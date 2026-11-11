Real Slides to 5.58 per Dollar as Petrobras Pays Out | Morning Call, Nov 11

Key Facts Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices no change in Brazil’s Selic rate at the December decision at 91.5% (11:14 pm ET, 10 November).

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices no change in Brazil’s Selic rate at the December decision at 91.5% (11:14 pm ET, 10 November). The dollar is flirting with its highest close in at least six months , up 11.06% over 20 sessions against the real and 0.1% below its 12-month high of 5.59 set on 22 December 2025, which colours every trade at Brazil’s open.

, up 11.06% over 20 sessions against the real and 0.1% below its 12-month high of 5.59 set on 22 December 2025, which colours every trade at Brazil’s open. Petrobras gives the open its main domestic story , after reporting third-quarter profit of about R$39.8 billion (US$7.1 billion), a R$15.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) payout worth R$1.19 (US$0.21) per share and record third-quarter output of 3.51 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

, after reporting third-quarter profit of about R$39.8 billion (US$7.1 billion), a R$15.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) payout worth R$1.19 (US$0.21) per share and record third-quarter output of 3.51 million barrels of oil equivalent a day. Tomorrow’s October inflation print, the IPCA, is the real Copom test , with the feed expecting a monthly rise of 0.26% against 0.82% before, and an annual rate of 4.74% against 4.58%.

, with the feed expecting a monthly rise of 0.26% against 0.82% before, and an annual rate of 4.74% against 4.58%. Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, is down 18.05% over 20 sessions , leaving it 18.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 yet still 13.7% above its November 2025 low of 150,704.

, leaving it 18.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 yet still 13.7% above its November 2025 low of 150,704. Today’s own data is light but not empty, with the services-sector survey from the statistics office and the Ipsos consumer-confidence reading (previous 54.07) due, before the bigger inflation number lands on Thursday.

Today’s Focus Brazil opens Wednesday with its currency under pressure and its stock market still well below the peak it reached a month ago. The dollar has climbed for four sessions in a row and 11.06% over 20, which leaves it 0.1% below its 12-month high. The cause that carries most weight is outside Brazil: a stronger US dollar, with the dollar index up about 0.6% on Tuesday and the US 10-year Treasury yield at 4.983%. Hotter US inflation data pushed investors towards American assets, and emerging-market currencies felt it — confidence: medium-high. The domestic story is Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company. It reported after the close a profit of about R$39.8 billion, record output and R$15.3 billion in dividends, a rare piece of good news for a market that has lost 18.05% over 20 sessions. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The next test is tomorrow’s inflation report. A softer reading would give the central bank’s rate-setting committee, the Copom, room to talk about cuts to the Selic, the benchmark interest rate, while a hot one would keep it on hold and the dollar bid. What matters today. Watch whether the dollar closes above 5.59, its 12-month high, and whether Petrobras’s payout can hold up a stock market that is still deeply below its 9 October peak.

The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo. (File photo)

Today’s Economic Events Chile — Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes: no forecast published Mexico — Industrial Production (Sep, MOM): consensus 0.5, previous 0.69 Mexico — Industrial Production (Sep, YOY): consensus 3.5, previous 3.5 Brazil — Brazilian Service Sector Growth (Sep, YOY): previous 0.6 Brazil — Brazilian Service Sector Growth (Sep, MOM): previous -0.1 Japan — Machine Tool Orders (Oct, YOY): consensus 54.5, previous 60.4 China — Vehicle Sales (Oct, YOY): consensus -6.7, previous -8.4 Germany — Bundesbank Nagel Speech: no forecast published United States — OPEC Monthly Report: no forecast published United States — MBA Mortgage Market Index (Nov/06): previous 192.6

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,337 -0.52% S&P 500 (US) 7,521 -0.38% USD/BRL 5.5833 +1.36%

Source: market close, 10 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Think of Brazil’s morning as a tug of war between a strong dollar abroad and a strong oil company at home. The real, Brazil’s currency, has lost ground for four sessions in a row, and the dollar sits 0.1% below its 12-month high.

