,852 -3.04% -20.49% 5,004 5,053 4,764
PETR4 44.95 -0.53% +38.91% 45.19 45.68 44.50 54,961,500
VALE3 64.80 -1.98% -0.63% 66.11 66.11 64.20 22,893,100
SUZB3 54.46 +0.48% +16.62% 54.20 55.50 53.86 9,241,700
KLABIN 17.69 -0.90% -0.24% 17.85 17.95 17.61 5,358,000
SLCE3 17.09 -1.21% +13.90% 17.30 17.31 16.47 2,307,100
ABEV3 15.79 +1.15% +19.80% 15.61 15.79 15.55 25,853,700
ITUB4 41.20 -1.25% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 20,213,600
BBDC4 14.54 -0.95% -23.79% 14.68 14.84 14.30 51,531,000
BBAS3 17.10 +0.47% -24.93% 17.02 17.17 16.82 27,692,900
B3SA3 14.48 -2.49% +10.37% 14.85 15.14 14.26 39,095,500
WEGE3 50.95 +0.41% +12.30% 50.74 51.83 50.58 12,799,900
PRIO3 60.02 +1.06% +53.00% 59.39 60.09 58.35 10,242,700
RENT3 29.79 -3.37% -29.19% 30.83 31.29 29.70 13,596,000
AZZA3 14.73 -2.58% -47.69% 15.12 15.55 14.52 2,463,700
CSNA3 4.38 -2.45% -47.17% 4.49 4.57 4.36 18,925,300
GGBR4 25.83 +3.65% +35.24% 24.92 25.93 25.14 9,678,500
ENEV3 27.05 -1.28% +39.79% 27.40 27.74 26.75 8,263,300
LREN3 9.72 -4.14% -32.97% 10.14 10.27 9.53 25,906,100
Largest moves today
ORANGE JUICE 146.15 +5.64%
LREN3 9.72 -4.14%
GGBR4 25.83 +3.65%
RENT3 29.79 -3.37%
COCOA 4,852 -3.04%
BEEF 222.55 +2.94%
AZZA3 14.73 -2.58%
COFFEE 266.75 -2.50%
The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 13 of 32 names higher. Other led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Brazil Awaits Rate Minutes After Stocks Jump 2.2%
Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — Petrobras’s payout and services-sector data

Item When Why it matters
Petrobras results reaction Open (BRT) Profit of about R$39.8bn, R$15.3bn payout, record output
Petrobras dividend instalments February and March; record date — R$1.19 per share, paid in two parts
Services-sector survey (statistics office) 12:00 on the feed; BRT — Previous readings 0.6 and -0.1; shows how the consumer economy is holding
Thomson Reuters Ipsos PCSI consumer-confidence index 16:00 on the feed; BRT — Previous 54.07; a read on household mood
IPCA inflation, October (tomorrow) 12:00 on 12 November on the feed; BRT — Consensus 0.26% for the month, 4.74% for the year

The day itself is light on hard data, so Petrobras does most of the work. Dividends are what many foreign investors buy Brazil for, and R$15.3 billion is a large cheque for a company this size.

The services-sector figure comes from the national statistics office, IBGE (ibge.gov.br), and measures a big part of the economy. Our feed does not give a consensus, so we treat it as context rather than a catalyst.

Tomorrow’s IPCA is the bigger event, and positioning in rate futures will move before it. Brazilian time for the feed’s releases is not confirmed, so check the statistics office calendar before the bell.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom is the central bank’s rate-setting committee, and its mood is the quiet driver behind every Brazilian asset. At its 4 November meeting it held the Selic at 13.75% in a unanimous vote and urged caution.

Nobody should read that as a promise either way, but it explains why traders watch the IPCA so closely. A monthly rise of 0.26% against 0.82% before would be a relief, and an annual rate of 4.74% against 4.58% would be a reminder that prices are still running above where the committee wants them.

We do not have confirmed pricing for the August meeting or any other, so we do not print an odds figure here. The cleaner gauge is the Selic futures curve on B3, which shows what traders bet the committee will do.

Abroad, the dollar index is up about 0.6% on the session and US inflation surprised on the upside: October consumer prices rose 0.4% on the month after seasonal adjustment, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which could not publish a 12-month rate because of a gap in 2025 data. The CPI s.a. index was forecast at 337 against 336.3 before, while the core inflation rate and the Cleveland CPI readings are not yet in our calendar feed. Brazil’s car output (Auto Production, forecast 1.8%) was also due on Tuesday, but its actual figure is not yet available to us. Higher US yields make cuts in Brazil harder to justify without weakening the real further.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Petrobras is the headline. Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, approved the R$15.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) payout with its third-quarter results on Tuesday, and it reported record output of 3.51 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

The profit of about R$39.8 billion (US$7.1 billion) came in a quarter of record output, yet crude has slipped over the last five sessions, so the earnings are a snapshot of a better quarter than the one ahead. Watch whether the shares trade on the payout or on the oil price.

The rest of the corporate calendar is light, so the Petrobras reaction and the dollar will set the tone for the index.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the dollar, the line is 5.59, the 12-month high set on 22 December 2025, with 5.60 the next round number. A support zone sits near Tuesday’s 5.5833 close.

For the Ibovespa, 170,000 is the nearest round number below Tuesday’s 171,337 close. The 150,704 low from 4 November 2025 is far away, and the 9 October peak of 209,067 even further above.

Our own history gives some perspective. The dollar’s 11.1% rise in 20 sessions has happened before: in 16 earlier cases with a move at least that large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in only 5 (31%), with a median of -2.3%, a worst case of -11.4% and a best of +29.5%.

History is not a forecast, but it suggests that sharp dollar spikes tend to fade more often than they extend. Next dated catalyst: tomorrow’s IPCA at 12:00 on the feed’s clock.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market on the Brazilian central bank’s December decision, with about US$69,500 traded, prices no change in the Selic at 91.5%, a 25-basis-point cut at 6.5% and a cut of 50 basis points or more at 1.4%. Prices are bets, not polls; stand 11:14 pm ET on 10 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

07 What to watch

  • The dollar at 5.59: A close above the 12-month high would signal the dollar’s move is still running.
  • Petrobras at the open: Whether investors buy the R$1.19-per-share dividend or sell on the oil price.
  • Tomorrow’s IPCA: Consensus is 0.26% for the month and 4.74% for the year; a miss either way moves the Selic debate.
  • US yields: The 10-year Treasury at 4.983% is the main outside pressure on Brazil’s currency.

Background: Soybean Fund Rises 2.8% as US Cuts Corn Yield.

Background: Oil Fund Slips 0.9% as Peace Hopes Weigh.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ibovespa?

It is Brazil’s main stock index, tracking the biggest companies listed on the B3 exchange in São Paulo.

What is the Selic?

The Selic is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, set by the Copom committee and watched closely by investors worldwide.

Why is the dollar strong against the real?

The main reason is a stronger US dollar globally, with higher US yields and hotter US inflation, plus Brazilian fiscal worries.

What is Petrobras paying shareholders?

About R$15.3 billion, equal to R$1.19 per share, in two instalments in February and March.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Related Articles

Markets

Soybean Fund Rises 2.8% as US Cuts Corn Yield

November 10, 2026 · 5 min read Markets

Oil Fund Slips 0.9% as Peace Hopes Weigh

November 10, 2026 · 7 min read Markets

Gerdau Rises 1.1% as Latin American Steel Mixed

November 10, 2026 · 6 min read Markets

Buenaventura Falls 6.3% as Zinc Miners Slide

November 10, 2026 · 6 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.