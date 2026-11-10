Brazil Awaits Rate Minutes After Stocks Jump 2.2% | Morning Call, Nov 10
Key Facts
- The central bank’s meeting minutes land before the bell, giving traders the first detailed account of why the Copom, the committee that sets Brazil’s benchmark Selic rate, held it at 13.75% on 4 November
- The dollar closed at its highest in at least six months, at 5.51 reais, and is up 10.45% in 20 sessions
- The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is still 17.6% below its 9 October peak; it has bounced for two sessions but remains down 16.48% over 20 sessions
- US inflation data lands at 10:30 am in Brasília, with the core rate forecast at 2.8% against 2.6% before, and can move the dollar against the real
- The next Copom decision is on 9 December, the last meeting of the year
Today’s Focus
Brazil opens with a calm event and a nervy backdrop. The calm event is the Copom minutes, due before the bell, which explain how a unanimous committee decided to hold the Selic, the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% a year.
The nervy backdrop is the currency. The real closed at 5.51 per US dollar, the weakest in at least six months, and the Ibovespa remains 17.6% below its 9 October peak even after a two-day rebound.
What matters today. Whether the minutes keep the door open to lower rates or lean towards waiting, because that decides if the real can steady near 5.51 per dollar.
Today’s Economic Events
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,236
|+2.22%
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,550
|+2.35%
|USD/BRL
|5.5083
|+0.03%
Source: market close, 9 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Think of today as a morning for reading small print. Nothing on the Brazilian calendar is a blockbuster, so the central bank’s minutes carry the weight.
The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November, according to the central bank’s own rate series. Markets had largely expected the hold.
The statement pointed to prolonged conflict in the Middle East pressing on oil prices and to inflation running above the target ceiling. The minutes this morning should show how the committee weighs those risks.
The evidence points to a market that wants comfort on interest rates but has no futures signal to say how it will open. The rebound of the last two sessions is real, yet the dollar at a six-month high and a 16.48% slide in 20 sessions say sentiment is fragile.
The variable to watch is the minutes’ wording on inflation risks.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|Ibovespa
|172,236, after two straight rises
|— (no futures read)
|172,000 as a round-number floor; Copom minutes tone
|USD/BRL (reais per US dollar)
|5.51, highest close in at least six months
|— (no indication)
|5.59, the 12-month high from 22 December 2025
|Selic (benchmark rate)
|13.75% after the 4 November hold
|Not traded today
|Minutes wording on inflation risks
Futures and currency indications for the open were not yet available, so we show a dash rather than guess. The board below the table gives the settled closes.
The levels that matter are plain. For the real, 5.59 is the high of the past year and 5.50 is the round number the currency has just crossed. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
172,236.05
+2.22%
+10.94%
168,498.45
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.51
+0.04%
+3.33%
5.51
5.51
5.51
—
EUR/BRL
6.18
+0.85%
+0.30%
6.13
6.19
6.18
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
91.42
-1.24%
+42.71%
92.57
92.82
91.32
3,130
WTI
85.67
-1.36%
+42.47%
86.85
86.93
85.52
17,513
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+55.73%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
4,131
+0.41%
+0.23%
4,115
4,156
4,117
27,565
SILVER
53.21
+1.23%
+6.04%
52.56
53.78
52.91
8,627
LITHIUM
61.35
+0.72%
-1.59%
60.91
61.52
60.30
167,678
SOY
1,195
+1.10%
+7.10%
1,182
1,197
1,188
11,222
CORN
441.50
+0.51%
+2.73%
439.25
442.00
438.75
25,420
WHEAT
590.75
+0.47%
+10.27%
588.00
592.00
587.50
2,383
COFFEE
266.70
-4.75%
-35.70%
280.00
273.00
266.65
—
SUGAR
18.21
-0.16%
+28.24%
18.24
18.44
18.18
—
ORANGE JUICE
143.50
+7.85%
-21.02%
133.05
146.70
137.75
—
COTTON
78.65
-0.58%
+22.30%
79.11
79.90
78.63
25,254
BEEF
216.33
+1.06%
-5.35%
214.05
218.95
214.70
35,842
CATTLE
324.80
+0.77%
-3.23%
322.33
327.35
319.53
11,704
COCOA
5,113
-0.81%
-16.21%
5,155
5,343
5,091
—
PETR4
45.19
-0.24%
+39.65%
45.30
45.39
44.29
40,897,000
VALE3
66.11
+3.23%
+1.38%
64.04
66.30
64.74
20,259,100
SUZB3
54.20
+1.50%
+16.06%
53.40
54.32
52.30
10,985,300
KLABIN
17.85
+1.42%
+0.66%
17.60
17.85
17.30
5,316,900
SLCE3
17.30
+4.15%
+15.30%
16.61
17.36
16.50
1,816,100
ABEV3
15.61
+0.84%
+18.44%
15.48
15.68
15.38
27,548,800
ITUB4
41.72
+2.94%
+6.26%
40.53
41.79
40.89
17,762,100
BBDC4
14.68
+3.38%
-23.06%
14.20
14.68
14.34
39,079,800
BBAS3
17.02
-0.64%
-25.29%
17.13
17.39
16.73
41,431,000
B3SA3
14.85
+3.20%
+13.19%
14.39
14.93
14.32
