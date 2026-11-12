Hapvida Adjusted Profit Falls 68% on Costs

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.08% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.08% BRENT 91.89 ▼ 0.94% WTI 85.78 ▼ 0.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.34% GOLD 3,985 ▼ 0.39% SILVER 51.47 ▼ 0.79% SOY 1,228 ▼ 0.08% CORN 448.25 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 599.50 — 0.00% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.89 ▼ 0.94% WTI 85.78 ▼ 0.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.34% GOLD 3,985 ▼ 0.39% SILVER 51.47 ▼ 0.79% SOY 1,228 ▼ 0.08% CORN 448.25 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 599.50 — 0.00% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Business - Brazil

Hapvida Adjusted Profit Falls 68% on Costs

By · · 4 min read

Brazil · Business

Hapvida, a Brazilian health insurer, reported adjusted third-quarter net income, as the company defines it, of R$107.0 million (about US$19.2 million) on Wednesday 11 November, down 68.3% from a year earlier. Revenue grew 3.9%, but the share of revenue spent on members’ medical care rose.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • The profit Adjusted net income was R$107.0 million (about US$19.2 million), down 68.3% from R$337.7 million (about US$60.5 million).
  • The revenue Net revenue rose 3.9% to R$8.08 billion (about US$1.45 billion).
  • The squeeze The cash medical loss ratio, the share of revenue spent on care, rose 2.0 points to 77.2%.
  • The core Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit before one-offs) fell 33.5% to R$496.6 million (about US$89.0 million), a margin of 6.1%.
  • The members Hapvida ended September with 15.695 million health and dental plan beneficiaries, down 1.8% on the year.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Revenue edged up, yet less of the money stayed as profit. Conversions here use the 11 November close of R$5.5827 to the US dollar.

Hapvida Vida & Imagem Padre Valdevino diagnostic clinic with Hapvida sign
A Hapvida diagnostic-imaging clinic, Vida & Imagem Padre Valdevino, in Brazil.
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Happened

Adjusted EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation with one-offs removed, fell to R$496.6 million (about US$89.0 million) from R$746.4 million (about US$133.7 million). Its margin narrowed to 6.1% from 9.6% a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to R$8.08 billion (about US$1.45 billion) from R$7.77 billion (about US$1.39 billion), which the company attributed mainly to price increases on health-plan contracts. The average gross ticket on health plans, meaning monthly revenue per plan, rose 7.0% to R$313.30 (about US$56.12).

Why It Matters

The squeeze came from costs. The cash medical loss ratio, which measures the share of revenue spent on members’ care, rose to 77.2% from 75.2% a year earlier.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras to pay shareholders US$2.7 billion”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Hapvida blamed unfavourable seasonality, R$57.4 million (about US$10.3 million) more in civil legal contingencies, meaning provisions for lawsuits, and one-off costs from closing and optimising care facilities. At this revenue level, one point on the ratio is roughly R$81 million (about US$14.5 million) of quarterly cost.

The company is also reviewing loss-making and delinquent contracts, which shrank its beneficiary base to 15.695 million from 15.976 million a year earlier. The company tied the higher average ticket to contract adjustments, a different sales mix and the cancellation of loss-making contracts.

Entrance of the Instituto Central of the Hospital das Clínicas teaching hospital in São Paulo
The entrance of the Instituto Central of the Hospital das Clínicas, the University of São Paulo’s teaching hospital, in São Paulo. File photo, not a Hapvida facility. Photo: Maxpana3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Live Company IntelligenceHapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

Debt and Leverage

Net debt stood at R$5.30 billion (about US$949 million), up 24.7% from a year earlier but R$100.9 million (about US$18.1 million) lower than at the end of June. Leverage, meaning net debt divided by 12 months of adjusted EBITDA, was 1.67 times against 1.00 times a year earlier.

What It Means for You

Hapvida’s shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, under the ticker HAPV3. Revenue growth of 3.9% did not protect profit, so any recovery depends on bringing the loss ratio down rather than on selling more plans.

Our earlier reports cover the second-quarter profit slump and the company’s profile. More Brazilian company news is in our Brazil coverage.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the unadjusted accounting result from the company’s own release. It is also unclear how quickly the contract review will stop members leaving, or when the loss ratio will ease.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Hapvida earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Adjusted net income was R$107.0 million (about US$19.2 million), down 68.3% from R$337.7 million (about US$60.5 million) a year earlier. Adjusted figures remove one-off items.

Why did Hapvida’s profit fall?

The cash medical loss ratio, the share of revenue spent on members’ care, rose to 77.2% from 75.2%. Revenue grew only 3.9%, and the company cited seasonality, legal contingencies and facility closing costs.

Did Hapvida’s revenue fall?

No. Net revenue rose 3.9% to R$8.08 billion (about US$1.45 billion), mainly from price increases on health-plan contracts, while the number of beneficiaries fell 1.8%.

Sources: Hapvida third-quarter 2026 results release, 11 November 2026 (Hapvida investor relations); Rio Times calculations at the 11 November close of R$5.5827 per US$.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
B3 brazil companies Brazil earnings Brazil health insurance brazil healthcare earnings HAPV3 Hapvida medical loss ratio Q3 2026

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.