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is 18.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 and still 13.7% above its November 2025 low. Tuesday’s 0.52% fall is only a subordinate line in that larger slide.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The reason is mostly global. US inflation data came in hotter than expected on Tuesday, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.983% while the dollar index rose about 0.6%.

Against that, Petrobras reported after the bell, and its numbers are strong. Investors will decide this morning how much of it is already in the price.

Assessment — Strong dollar, one big domestic bright spot MEDIUM The weight of evidence says the open is shaped by a global dollar move rather than a Brazilian one, with Petrobras offering support to the index but not enough to offset currency worries. Oil has slipped over five sessions, yet the company’s own guidance and payout matter more for its shares than the crude price today. Our confidence is medium because we have no confirmed futures quote for the open and no confirmed market pricing for the next Copom meetings. The variable to watch is the dollar against the real at 5.59, with tomorrow’s IPCA inflation print the next hard test.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 171,337 Futures quote — not yet in; tone cautious 170,000 round number; 209,067 is the 9 October peak, 150,704 the 12-month low Dollar vs real 5.5833 Firm; stays near its high 5.59, the 12-month high; 5.60 is the next round number Petrobras (PETR4) Turnover R$2470m Reaction to the results and payout Whether buyers show up for the R$1.19-per-share dividend Vale (VALE3) Turnover R$1483m — Moves with iron-ore demand and the dollar Tomorrow’s IPCA inflation Prior month 0.82% Consensus 0.26% A softer print would help the rate-cut argument

The table reads as a map of pressure points rather than a forecast. We have no confirmed futures quote for the Ibovespa or the dollar at the time of writing, so the indicated column leans on the setup rather than a number.

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The dollar’s level matters most: 5.59 is the 12-month high, and a close above it would be a fresh high that traders have not seen for at least six months. For Latin America the same dollar move bit harder elsewhere on Tuesday, with the Colombian peso weaker by 4.95% and the Chilean peso by 1.76%.

