Brazil Stocks Rise 0.4% Before Key Inflation Data | Morning Call, Nov 12

Key Facts Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices no change in Brazil’s Selic rate at the December decision at 90.5% (11:19 pm ET, 11 November).

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices no change in Brazil’s Selic rate at the December decision at 90.5% (11:19 pm ET, 11 November). October inflation at 09:00 Brasília time is the day’s swing factor , with economists expecting 0.26% for the month against 0.82% before, and 4.74% over twelve months against 4.58% before.

, with economists expecting 0.26% for the month against 0.82% before, and 4.74% over twelve months against 4.58% before. The Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on 4 November , ending five straight cuts; its next decision is on 8 and 9 December.

, ending five straight cuts; its next decision is on 8 and 9 December. Argentina also publishes October inflation at 4:00 p.m. Brasília time , forecast at 1.8% for the month against 1.9% before, a regional read for Mercosur neighbours.

, forecast at 1.8% for the month against 1.9% before, a regional read for Mercosur neighbours. Brazil opens after a deep slide in the Ibovespa, the main stock index , which is down 16.83% over 20 sessions and 17.7% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.

, which is down 16.83% over 20 sessions and 17.7% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. Overseas, Wall Street rallied: the S&P 500 rose 1.31% to 7,619 on Wednesday, while the US 10-year Treasury yield was last quoted near 5% (US bond markets were closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day).

Today’s Focus Brazil’s market opens today with one number in the diary that matters more than any other: October inflation, published by IBGE, the national statistics office, at 09:00 Brasília time. It will tell traders whether the central bank, which paused its rate cuts on 4 November, can soon resume them. The backdrop is bruised. The Ibovespa is down 16.83% over 20 sessions, and the dollar is up 11.04% against the real, Brazil’s currency, over the same stretch. Economists expect a cooler month, 0.26% against 0.82% in September, but a higher yearly rate of 4.74% against 4.58%. That mixed picture is why the December Copom decision is hard to call. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Beyond inflation, the day’s main company story is Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled lender, which reports its third-quarter profit down 66.5% and presents to investors today. What matters today. If today’s IPCA inflation print surprises on the high side, the December rate cut looks shakier and the real stays vulnerable near its 12-month high.

The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo.

Today’s Economic Events Peru — Balance of Trade (Sep): consensus 4480, previous 4714 Brazil — Inflation Rate (Oct, MOM): consensus 0.26, previous 0.82 Brazil — Inflation Rate (Oct, YOY): consensus 4.74, previous 4.58 Brazil — Brazilian IPCA Inflation Index SA (Oct, MOM): previous 0.88 Colombia — Consumer Confidence (Oct): consensus 15.8, previous 15.7 Argentina — Leading Indicator (Oct, MOM): consensus -0.2, previous -0.25 Argentina — Inflation Rate (Oct, MOM): consensus 1.8, previous 1.9 Argentina — Inflation Rate (Oct, YOY): consensus 32.7, previous 33.4 Peru — Interest Rate Decision (Nov): previous 4.25 Japan — 5-Year JGB Auction: previous 2.379

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,060 +0.42% S&P 500 (US) 7,619 +1.31% USD/BRL 5.5827 -0.01%

Source: market close, 11 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Brazil’s session starts with a calendar that is thin on Brazilian data but heavy on one release. IBGE publishes October inflation, known as the IPCA, at 09:00 Brasília time, and everything else is secondary until it lands.

The consensus in the economic calendar is 0.26% for the month, down from 0.82% prior, and 4.74% for the twelve months, up from 4.58%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The IPCA-15, a mid-month preview published on 23 October, rose 0.32% in October and 4.62% over twelve months. That split matters because the market will read the two numbers differently. A cooling month supports the argument for further rate cuts, while a rising annual rate gives the cautious side something to hold.

Context is a month of heavy selling. The Ibovespa is down 16.83% over 20 sessions and the dollar is up 11.04% against the real over the same period, so positioning going into the print is likely defensive.

