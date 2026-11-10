Brazil Awaits Rate Minutes After Stocks Jump 2.2% | Morning Call, Nov 10

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.18% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,269▲ 0.88% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.42 ▼ 1.24% WTI 85.67 ▼ 1.36% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.10% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.41% SILVER 53.21 ▲ 1.23% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.10% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.75 ▲ 0.47% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.18% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 0.88% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.85% BRENT 91.42 ▼ 1.24% WTI 85.67 ▼ 1.36% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.10% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.41% SILVER 53.21 ▲ 1.23% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.10% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.75 ▲ 0.47% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Morning Call Brief

Brazil Awaits Rate Minutes After Stocks Jump 2.2% | Morning Call, Nov 10

· · 6 min read

Key Facts

  • The central bank’s meeting minutes land before the bell, giving traders the first detailed account of why the Copom, the committee that sets Brazil’s benchmark Selic rate, held it at 13.75% on 4 November
  • The dollar closed at its highest in at least six months, at 5.51 reais, and is up 10.45% in 20 sessions
  • The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is still 17.6% below its 9 October peak; it has bounced for two sessions but remains down 16.48% over 20 sessions
  • US inflation data lands at 10:30 am in Brasília, with the core rate forecast at 2.8% against 2.6% before, and can move the dollar against the real
  • The next Copom decision is on 9 December, the last meeting of the year

Today’s Focus

Brazil opens with a calm event and a nervy backdrop. The calm event is the Copom minutes, due before the bell, which explain how a unanimous committee decided to hold the Selic, the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% a year.

The nervy backdrop is the currency. The real closed at 5.51 per US dollar, the weakest in at least six months, and the Ibovespa remains 17.6% below its 9 October peak even after a two-day rebound.

What matters today. Whether the minutes keep the door open to lower rates or lean towards waiting, because that decides if the real can steady near 5.51 per dollar.

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Brazil markets at the start of the trading day.
Brazil’s financial morning call. File photo of the São Paulo stock exchange building, known as B3.

Today’s Economic Events

8 am BRT (Brasília time)
Brazil — BCB Copom Meeting Minutes: no forecast published
12 am BRT
China — Exports (Oct, YOY): previous 36.3
12 am BRT
China — Balance of Trade (Oct): consensus 126.5, previous 133.53
12 am BRT
China — Imports (Oct, YOY): previous 31
12 am BRT
China — Balance of Trade Yuan (Oct): consensus 859, previous 905.97
12:35 am BRT
Japan — 30-Year JGB Auction: previous 4.109
2 am BRT
Japan — Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (Oct): consensus 47.8, previous 47.4
2 am BRT
Japan — Eco Watchers Survey Current (Oct): consensus 46.8, previous 47
3:30 am BRT
France — Unemployment Rate (Q3): consensus 8.4, previous 8.3
6 am BRT
United States — Fed Waller Speech: no forecast published
Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,236 +2.22%
S&P 500 (US) 7,550 +2.35%
USD/BRL 5.5083 +0.03%

Source: market close, 9 November 2026.

Ibovespa daily chart
US Dollar vs Brazilian Real daily chart

01 The setup in one read

Think of today as a morning for reading small print. Nothing on the Brazilian calendar is a blockbuster, so the central bank’s minutes carry the weight.

The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November, according to the central bank’s own rate series. Markets had largely expected the hold.

The statement pointed to prolonged conflict in the Middle East pressing on oil prices and to inflation running above the target ceiling. The minutes this morning should show how the committee weighs those risks.

Assessment — Cautious open, rate tone decides MEDIUM

The evidence points to a market that wants comfort on interest rates but has no futures signal to say how it will open. The rebound of the last two sessions is real, yet the dollar at a six-month high and a 16.48% slide in 20 sessions say sentiment is fragile.

