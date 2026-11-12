Wheat Fund Jumps 2% as Soybeans Hold Steady | Grains Wrap, Nov 11

Grains — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Wheat led a quiet grains session on Wednesday, 11 November 2026: the wheat-tracking fund WEAT closed at US$22.18, up 2.02% on the day, a bounce after a long slide.

the wheat-tracking fund WEAT closed at US$22.18, up 2.02% on the day, a bounce after a long slide. Soybeans and corn barely moved: the soybean fund SOYB finished at US$25.95 (+0.12%) and the corn fund CORN at US$17.37 (+0.12%).

the soybean fund SOYB finished at US$25.95 (+0.12%) and the corn fund CORN at US$17.37 (+0.12%). The bigger story is the decline: corn is 14.4% below its 1 September high of 20.29, and wheat is 20.8% below its 28 August high of 28.00.

corn is 14.4% below its 1 September high of 20.29, and wheat is 20.8% below its 28 August high of 28.00. Brazil’s record crop is the main weight: the crop agency CONAB sees about 181.6 million tonnes of soybeans for 2026/27, and farmers are already selling ahead of it.

the crop agency CONAB sees about 181.6 million tonnes of soybeans for 2026/27, and farmers are already selling ahead of it. The dollar worked against grains: the US dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84 and the 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5%.

Today’s Focus Grain markets paused on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, after weeks of falling. Wheat bounced sharply, while soybeans and corn were almost flat. The pause follows the US agriculture department’s monthly supply report, which stopped a short rally in corn and soybeans. Behind it sits a simple fact: Brazil is about to harvest another giant soybean crop, and a weaker real encourages its farmers to sell dollars’ worth of beans early. Wheat’s jump looks like buyers covering bets after a steep drop. It is a bounce inside a downtrend, not yet a reversal. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Cheaper grains help food importers and livestock producers, but they squeeze the Latin American farmers who export to the world.

01 The session in one read

Think of the grain market as a very large warehouse that has just been told more stock is arriving. On Wednesday, 11 November 2026, prices stopped falling for a day but did not rise in any convincing way.

Wheat stood out. The wheat-tracking fund WEAT gained 2.02%, while the soybean fund SOYB and the corn fund CORN each rose 0.12%, barely enough to notice.

Assessment — A pause in a downtrend, not a turn MEDIUM Wednesday looks like a pause for soybeans and corn and a short-covering bounce for wheat, all inside a market weighed down by ample supply. Two things could change that: whether China keeps buying from both Brazil and the United States, and whether the dollar keeps rising. The variable to watch is the dollar index, because a stronger dollar makes American grain costlier for foreign buyers.

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02 The board

These funds are proxies: they follow grain futures, not the physical grain, so their prices are not the price of a bushel. WEAT closed at US$22.18, SOYB at US$25.95 and CORN at US$17.37.

All three have now risen two sessions in a row, which is the first sign of stabilisation. For soybeans and corn, two small gains hardly amount to a trend.

Asset Level Change Soybeans (SOYB) US$25.95 +0.12% Corn (CORN) US$17.37 +0.12% Wheat (WEAT) US$22.18 +2.02%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-11. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43 +0.42% L 171,335 day range H 172,987 +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% USD / MXN 18.62 -0.04% USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% USD / COP 3,288 +0.40% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,419.39 +0.71% S&P IPSA Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335 — IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% +11.95% 71,905.78 72,937 71,868 170,120,058 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.59 5.55 — EUR/BRL 6.19 +0.20% +1.43% 6.18 6.24 6.16 — USD/MXN 18.62 -0.04% +1.62% 18.63 18.63 18.58 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — USD/COP 3,288 +0.40% -12.49% 3,274 3,288 3,280 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.03% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,551 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% +3.21% 39.07 40.52 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% -11.06% 6,063 6,196 6,174 — USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% +72.70% 11.52 11.68 11.63 — USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% -3.95% 60.40 61.08 60.90 — USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% -8.99% 438.71 446.01 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% +1.98% 7.40 7.64 7.63 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, supply, with fairly high confidence. CONAB, Brazil’s crop agency, forecasts about 181.6 million tonnes of soybeans for 2026/27 on about 49.3 million hectares.