The Mexican peso lost 0.50%, so Brazil’s currency is not alone but it is among the most stretched. Stock indices in Argentina, Colombia and Peru fell 2.59%, 1.88% and 1.65%, so this is a regional dollar story, not a Brazilian one.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% over 12 months Market breadth · 32 names 41% advancing 13 ▲ advancing19 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 +1.35% EUR / BRL 6.23 +1.65% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.49 +1.09% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Other +0.27% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Energy +0.27% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Staples -0.03% SLCE3, ABEV3 Materials -0.21% SUZB3, KLABIN Mining -0.26% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials -1.06% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.28% ENEV3 Industrials -1.48% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Disc. -3.36% AZZA3, LREN3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 171,336.99 -0.52% Ibovespa171,336.99 -0.52% Mexico 71,564.96 -0.42% S&P/BMV IPC71,564.96 -0.42% Chile 10,597.06 +0.07% S&P IPSA10,597.06 +0.07% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,528.01 -1.88% MSCI COLCAP2,528.01 -1.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05 — — — USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58 — EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.65% +2.02% 6.13 6.24 6.23 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 92.49 +1.09% +44.38% 91.49 92.68 91.73 1,437 WTI 86.68 +0.74% +44.15% 86.04 86.77 86.12 8,482 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.73% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 4,053 +0.56% -1.68% 4,030 4,061 4,034 18,087 SILVER 52.37 +2.48% +4.37% 51.10 52.50 51.42 7,195 LITHIUM 59.98 -2.23% -2.91% 61.35 60.72 59.70 186,159 SOY 1,225 +0.00% +9.72% 1,225 1,230 1,223 10,587 CORN 448.25 -0.17% +4.30% 449.00 450.75 447.50 10,457 WHEAT 594.00 +0.21% +10.87% 592.75 594.75 591.00 2,714 COFFEE 266.75 -2.50% -35.68% 273.60 269.00 265.30 — SUGAR 18.15 -0.33% +27.82% 18.21 18.29 17.92 — ORANGE JUICE 146.15 +5.64% -19.57% 138.35 148.20 142.90 — COTTON 78.28 -0.63% +21.72% 78.78 79.90 78.63 34,150 BEEF 222.55 +2.94% -2.63% 216.20 222.90 219.28 31,370 CATTLE 326.68 -0.51% -2.67% 328.35 327.40 322.15 8,910 COCOA 4,852 -3.04% -20.49% 5,004 5,053 4,764 — PETR4 44.95 -0.53% +38.91% 45.19 45.68 44.50 54,961,500 VALE3 64.80 -1.98% -0.63% 66.11 66.11 64.20 22,893,100 SUZB3 54.46 +0.48% +16.62% 54.20 55.50 53.86 9,241,700 KLABIN 17.69 -0.90% -0.24% 17.85 17.95 17.61 5,358,000 SLCE3 17.09 -1.21% +13.90% 17.30 17.31 16.47 2,307,100 ABEV3 15.79 +1.15% +19.80% 15.61 15.79 15.55 25,853,700 ITUB4 41.20 -1.25% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 20,213,600 BBDC4 14.54 -0.95% -23.79% 14.68 14.84 14.30 51,531,000 BBAS3 17.10 +0.47% -24.93% 17.02 17.17 16.82 27,692,900 B3SA3 14.48 -2.49% +10.37% 14.85 15.14 14.26 39,095,500 WEGE3 50.95 +0.41% +12.30% 50.74 51.83 50.58 12,799,900 PRIO3 60.02 +1.06% +53.00% 59.39 60.09 58.35 10,242,700 RENT3 29.79 -3.37% -29.19% 30.83 31.29 29.70 13,596,000 AZZA3 14.73 -2.58% -47.69% 15.12 15.55 14.52 2,463,700 CSNA3 4.38 -2.45% -47.17% 4.49 4.57 4.36 18,925,300 GGBR4 25.83 +3.65% +35.24% 24.92 25.93 25.14 9,678,500 ENEV3 27.05 -1.28% +39.79% 27.40 27.74 26.75 8,263,300 LREN3 9.72 -4.14% -32.97% 10.14 10.27 9.53 25,906,100 Largest moves today ORANGE JUICE 146.15 +5.64% LREN3 9.72 -4.14% GGBR4 25.83 +3.65% RENT3 29.79 -3.37% COCOA 4,852 -3.04% BEEF 222.55 +2.94% AZZA3 14.73 -2.58% COFFEE 266.75 -2.50% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 13 of 32 names higher. Other led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Brazil Awaits Rate Minutes After Stocks Jump 2.2% Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — Petrobras’s payout and services-sector data

Item When Why it matters Petrobras results reaction Open (BRT) Profit of about R$39.8bn, R$15.3bn payout, record output Petrobras dividend instalments February and March; record date — R$1.19 per share, paid in two parts Services-sector survey (statistics office) 12:00 on the feed; BRT — Previous readings 0.6 and -0.1; shows how the consumer economy is holding Thomson Reuters Ipsos PCSI consumer-confidence index 16:00 on the feed; BRT — Previous 54.07; a read on household mood IPCA inflation, October (tomorrow) 12:00 on 12 November on the feed; BRT — Consensus 0.26% for the month, 4.74% for the year

The day itself is light on hard data, so Petrobras does most of the work. Dividends are what many foreign investors buy Brazil for, and R$15.3 billion is a large cheque for a company this size.

The services-sector figure comes from the national statistics office, IBGE (ibge.gov.br), and measures a big part of the economy. Our feed does not give a consensus, so we treat it as context rather than a catalyst.