The variable to watch is the minutes’ wording on inflation risks.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today
Ibovespa 172,236, after two straight rises — (no futures read) 172,000 as a round-number floor; Copom minutes tone
USD/BRL (reais per US dollar) 5.51, highest close in at least six months — (no indication) 5.59, the 12-month high from 22 December 2025
Selic (benchmark rate) 13.75% after the 4 November hold Not traded today Minutes wording on inflation risks

Futures and currency indications for the open were not yet available, so we show a dash rather than guess. The board below the table gives the settled closes.

The levels that matter are plain. For the real, 5.59 is the high of the past year and 5.50 is the round number the currency has just crossed.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil Morning Call — Live Board

B3 · pre-open setup
Nov 10, 2026 · 03:37
Ibovespa · benchmark
172,236.05 +2.22%
+10.94% over 12 months
Market breadth · 33 names
73% advancing
24 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.04%
EUR / BRL
6.18
+0.85%
Selic rate
13.75%
·
Brent crude
91.42
-1.24%
Iron ore
161.91
·
Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+3.54%
WEGE3, RENT3
Mining
+3.21%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4
Consumer Staples
+2.50%
SLCE3, ABEV3
Consumer Disc.
+2.28%
AZZA3, LREN3
Financials
+2.22%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3
Utilities
+2.09%
ENEV3
Materials
+1.46%
SUZB3, KLABIN
Other
+0.33%
BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD
Energy
-1.02%
PETR4, PRIO3
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 172,236.05 +2.22%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 72,104.80 +1.00%
S&P IPSAChile 10,589.61 +0.50%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,576.36 +3.67%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51
EUR/BRL 6.18 +0.85% +0.30% 6.13 6.19 6.18
SELIC 13.75%
BRENT 91.42 -1.24% +42.71% 92.57 92.82 91.32 3,130
WTI 85.67 -1.36% +42.47% 86.85 86.93 85.52 17,513
IRON ORE 161.91 +55.73% 161.91 161.91 1
GOLD 4,131 +0.41% +0.23% 4,115 4,156 4,117 27,565
SILVER 53.21 +1.23% +6.04% 52.56 53.78 52.91 8,627
LITHIUM 61.35 +0.72% -1.59% 60.91 61.52 60.30 167,678
SOY 1,195 +1.10% +7.10% 1,182 1,197 1,188 11,222
CORN 441.50 +0.51% +2.73% 439.25 442.00 438.75 25,420
WHEAT 590.75 +0.47% +10.27% 588.00 592.00 587.50 2,383
COFFEE 266.70 -4.75% -35.70% 280.00 273.00 266.65
SUGAR 18.21 -0.16% +28.24% 18.24 18.44 18.18
ORANGE JUICE 143.50 +7.85% -21.02% 133.05 146.70 137.75
COTTON 78.65 -0.58% +22.30% 79.11 79.90 78.63 25,254
BEEF 216.33 +1.06% -5.35% 214.05 218.95 214.70 35,842
CATTLE 324.80 +0.77% -3.23% 322.33 327.35 319.53 11,704
COCOA 5,113 -0.81% -16.21% 5,155 5,343 5,091
PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000
VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100
SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300
KLABIN 17.85 +1.42% +0.66% 17.60 17.85 17.30 5,316,900
SLCE3 17.30 +4.15% +15.30% 16.61 17.36 16.50 1,816,100
ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800
ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100
BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800
BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000
B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000
WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900
PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900
RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400
AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100
CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700
GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400
ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100
LREN3 10.14 +2.11% -30.07% 9.93 10.24 9.71 21,856,200
Largest moves today
ORANGE JUICE 143.50 +7.85%
WEGE3 50.74 +5.29%
COFFEE 266.70 -4.75%
GGBR4 25.26 +4.60%
SLCE3 17.30 +4.15%
BBDC4 14.68 +3.38%
VALE3 66.11 +3.23%
B3SA3 14.85 +3.20%
The session read
The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 24 of 33 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026
Mexico Inflation Report Due After Rate Cut
Read →