Assessment — Inflation print decides the open LOW No futures indications for the open were available at publication, so the direction of the open is genuinely open. The scheduled data and company news are solid; the positioning read is not. A soft monthly figure would favour the rate-cut camp and relieve pressure on the real, while a hot yearly figure would favour a pause. The variable to watch is the monthly IPCA against the 0.26% consensus, then how the real reacts around 5.59.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 172,060 (+0.42%) — (no futures read available) 170,000 round-number floor; 175,000 round-number ceiling US dollar vs real 5.58 (−0.01%) — (no futures read available) 5.59, the 12-month high set on 22 December 2025 Selic and Copom Selic held at 13.75% on 4 November Next decision 8 and 9 December IPCA at 09:00 Brasília time against 0.26% consensus US 10-year Treasury yield about 5% — 5%, a level that pressures emerging-market currencies

The indicated column is blank because no futures readings for the index or the dollar were available at publication. The last close is context only, and the live board below the table shows the full picture.

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The levels in the right-hand column are the ones that matter. The real sits just 0.1% below its 12-month high, so a weak open could print a new extreme, while the Ibovespa remains 11.2% above its 12-month low of 154,770.

The US side leans against Brazil: the dollar index rose 0.79% yesterday and the US 10-year yield stays near 5%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 39% advancing 13 ▲ advancing20 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.09% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.74 -1.10% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.81% AZZA3, LREN3 Industrials +1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.22% ENEV3 Other +0.55% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Financials +0.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining +0.13% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.08% SLCE3, ABEV3 Energy -0.35% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -1.48% SUZB3, KLABIN Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% Ibovespa172,060.43 +0.42% Mexico 72,419.39 +0.73% S&P/BMV IPC72,419.39 +0.73% Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P IPSA10,552.02 -0.43% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% MSCI COLCAP2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.58 5.58 — EUR/BRL 6.18 +0.09% +1.32% 6.18 6.19 6.18 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 91.74 -1.10% +40.79% 92.76 92.51 91.56 893 WTI 85.69 -0.97% +40.38% 86.53 86.53 85.41 10,135 IRON ORE 161.91 — +56.34% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,987 -0.34% -3.14% 4,001 4,006 3,974 25,119 SILVER 51.54 -0.66% +1.82% 51.88 51.95 51.16 6,993 LITHIUM 61.07 +1.82% -1.99% 59.98 61.42 60.77 139,694 SOY 1,227 -0.16% +10.22% 1,229 1,232 1,226 5,580 CORN 447.75 -0.06% +3.65% 448.00 449.00 447.50 8,876 WHEAT 599.25 -0.04% +11.80% 599.50 601.00 599.00 2,257 COFFEE 265.45 -2.19% -37.20% 271.40 267.40 262.15 — SUGAR 18.47 +2.10% +29.61% 18.09 18.57 18.10 — ORANGE JUICE 146.60 -0.10% -16.99% 146.75 146.95 142.35 — COTTON 82.35 +4.65% +28.91% 78.69 79.90 78.63 21,034 BEEF 218.98 -0.10% -3.62% 219.20 219.73 217.38 26,419 CATTLE 327.80 -0.77% -2.92% 330.35 330.13 325.25 8,656 COCOA 5,061 +6.73% -13.18% 4,742 5,084 4,807 — PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600 VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000 SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500 KLABIN 17.38 -1.75% -1.77% 17.69 17.75 17.28 5,293,500 SLCE3 17.05 -0.23% +13.57% 17.09 17.32 16.84 1,421,000 ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300 ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700 BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900 BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100 B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900 WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200 PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900 RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800 AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400 CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500 GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100 ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000 LREN3 9.65 -0.72% -35.45% 9.72 9.91 9.53 23,564,500 Largest moves today COCOA 5,061 +6.73% COTTON 82.35 +4.65% AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% PETR4 43.55 -3.11% PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth negative — 13 of 33 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Mauritania Hears Suspects in Bloggers Case Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — October inflation and rate bets

Item When Why it matters Brazil IPCA inflation, October 09:00 BRT Consensus 0.26% month on month (prior 0.82%) and 4.74% year on year (prior 4.58%); drives December Copom odds US 30-year Treasury bond auction 15:00 BRT Demand for long US debt feeds straight into emerging-market yields and the real Fed speakers Daly and Schmid 15:10 and 15:30 BRT Federal Reserve officials’ tone on rates moves the dollar Argentina inflation, October 16:00 BRT Consensus 1.8% month on month (prior 1.9%); a regional read for Mercosur neighbours Peru central bank rate decision 20:00 BRT Previous rate 4.25%; a regional comparison for Latin American easing

Times are shown in Brasília time; US and regional events matter to B3 mainly through the dollar and Treasury yields. Friday brings Brazilian retail sales and business confidence, but today is a one-print day.