27,051,000
WEGE3
50.74
+5.29%
+11.84%
48.19
50.87
48.26
16,073,900
PRIO3
59.39
-1.80%
+51.39%
60.48
59.57
56.90
10,987,900
RENT3
30.83
+1.78%
-26.72%
30.29
30.96
30.00
11,812,400
AZZA3
15.12
+2.44%
-46.31%
14.76
15.32
14.84
2,774,100
CSNA3
4.49
+1.81%
-45.84%
4.41
4.79
4.41
32,453,700
GGBR4
25.26
+4.60%
+32.25%
24.15
25.30
24.17
24,250,400
ENEV3
27.40
+2.09%
+41.60%
26.84
27.62
26.90
8,949,100
LREN3
10.14
+2.11%
-30.07%
9.93
10.24
9.71
21,856,200
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the Brazilian market radar today — Copom minutes before the bell
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|Copom meeting minutes
|About 08:00 BRT, before the open
|Detailed reasoning behind the unanimous hold; sets the tone for rate-sensitive stocks and the real
|US core inflation rate (estimate 2.8, previous 2.6)
|10:30 BRT
|Hits just after the bell; a hotter number would lift the dollar against the real
|US 10-year Treasury note auction
|15:00 BRT
|Demand for US debt steers global yields and emerging-market currencies
|Fed Governor Waller speech
|06:00 BRT
|Any hint on US interest-rate policy moves the dollar
|Tomorrow: Brazilian services sector growth (previous 0.6)
|Wed 09:00 BRT
|Gauges domestic demand, which feeds the case for holding rates
The only scheduled Brazilian release today is the minutes. No Brazilian earnings or ex-dividend dates are scheduled that we could confirm, so none is named. Monday’s calendar also held Brazil’s auto production (forecast 1.8%, previous -1.1%), new car sales (forecast -0.8%, previous 2.3%) and US consumer inflation expectations (forecast 3.8%, previous 3.9%); actual readings were not yet available. Today’s US data also include the Cleveland Fed’s CPI measure (previous 0.2) and seasonally adjusted US consumer price index (CPI) (forecast 337.0, previous 336.3), source RT economic calendar (RT).
The US data and speeches matter because the dollar, not Brazilian news, has driven the real.
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
The next Copom decision is on 9 December, the last of the year, so there is no meeting to price this month.
The central bank’s 3 November Focus survey of economists put the median forecast for the year-end Selic at 13.50%, up from 13.25%.
The base rate from our own history since 2007 is a useful caution. After the 9 earlier falls of this size in the Ibovespa, it was higher 20 sessions later in 5 cases (56%), with a median gain of 0.7% and a worst case of 19.8% lower; history is not a forecast.
For the dollar, the record is less kind to bulls on the real. After 18 earlier 20-session rises of this scale, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases (33%), with a median move of 1.3% lower, which hints that sharp dollar spikes often fade.
05 Corporate stories to watch today
No Brazilian company event is scheduled for today that we could confirm. For Latin America, a weaker real helps Brazilian exporters such as miners and oil producers, while it squeezes importers and anyone paying dollar debt.
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the Ibovespa, the nearest support is the round 172,000 area, with the 12-month low of 150,454 (3 November 2025) far below. The 12-month high of 209,067 (9 October 2026) is the distant ceiling, and the index is 17.6% below it.
For the real, the line in the sand is 5.59, the 12-month high for the dollar set on 22 December 2025. The low for the year was 4.89 on 11 May 2026, so the currency has lost a lot of ground.
For an ordinary investor or traveller, a dollar near 5.51 makes imports and foreign trips dearer for Brazilians, and Brazilian assets cheaper for foreigners. The move would stop if the minutes soothe rate fears and US yields ease.
07 What to watch
- Copom minutes: Wording on inflation risks and the Middle East oil shock; a hawkish tone keeps the real under pressure.
- US inflation and Fed Governor Waller: A hot core inflation print or hawkish Fed talk lifts the dollar; check the 5.59 high.
- Services data on Wednesday: The reading against the previous 0.6 shows whether domestic demand supports holding rates.
Background: Gold Fund Rises 1.9% as Silver Fund Gains 2.7%.
Background: Wheat Slides to Six-Month Low on Big US Harvest.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Selic and where is it?
The Selic is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate. The Copom held it at 13.75% a year on 4 November.
When is the next Copom meeting?
The next decision is on 9 December, the last meeting of the year.
Why does the real matter for Brazilian shares?
A weaker real raises the cost of imports and dollar debt and can drive foreign investors away from Brazilian shares. The dollar closed at its highest in at least six months.
Is a rebound likely after a big fall?
Not guaranteed. After 9 earlier falls of this size, the Ibovespa was higher 20 sessions later in 5 cases (56%), but history is not a forecast.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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