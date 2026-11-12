Ultrapar Profit Jumps 249% on Tax Credits
Brazil · Business
Ultrapar, the Brazilian group behind the Ipiranga fuel-station network, reported third-quarter net income of R$2.697 billion (about US$483 million) on Wednesday 11 November, up 249% from a year earlier. Most of the jump came from one-off tax credits rather than everyday trading, and cash generation fell sharply.
Key Facts
- —The profit Net income reached R$2.697 billion (about US$483 million), up 249% on a year earlier.
- —The one-off R$1.549 billion (about US$277 million) of extraordinary tax credits at Ipiranga, its fuel distributor, lifted the result.
- —The core Recurring EBITDA, the core operating profit, was R$3.103 billion (about US$556 million), up 74% on the year.
- —The cash Operating cash generation fell to R$140 million (about US$25 million) from R$2.129 billion (about US$381 million).
- —The payout Shareholders are due about R$1.1 billion (about US$197 million), or R$1.00 a share, on 3 December.
- —Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
The headline profit more than tripled, but the steadier measure of earnings slipped from the second quarter. Conversions here use the 11 November close of R$5.5827 to the US dollar.
What Happened
Ultrapar owns Ipiranga, a major Brazilian fuel distributor, Ultragaz, which sells cooking gas, and Ultracargo, which stores liquid fuels. Net revenue rose 20% to R$44.432 billion (about US$7.96 billion), and net income reached R$2.697 billion against R$772 million (about US$138 million) in the third quarter of 2025.
The company said a larger operating result, the recognition of extraordinary tax credits and a lower financial result drove the profit. Net financial expense fell to R$205 million (about US$37 million) from R$401 million (about US$72 million) a year earlier.
Why the Profit Flatters
Strip out the tax credits and the picture is more modest. Recurring EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation without one-offs, fell 15% from the second quarter, with the drop concentrated at Ipiranga.
Ipiranga’s recurring EBITDA was R$2.28 billion (about US$408 million), 156% above a year earlier but 18% below the second quarter. That makes the fuel distributor roughly three-quarters of the group’s core profit, so its margins decide the story.
Cash is the weaker spot. The company said two items explain most of the gap: Ipiranga settled R$1.982 billion (about US$355 million) of supplier financing, and a R$661 million (about US$118 million) balance relates to imported-fuel subsidies.
Without them, operating cash generation would have been R$2.784 billion (about US$499 million). Net debt rose to R$11.002 billion (about US$1.97 billion) from R$8.864 billion (about US$1.59 billion) in June, taking leverage, meaning net debt divided by 12 months of adjusted EBITDA, to 1.0 times from 0.9 times.
The Other Businesses
Ultragaz posted recurring EBITDA of R$467 million (about US$84 million), and Ultracargo posted R$142 million (about US$25 million). Both are small beside Ipiranga, which is why the group’s results move with fuel distribution.
What It Means for You
Ultrapar’s shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, under the ticker UGPA3. The 249% jump is best read as a one-off, and the 74% rise in recurring EBITDA against a year earlier is the better guide to the underlying business.
The dividend of R$1.00 a share is about US$0.18 at the 11 November rate. We covered the previous quarter in Ultrapar’s Q2 report, and more company news sits in our Brazil coverage.
What Is Not Known
It is not yet known whether further tax credits will arrive in coming quarters. Nor is it clear how quickly Ipiranga’s working capital will return to normal after the supplier-financing settlement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did Ultrapar earn in the third quarter of 2026?
Net income was R$2.697 billion (about US$483 million), up 249% year on year. The company said extraordinary tax credits at Ipiranga of R$1.549 billion (about US$277 million) helped.
What was Ultrapar’s recurring EBITDA?
Recurring EBITDA, the core operating profit without one-offs, was R$3.103 billion (about US$556 million). That is up 74% on a year earlier and down 15% from the second quarter.
When does Ultrapar pay its dividend?
The company is due to pay about R$1.1 billion (about US$197 million), or R$1.00 a share, on 3 December. That works out at about US$0.18 a share.
Sources: Ultrapar third-quarter 2026 results release, 11 November 2026 (investor relations, ri.ultra.com.br); Rio Times calculations at the 11 November close of R$5.5827 per US$.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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