Buenaventura Falls 6.3% as Zinc Miners Slide | Zinc Wrap, Nov 10

Open pits and tailings lake at the Antamina copper and zinc mine in Áncash, Peru, another large Andean mine (file photo, January 2026, not the disputed area). (Photo: Chillka de Huari, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Buenaventura led the fall: the Peruvian miner’s New York shares closed at US$27.08, down -6.30% on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

the Peruvian miner’s New York shares closed at US$27.08, down -6.30% on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Nexa Resources held up better: its shares ended at US$11.95, down -0.75%, though they are still 16.9% lower than 60 sessions ago.

its shares ended at US$11.95, down -0.75%, though they are still 16.9% lower than 60 sessions ago. The trigger was American inflation: a hotter-than-expected US consumer price reading lifted the dollar index to 102.22 and pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.99%.

a hotter-than-expected US consumer price reading lifted the dollar index to 102.22 and pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.99%. Metals bore the brunt: the gold fund fell 2.68% in a day, which explains most of Buenaventura’s drop, since the company mines gold and silver as well as zinc.

the gold fund fell 2.68% in a day, which explains most of Buenaventura’s drop, since the company mines gold and silver as well as zinc. Nexa is far from its peak: its shares sit 28.5% below the 6 May high of US$16.72, yet 114.9% above the November 2025 low.

its shares sit 28.5% below the 6 May high of US$16.72, yet 114.9% above the November 2025 low. Zinc’s own story is supply: fees that miners pay smelters to process ore were at record lows ahead of LME Week 2026, a sign of scarce ore.

Today’s Focus Shares of the two main Latin American zinc proxies fell on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after US inflation came in hotter than forecast. A hotter reading means interest rates stay high for longer, which strengthens the dollar and makes metals priced in dollars dearer for foreign buyers. Buenaventura, Peru’s biggest listed miner, took the heavier hit at -6.30%. Nexa Resources, the Peru and Brazil zinc producer, lost -0.75%. Both stocks track metals rather than being metals, so they exaggerate the mood. The deeper zinc story, tight ore supply, has not changed. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A stronger dollar and 4.99% Treasury yields are squeezing miners even while zinc ore remains scarce.

01 The session in one read

Think of a miner’s share price as a boat tied to the dollar. When the dollar rises, the boat tends to sink, whatever the cargo is worth.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, US consumer prices rose by more than economists expected. The dollar index gained 0.55% and the 10-year Treasury yield, the return on lending to Washington for a decade, rose 10 basis points to 4.99%.

A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Higher yields make safe bonds more attractive and non-interest-paying assets, such as metals, less so.

Assessment — Macro pressure, not a zinc collapse MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that Tuesday’s fall came from American inflation and the dollar rather than anything wrong with zinc itself. Buenaventura’s sharper drop mostly reflects its gold exposure, while Nexa’s smaller fall fits a company whose zinc earnings are strong. The variable to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield: another climb above 4.99% would keep pressure on every metal stock.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Buenaventura’s -6.30% was the day’s heavy move, and it closed at US$27.08. Nexa Resources ended at US$11.95, a gentler -0.75%.

The wider market was cautious rather than panicked. The S&P 500 slipped 0.38% to 7,521, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, eased 2.31% to 19.46.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$11.95 -0.75% Buenaventura US$27.08 -6.30%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-10. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 +1.35% USD / MXN 18.60 +0.35% USD / CLP 983.69 +1.70% USD / COP 3,297 +5.67% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.03% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 171,336.99 -0.52% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,564.96 -0.42% S&P IPSA Chile 10,597.06 +0.07% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,528.01 -1.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05 — — — IPSA 10,597.06 +0.07% — 10,589.65 10,635 10,554 — IPC MEX 71,564.96 -0.42% +13.95% 71,866.30 72,057 71,295 202,220,399 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58 — EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.68% +2.05% 6.13 6.24 6.23 — USD/MXN 18.60 +0.35% +1.18% 18.53 18.62 18.59 — USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% +4.93% 967.23 985.56 963.98 — USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% -12.13% 3,120 3,297 3,296 — USD/PEN 3.42 +0.36% +3.41% 3.41 3.42 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.03% +8.82% 1,546 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% +2.92% 39.06 40.43 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% -11.16% 6,075 6,196 6,196 — USD/BOB 11.68 +0.19% +72.65% 11.66 11.68 11.68 — USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% -5.53% 59.04 60.60 60.44 — USD/CRC 445.62 +1.24% -9.10% 440.16 445.62 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% +1.90% 7.42 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.68% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest, is inflation. The hotter US reading cut hopes of lower interest rates, lifted the dollar and sent the gold fund down 2.68%.