Tomorrow’s IPCA is the bigger event, and positioning in rate futures will move before it. Brazilian time for the feed’s releases is not confirmed, so check the statistics office calendar before the bell.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom is the central bank’s rate-setting committee, and its mood is the quiet driver behind every Brazilian asset. At its 4 November meeting it held the Selic at 13.75% in a unanimous vote and urged caution.

Nobody should read that as a promise either way, but it explains why traders watch the IPCA so closely. A monthly rise of 0.26% against 0.82% before would be a relief, and an annual rate of 4.74% against 4.58% would be a reminder that prices are still running above where the committee wants them.

We do not have confirmed pricing for the August meeting or any other, so we do not print an odds figure here. The cleaner gauge is the Selic futures curve on B3, which shows what traders bet the committee will do.

Abroad, the dollar index is up about 0.6% on the session and US inflation surprised on the upside: October consumer prices rose 0.4% on the month after seasonal adjustment, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which could not publish a 12-month rate because of a gap in 2025 data. The CPI s.a. index was forecast at 337 against 336.3 before, while the core inflation rate and the Cleveland CPI readings are not yet in our calendar feed. Brazil’s car output (Auto Production, forecast 1.8%) was also due on Tuesday, but its actual figure is not yet available to us. Higher US yields make cuts in Brazil harder to justify without weakening the real further.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Petrobras is the headline. Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, approved the R$15.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) payout with its third-quarter results on Tuesday, and it reported record output of 3.51 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

The profit of about R$39.8 billion (US$7.1 billion) came in a quarter of record output, yet crude has slipped over the last five sessions, so the earnings are a snapshot of a better quarter than the one ahead. Watch whether the shares trade on the payout or on the oil price.

The rest of the corporate calendar is light, so the Petrobras reaction and the dollar will set the tone for the index.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the dollar, the line is 5.59, the 12-month high set on 22 December 2025, with 5.60 the next round number. A support zone sits near Tuesday’s 5.5833 close.

For the Ibovespa, 170,000 is the nearest round number below Tuesday’s 171,337 close. The 150,704 low from 4 November 2025 is far away, and the 9 October peak of 209,067 even further above.

Our own history gives some perspective. The dollar’s 11.1% rise in 20 sessions has happened before: in 16 earlier cases with a move at least that large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in only 5 (31%), with a median of -2.3%, a worst case of -11.4% and a best of +29.5%.

History is not a forecast, but it suggests that sharp dollar spikes tend to fade more often than they extend. Next dated catalyst: tomorrow’s IPCA at 12:00 on the feed’s clock.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market on the Brazilian central bank’s December decision, with about US$69,500 traded, prices no change in the Selic at 91.5%, a 25-basis-point cut at 6.5% and a cut of 50 basis points or more at 1.4%. Prices are bets, not polls; stand 11:14 pm ET on 10 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

07 What to watch

The dollar at 5.59: A close above the 12-month high would signal the dollar’s move is still running.

A close above the 12-month high would signal the dollar’s move is still running. Petrobras at the open: Whether investors buy the R$1.19-per-share dividend or sell on the oil price.

Whether investors buy the R$1.19-per-share dividend or sell on the oil price. Tomorrow’s IPCA: Consensus is 0.26% for the month and 4.74% for the year; a miss either way moves the Selic debate.

Consensus is 0.26% for the month and 4.74% for the year; a miss either way moves the Selic debate. US yields: The 10-year Treasury at 4.983% is the main outside pressure on Brazil’s currency.

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Background: Oil Fund Slips 0.9% as Peace Hopes Weigh.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ibovespa?

It is Brazil’s main stock index, tracking the biggest companies listed on the B3 exchange in São Paulo.

What is the Selic?

The Selic is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, set by the Copom committee and watched closely by investors worldwide.

Why is the dollar strong against the real?

The main reason is a stronger US dollar globally, with higher US yields and hotter US inflation, plus Brazilian fiscal worries.

What is Petrobras paying shareholders?

About R$15.3 billion, equal to R$1.19 per share, in two instalments in February and March.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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