Also on the calendar: Brazilian auto production (forecast 1.8, previous -1.1), Brazilian service sector growth (previous 0.6) and the Thomson Reuters Ipsos consumer sentiment index (previous 54.07), none with a reported figure yet. In the United States, initial jobless claims are forecast at 195,000 (previous 189,000), continuing jobless claims at 1.72 million (previous 1.718 million) and the four-week average of jobless claims at 192,500 (previous 194,750), all at 10:30 Brasília time. The EIA, the US Energy Information Administration, reports crude oil stocks at 2:00 p.m. Brasília time (previous change of -0.865 million barrels), along with Cushing crude oil stocks (previous change of +0.28 million barrels).

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November by a unanimous vote, interrupting a run of five straight 25-basis-point cuts from 15%. The next decision falls on 8 and 9 December.

The committee cited a worse domestic and external outlook since its September meeting. Part of the market had priced a cut to 13.50%, so the hold surprised some traders.

Today’s IPCA is the first big input since that pause. A cool month supports resuming cuts, while a higher yearly rate hands the cautious committee members an argument.

05 Corporate story to watch today

Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled bank at the heart of Brazil’s farm-driven economy, reported third-quarter profit of R$1.3 billion (about US$0.23 billion), down 66.5%. It set aside R$21.2 billion (about US$3.8 billion) for bad loans and cut its 2026 profit goal to a range of R$9 billion to R$11 billion (about US$1.6 billion to US$2.0 billion) from R$18 billion to R$22 billion.

The bank presents to investors today, and its shares trade for the first time since the results, which came after the close on Wednesday. The figures are the bank’s own, from its results release.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the real, the line is 5.59, the 12-month high from 22 December 2025, with the 12-month low of 4.89 far below. A break above 5.59 would mark a new extreme for the year.

For the Ibovespa, the nearest markers are round numbers at 170,000 and 175,000. The 12-month high is 209,067 and the low is 154,770.

History offers a little comfort but no promise. In our own price records since 2007, the Ibovespa has fallen at least this far in 20 sessions on 7 earlier occasions, and was higher 20 sessions later in 4 of them, or 57%, with a median gain of 5.1% and a worst case of a further 19.8% fall.

For the dollar against the real, there have been 16 earlier cases of a rise this size, and the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in only 5, or 31%; the median was a 2.3% fall, though the worst outcome was a further 29.5% rise. This is history, not a forecast.

Across Latin America, Brazil’s inflation print and the level of US yields, which were last quoted near 5%, are the common threads for regional currencies.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market on the Brazilian central bank’s December decision, with about US$69,700 traded, prices no change in the Selic at 90.5%, a 25-basis-point cut at 6.4% and a cut of 50 basis points or more at 1.4%. Prices are bets, not polls; stand 11:19 pm ET on 11 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

07 What to watch

IPCA inflation: Monthly figure against the 0.26% consensus and the yearly 4.74%; it sets the tone for the December Copom wager.

Monthly figure against the 0.26% consensus and the yearly 4.74%; it sets the tone for the December Copom wager. The real at 5.59: A move through the 12-month high of 5.59 would mark a new extreme for the currency.

A move through the 12-month high of 5.59 would mark a new extreme for the currency. Banco do Brasil: First trading after a 66.5% profit fall and a cut to the 2026 profit goal, plus the investor presentation.

First trading after a 66.5% profit fall and a cut to the 2026 profit goal, plus the investor presentation. Argentina inflation: The October figure at 4:00 p.m. Brasília time against the 1.8% monthly forecast.

Background: Wheat Fund Jumps 2% as Soybeans Hold Steady.

Background: Oil Fund Flat as Petrobras Falls for 8th Day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the key Brazil data release today?

October inflation, the IPCA, is published by IBGE at 09:00 Brasília time. Economists expect 0.26% for the month and 4.74% over twelve months.

When is the next Copom meeting?

The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five straight cuts. The next decision is on 8 and 9 December.

What did Banco do Brasil report?

Third-quarter profit of R$1.3 billion (about US$0.23 billion), down 66.5%, and a lower 2026 profit goal. It presents to investors today.

How far has the Ibovespa fallen?

It is down 16.83% over 20 sessions and 17.7% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. It remains 11.2% above its 12-month low.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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