03 On the Brazilian market radar today — Copom minutes before the bell

Item When Why it matters
Copom meeting minutes About 08:00 BRT, before the open Detailed reasoning behind the unanimous hold; sets the tone for rate-sensitive stocks and the real
US core inflation rate (estimate 2.8, previous 2.6) 10:30 BRT Hits just after the bell; a hotter number would lift the dollar against the real
US 10-year Treasury note auction 15:00 BRT Demand for US debt steers global yields and emerging-market currencies
Fed Governor Waller speech 06:00 BRT Any hint on US interest-rate policy moves the dollar
Tomorrow: Brazilian services sector growth (previous 0.6) Wed 09:00 BRT Gauges domestic demand, which feeds the case for holding rates

The only scheduled Brazilian release today is the minutes. No Brazilian earnings or ex-dividend dates are scheduled that we could confirm, so none is named. Monday’s calendar also held Brazil’s auto production (forecast 1.8%, previous -1.1%), new car sales (forecast -0.8%, previous 2.3%) and US consumer inflation expectations (forecast 3.8%, previous 3.9%); actual readings were not yet available. Today’s US data also include the Cleveland Fed’s CPI measure (previous 0.2) and seasonally adjusted US consumer price index (CPI) (forecast 337.0, previous 336.3), source RT economic calendar (RT).

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The US data and speeches matter because the dollar, not Brazilian news, has driven the real.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The next Copom decision is on 9 December, the last of the year, so there is no meeting to price this month.

The central bank’s 3 November Focus survey of economists put the median forecast for the year-end Selic at 13.50%, up from 13.25%.

The base rate from our own history since 2007 is a useful caution. After the 9 earlier falls of this size in the Ibovespa, it was higher 20 sessions later in 5 cases (56%), with a median gain of 0.7% and a worst case of 19.8% lower; history is not a forecast.

For the dollar, the record is less kind to bulls on the real. After 18 earlier 20-session rises of this scale, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases (33%), with a median move of 1.3% lower, which hints that sharp dollar spikes often fade.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

No Brazilian company event is scheduled for today that we could confirm. For Latin America, a weaker real helps Brazilian exporters such as miners and oil producers, while it squeezes importers and anyone paying dollar debt.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the nearest support is the round 172,000 area, with the 12-month low of 150,454 (3 November 2025) far below. The 12-month high of 209,067 (9 October 2026) is the distant ceiling, and the index is 17.6% below it.

For the real, the line in the sand is 5.59, the 12-month high for the dollar set on 22 December 2025. The low for the year was 4.89 on 11 May 2026, so the currency has lost a lot of ground.

For an ordinary investor or traveller, a dollar near 5.51 makes imports and foreign trips dearer for Brazilians, and Brazilian assets cheaper for foreigners. The move would stop if the minutes soothe rate fears and US yields ease.

07 What to watch

  • Copom minutes: Wording on inflation risks and the Middle East oil shock; a hawkish tone keeps the real under pressure.
  • US inflation and Fed Governor Waller: A hot core inflation print or hawkish Fed talk lifts the dollar; check the 5.59 high.
  • Services data on Wednesday: The reading against the previous 0.6 shows whether domestic demand supports holding rates.

Background: Gold Fund Rises 1.9% as Silver Fund Gains 2.7%.

Background: Wheat Slides to Six-Month Low on Big US Harvest.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Selic and where is it?

The Selic is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate. The Copom held it at 13.75% a year on 4 November.

When is the next Copom meeting?

The next decision is on 9 December, the last meeting of the year.

Why does the real matter for Brazilian shares?

A weaker real raises the cost of imports and dollar debt and can drive foreign investors away from Brazilian shares. The dollar closed at its highest in at least six months.

Is a rebound likely after a big fall?

Not guaranteed. After 9 earlier falls of this size, the Ibovespa was higher 20 sessions later in 5 cases (56%), but history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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