Second, the currency and the dollar, with medium confidence. A weaker Brazilian real makes each dollar of soybean sales worth more in local money, so farmers sell faster, and that pressure was a recurring theme in this week’s grain commentary. The stronger dollar on Wednesday, with the index up 0.60%, makes US exports pricier and caps any rebound.

Third, the wheat bounce, with medium confidence. The usual drivers pointed the wrong way, since the dollar and yields both rose, yet wheat still jumped. The best-supported reading is buyers closing bets on lower prices after a fall of 9.10% over 20 sessions.

Wider markets were calm rather than frightened: the S&P 500 rose 1.31% to 7,619 and the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12% to 17.49. Oil was flat. Nothing outside the grain complex forced the moves.

04 The trend behind it

Soybeans are 7.8% below their 10 September high of 28.14 and 19.5% above their 13 January low of 21.71. They are down 4.56% over 20 sessions, yet up 1.49% over five, so the damage has eased.

Corn is the weakest of the three on the 60-day view, down 5.7%, and sits 5.5% above its 29 June low of 16.47. Wheat has lost 10.2% over 60 sessions.

This is a continuation of the slide from the late-summer peaks, with a pause attached. Soybeans reached a three-year high in early September on strong export demand, and the harvest has been steadily eroding that rally since.

Our own price history adds perspective, though history is not a forecast. After earlier soybean falls this size, prices were higher 20 sessions later in 38 of 61 cases (62%), with a median gain of 0.7% and a worst case of a 10.1% fall. For corn it was 33 of 67 cases (49%), median a 0.1% fall, worst 15.1% down. For wheat it was 18 of 39 (46%), median 0.0%, worst a 23.9% fall.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil and Argentina are the export engine, so lower prices cut farm revenue even when volumes are large. Brazil’s record harvest is good for its trade balance in tonnes and bad for its price per tonne, while a weaker real softens the blow for growers paid in dollars and paying costs in reais.

Argentina, the world’s biggest exporter of soybean meal and oil, feels the same pressure through its export income and its hunt for foreign currency. Importers such as Mexico, Colombia and Peru gain, because cheaper corn and wheat lower feed and bread costs.

China matters most, because it buys most of the world’s traded soybeans, and Brazilian sellers watch whether it keeps buying from both Brazil and the United States.

06 The names to watch

The three funds, SOYB, CORN and WEAT, are the quickest read on the market for an ordinary investor. Remember that they track futures, so they can drift from the price of the physical grain.

Among companies, the farm owners SLC Agrícola and BrasilAgro in Brazil, and the global traders Bunge and ADM, move with crop prices and export margins. Itaú BBA, a Brazilian bank, has warned of a possible El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern that can disrupt South American crops, as a risk the market has not priced in.

07 What would end it

The slide would ease if soybeans hold above the January low of 21.71 and break back toward the 10 September high of 28.14, a long climb. For corn, the line to watch is the 29 June low of 16.47; for wheat, the 28 August high of 28.00 is far away.

The dated triggers are the next monthly USDA supply report in December, CONAB’s next crop estimate and any new Chinese purchase announcement. A weather scare in South America, such as El Niño, is the one event that could flip the story from surplus to shortage.

08 What to watch

The dollar: A further rise from 102.84 on the dollar index would make US grain dearer and keep prices capped.

A further rise from 102.84 on the dollar index would make US grain dearer and keep prices capped. China buying: Whether Beijing keeps taking Brazilian beans and also meets its 27 million tonne US pledge.

Whether Beijing keeps taking Brazilian beans and also meets its 27 million tonne US pledge. Brazil’s crop: CONAB’s next estimate against its 181.6 million tonne forecast.

CONAB’s next estimate against its 181.6 million tonne forecast. Weather: Any El Niño warning for South America, which could turn surplus into shortage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did wheat rise on Wednesday?

Most likely buyers covering bets after a long fall. This is a medium-confidence reading.

Why are soybeans under pressure?

Brazil is heading for a record crop of around 181.6 million tonnes, and a weaker real encourages farmers to sell early.

Do these funds show the grain price?

No. SOYB, CORN and WEAT track futures contracts, so they follow the direction of grains but are not the price of a bushel.

Does this make food cheaper?

Over time, yes, for feed and bread in importing countries such as Mexico and Colombia, though shops react slowly and currencies matter.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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