Ultrapar Profit Jumps 249% on Tax Credits

Brazil · Business

Ultrapar, the Brazilian group behind the Ipiranga fuel-station network, reported third-quarter net income of R$2.697 billion (about US$483 million) on Wednesday 11 November, up 249% from a year earlier. Most of the jump came from one-off tax credits rather than everyday trading, and cash generation fell sharply.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. — The profit Net income reached R$2.697 billion (about US$483 million), up 249% on a year earlier.

— The one-off R$1.549 billion (about US$277 million) of extraordinary tax credits at Ipiranga, its fuel distributor, lifted the result.

— The core Recurring EBITDA, the core operating profit, was R$3.103 billion (about US$556 million), up 74% on the year.

— The cash Operating cash generation fell to R$140 million (about US$25 million) from R$2.129 billion (about US$381 million).

— The payout Shareholders are due about R$1.1 billion (about US$197 million), or R$1.00 a share, on 3 December.

— Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The headline profit more than tripled, but the steadier measure of earnings slipped from the second quarter. Conversions here use the 11 November close of R$5.5827 to the US dollar.

An Ipiranga fuel station in Brazil. The network belongs to Ultrapar. Photo: Pedro M. F. Brito, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened

Ultrapar owns Ipiranga, a major Brazilian fuel distributor, Ultragaz, which sells cooking gas, and Ultracargo, which stores liquid fuels. Net revenue rose 20% to R$44.432 billion (about US$7.96 billion), and net income reached R$2.697 billion against R$772 million (about US$138 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

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The company said a larger operating result, the recognition of extraordinary tax credits and a lower financial result drove the profit. Net financial expense fell to R$205 million (about US$37 million) from R$401 million (about US$72 million) a year earlier.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why the Profit Flatters

Strip out the tax credits and the picture is more modest. Recurring EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation without one-offs, fell 15% from the second quarter, with the drop concentrated at Ipiranga.

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Ipiranga’s recurring EBITDA was R$2.28 billion (about US$408 million), 156% above a year earlier but 18% below the second quarter. That makes the fuel distributor roughly three-quarters of the group’s core profit, so its margins decide the story.

Cash is the weaker spot. The company said two items explain most of the gap: Ipiranga settled R$1.982 billion (about US$355 million) of supplier financing, and a R$661 million (about US$118 million) balance relates to imported-fuel subsidies.

Without them, operating cash generation would have been R$2.784 billion (about US$499 million). Net debt rose to R$11.002 billion (about US$1.97 billion) from R$8.864 billion (about US$1.59 billion) in June, taking leverage, meaning net debt divided by 12 months of adjusted EBITDA, to 1.0 times from 0.9 times.

An Ipiranga petrol station on a Brazilian highway, file photo.

The Other Businesses

Ultragaz posted recurring EBITDA of R$467 million (about US$84 million), and Ultracargo posted R$142 million (about US$25 million). Both are small beside Ipiranga, which is why the group’s results move with fuel distribution.

What It Means for You

Ultrapar’s shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, under the ticker UGPA3. The 249% jump is best read as a one-off, and the 74% rise in recurring EBITDA against a year earlier is the better guide to the underlying business.

The dividend of R$1.00 a share is about US$0.18 at the 11 November rate. We covered the previous quarter in Ultrapar’s Q2 report, and more company news sits in our Brazil coverage.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet known whether further tax credits will arrive in coming quarters. Nor is it clear how quickly Ipiranga’s working capital will return to normal after the supplier-financing settlement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ultrapar earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Net income was R$2.697 billion (about US$483 million), up 249% year on year. The company said extraordinary tax credits at Ipiranga of R$1.549 billion (about US$277 million) helped.

What was Ultrapar’s recurring EBITDA?

Recurring EBITDA, the core operating profit without one-offs, was R$3.103 billion (about US$556 million). That is up 74% on a year earlier and down 15% from the second quarter.

When does Ultrapar pay its dividend?

The company is due to pay about R$1.1 billion (about US$197 million), or R$1.00 a share, on 3 December. That works out at about US$0.18 a share.

Sources: Ultrapar third-quarter 2026 results release, 11 November 2026 (investor relations, ri.ultra.com.br); Rio Times calculations at the 11 November close of R$5.5827 per US$.