Buenaventura mines gold and silver as well as base metals, so a near-3% tumble in gold fell straight onto its shares. That is the best-supported explanation for its drop being far larger than Nexa’s, with medium-to-high confidence.

Cause two is the dollar. Zinc is priced in dollars, so a stronger currency makes it costlier for buyers in euros, yuan or reais and tends to cool demand from galvanisers, the firms that coat steel in zinc to stop rust.

The signals are not all aligned. Oil, as tracked by the USO fund, fell 0.85% and is down 10.57% over five sessions, which eased inflation worries, yet that was not enough to offset the data surprise.

Zinc’s own backdrop is supportive. Ahead of LME Week 2026, the London Metal Exchange’s annual industry gathering, price assessments showed that treatment charges, the fees miners pay smelters to process ore, were at record lows, meaning ore is scarce and smelters compete for it.

RT economic calendar: China’s Balance of Trade, its trade surplus, for October was US$105.28 billion (Balance of Trade in yuan: 712.78 billion), below the forecast of US$125.8 billion and the US$133.53 billion of September. A smaller surplus means China bought relatively more from abroad than it sold, which is a modest sign of firm demand for imported goods.

04 The trend behind it

Nexa’s shares are down 8.85% over 20 sessions and 16.9% over 60. They rose 4.55% over the last five sessions, so Tuesday cut into a short rebound.

From the 12-month peak of US$16.72 on 6 May, the stock has lost 28.5%. It remains 114.9% above its low of US$5.56 on 10 November 2025.

Buenaventura is weaker still: 38.0% below its 12-month high of US$43.67 set on 27 February, and 18.9% above its low of US$22.78 on 20 November 2025. Its 60-session fall is 20.3%.

This looks like a continuation of a cooling that began after zinc’s retreat from an over-four-year high earlier this year, not a new phase.

History offers a cautious note. After earlier falls as large as Nexa’s, in 52 cases in our price archive since 2017, the shares were higher 20 sessions later 26 times (50%), with a median change of +0.6% and a worst case of -54.5%.

For Buenaventura, in 60 earlier cases since 2007, shares were higher 20 sessions later 32 times (53%), with a median of +0.6% and a worst case of -35.0%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru feels this most. It is a leading zinc and gold producer, and mining taxes and royalties feed its budget, so a weaker metals market trims the state’s income and strengthens the case for caution in Lima.

Nexa’s third-quarter results show why the sector is not in distress. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, rose 62% to US$301m, and its cash cost of mining zinc was negative US$0.64 per pound, because by-product sales covered all costs.

Brazil is on the other side of that ledger. Nexa booked a US$124m non-cash impairment, a book writedown, mainly on its Juiz de Fora and Três Marias units.

Bolivia and Mexico, also major zinc producers, face the same dollar headwind, but we hold no verified output figures for them. A firmer dollar also tends to weigh on Latin American currencies such as the real and the peso.

06 The names to watch

Buenaventura is the high-beta name, meaning it swings harder than the market. It trades as much on gold and silver as on zinc.

Nexa Resources is the purer zinc play.

07 What would end it

The first level is Nexa’s roughly US$11.95 close, with the next marker at the 12-month high of US$16.72. Below, the 12-month low of US$5.56 is far away, so the nearest test is the psychological US$10 mark.

For Buenaventura, the 12-month low of US$22.78 is the floor traders will watch, and US$27.08 is the line to reclaim.

The honest answer is that the pressure stops when US yields stop rising. A softer inflation or jobs report, or a dollar index drifting back from 102.22, would take the weight off.

08 What to watch

US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.99% is the key pressure point for metals and miners.

The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.99% is the key pressure point for metals and miners. The dollar: The dollar index at 102.22 sets the cost of zinc for buyers outside the US.

The dollar index at 102.22 sets the cost of zinc for buyers outside the US. Gold: Buenaventura follows the gold fund, which fell 2.68%, more than it follows zinc.

Buenaventura follows the gold fund, which fell 2.68%, more than it follows zinc. Ore scarcity: Record-low treatment charges would signal whether mine supply remains tight.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners fall on Tuesday, November 10, 2026?

US inflation came in above forecasts, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields, which pressured metals and miners.

Why did Buenaventura fall more than Nexa?

Buenaventura mines gold and silver as well as zinc, and the gold fund dropped 2.68% that day.

Is zinc itself in trouble?

Not on the evidence available: ore supply looks tight, with treatment charges at record lows, and Nexa’s third-quarter profit rose.

What could reverse the slide?

Softer US inflation, falling yields or a weaker dollar would ease the pressure.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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