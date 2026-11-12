Hapvida Adjusted Profit Falls 68% on Costs

Brazil · Business

Hapvida, a Brazilian health insurer, reported adjusted third-quarter net income, as the company defines it, of R$107.0 million (about US$19.2 million) on Wednesday 11 November, down 68.3% from a year earlier. Revenue grew 3.9%, but the share of revenue spent on members’ medical care rose.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. — The profit Adjusted net income was R$107.0 million (about US$19.2 million), down 68.3% from R$337.7 million (about US$60.5 million).

— The revenue Net revenue rose 3.9% to R$8.08 billion (about US$1.45 billion).

— The squeeze The cash medical loss ratio, the share of revenue spent on care, rose 2.0 points to 77.2%.

— The core Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit before one-offs) fell 33.5% to R$496.6 million (about US$89.0 million), a margin of 6.1%.

— The members Hapvida ended September with 15.695 million health and dental plan beneficiaries, down 1.8% on the year.

— Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Revenue edged up, yet less of the money stayed as profit. Conversions here use the 11 November close of R$5.5827 to the US dollar.

A Hapvida diagnostic-imaging clinic, Vida & Imagem Padre Valdevino, in Brazil.

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What Happened

Adjusted EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation with one-offs removed, fell to R$496.6 million (about US$89.0 million) from R$746.4 million (about US$133.7 million). Its margin narrowed to 6.1% from 9.6% a year earlier.

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Net revenue rose to R$8.08 billion (about US$1.45 billion) from R$7.77 billion (about US$1.39 billion), which the company attributed mainly to price increases on health-plan contracts. The average gross ticket on health plans, meaning monthly revenue per plan, rose 7.0% to R$313.30 (about US$56.12).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why It Matters

The squeeze came from costs. The cash medical loss ratio, which measures the share of revenue spent on members’ care, rose to 77.2% from 75.2% a year earlier.

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Hapvida blamed unfavourable seasonality, R$57.4 million (about US$10.3 million) more in civil legal contingencies, meaning provisions for lawsuits, and one-off costs from closing and optimising care facilities. At this revenue level, one point on the ratio is roughly R$81 million (about US$14.5 million) of quarterly cost.

The company is also reviewing loss-making and delinquent contracts, which shrank its beneficiary base to 15.695 million from 15.976 million a year earlier. The company tied the higher average ticket to contract adjustments, a different sales mix and the cancellation of loss-making contracts.

The entrance of the Instituto Central of the Hospital das Clínicas, the University of São Paulo’s teaching hospital, in São Paulo. File photo, not a Hapvida facility. Photo: Maxpana3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Live Company Intelligence Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

Debt and Leverage

Net debt stood at R$5.30 billion (about US$949 million), up 24.7% from a year earlier but R$100.9 million (about US$18.1 million) lower than at the end of June. Leverage, meaning net debt divided by 12 months of adjusted EBITDA, was 1.67 times against 1.00 times a year earlier.

What It Means for You

Hapvida’s shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, under the ticker HAPV3. Revenue growth of 3.9% did not protect profit, so any recovery depends on bringing the loss ratio down rather than on selling more plans.

Our earlier reports cover the second-quarter profit slump and the company’s profile. More Brazilian company news is in our Brazil coverage.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the unadjusted accounting result from the company’s own release. It is also unclear how quickly the contract review will stop members leaving, or when the loss ratio will ease.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Hapvida earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Adjusted net income was R$107.0 million (about US$19.2 million), down 68.3% from R$337.7 million (about US$60.5 million) a year earlier. Adjusted figures remove one-off items.

Why did Hapvida’s profit fall?

The cash medical loss ratio, the share of revenue spent on members’ care, rose to 77.2% from 75.2%. Revenue grew only 3.9%, and the company cited seasonality, legal contingencies and facility closing costs.

Did Hapvida’s revenue fall?

No. Net revenue rose 3.9% to R$8.08 billion (about US$1.45 billion), mainly from price increases on health-plan contracts, while the number of beneficiaries fell 1.8%.

Sources: Hapvida third-quarter 2026 results release, 11 November 2026 (Hapvida investor relations); Rio Times calculations at the 11 November close of R$5.5827 per US$.